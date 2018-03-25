Blog | Sasha De Vits charges into 2018 as a Black Night

Hello everybody,

I've got some exiting news for you!!!

I am very proud to annonce that I am now officially part of our Belgium National Raceteam, right next to the MotoGP rider Xavier Simeon, Moto3 rider Livio Loi and Barry Baltus.

It feels really good to be able to represent our Belgian nation in the motor racing world! Not many riders get this opportunity so I am really happy that I am part of it!

Black Nights Banner © Black Nights

Yes, I am member of the Belgian Black Knights:-)

The evening that it was announced officially, I also received an award: the Diamond Wheel 2018 as rising star!

This award has a prominent place in my room as from now and all of that gives me extra motivation for this season!

Sasha De Vits at the Black Nights - 2018 © Sasha De Vits Archive

Diamond Wheel 2018

Diamond Wheel 2018 © Sasha De Vits Archive

I am writing this blog from the Estoril track where I will participate this weekend in the first race of the year from the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship.

Sasha De Vits team preparing his bike for the training in Estoril © Sasha De Vits Archive

Today it rained, for some riders difficult conditions but I like racing in the rain, so I am silently hoping for rain during the race ;-)

I would also take this opportunity to say a big thank you to my team because they did lots of work the previous weeks to make it possible for me to participate to the first race this weekend: thank you very very much!

A part of my team preparing my bike @Estoril

I'm also looking forward to our first Red Bull MotoGP Rookies test in Jerez next week, it has been a long time already since I've last seen my bike.

I can't wait! Grtz, See you soon! Sasha#19