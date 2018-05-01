Blog | Sasha De Vits with a full schedule, racing, training and school

Hello everybody,

For the moment it is quite busy with the start of the season and the combination of sport and school.

I train a lot, with several disciplines, so not only with bikes. I feel that it makes me stronger!

Sasha De Vits - Fight training with his dad 2018 © Sasha De Vits Archive

I've just returned for Valencia where I had the second race of the CEV Moto3 Championship. It was a difficult weekend but at the end I'm quite happy with the result. I had to start from the 38th position on the grid and in Race 1 I finished P18, race 2 P20.

Sasha De Vits racing the CEV Moto3 Championship - 2018 © Sasha De Vits Archive

I have to learn to qualify better, this is a working point for me!

Sasha De Vits having a break at the CEV Moto3 Championship - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Tomorrow I have my Fan-day together with the other Belgian Black Knights: Barry, Livio and Xavier. It will be a great day, for the moment without any rain J. There will we a track day with riding session, a BBQ , dirt track riding, kart bike, a mechanical bull, bouncing castles etc. etc.

Black Nights Fan Day Banner - 2018 © Sasha De Vits Archive

It will be lots of fun for the whole family. We will also sell our merchandising and give foto shoots.

Wednesday I'll leave towards Jerez for the first Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race, I can't wait!

See you! #Sasha19