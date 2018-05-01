Blog | Sasha De Vits with a full schedule, racing, training and school

Hello everybody,
For the moment it is quite busy with the start of the season and the combination of sport and school.
I train a lot, with several disciplines, so not only with bikes. I feel that it makes me stronger!
I've just returned for Valencia where I had the second race of the CEV Moto3 Championship. It was a difficult weekend but at the end I'm quite happy with the result. I had to start from the 38th position on the grid and in Race 1 I finished P18, race 2 P20.
I have to learn to qualify better, this is a working point for me!
Tomorrow I have my Fan-day together with the other Belgian Black Knights: Barry, Livio and Xavier. It will be a great day, for the moment without any rain J. There will we a track day with riding session, a BBQ , dirt track riding, kart bike, a mechanical bull, bouncing castles etc. etc.
It will be lots of fun for the whole family. We will also sell our merchandising and give foto shoots.
Wednesday I'll leave towards Jerez for the first Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race, I can't wait!
See you! #Sasha19