Blog | Scott Ogden makes a good start to his international season

Over the past couple weeks I have started testing and racing again, in the FIM CEV Moto3 Championship as part of the Junior Talent Team.
The races were held in Estoril and Portimão. I had two great weekends, gaining much more experience and in one of the two races attained a top 10 finish, which was a great achievement for me in my first season racing internationally.
I am now fully focused on training for Austria and making sure I'm in the best shape possible to perform in the up and coming Rookies Cup races.