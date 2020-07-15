Scott Ogden racing at the FIM CEV Moto3 Championship in Portugal - 2020
© Scott Ogden Archive
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Blog | Scott Ogden makes a good start to his international season

FIM CEV Moto3 Championship in Portugal
Written by Scott Ogden
Hi everybody,
Over the past couple weeks I have started testing and racing again, in the FIM CEV Moto3 Championship as part of the Junior Talent Team.
The races were held in Estoril and Portimão. I had two great weekends, gaining much more experience and in one of the two races attained a top 10 finish, which was a great achievement for me in my first season racing internationally.
I am now fully focused on training for Austria and making sure I'm in the best shape possible to perform in the up and coming Rookies Cup races.
See you guys on track soon! Scott
