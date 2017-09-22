Blog | Sean Kelly having a great weekend in Misano

Hey everyone!
We've entered race week for the last weekend of the 2017 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season! In the meantime I'll be telling you about my weekend at the GP of San Marino!
We arrived at Italy with lots of confidence to do a great weekend, after two successful weeks of racing in Czech Republic and Austria. Misano is a fantastic circuit that I had a feeling with ever since my first outing.
The first two practice sessions went very well, understanding the track references, getting up to speed, and setting the bike up for the race. Qualifying is the most difficult session of Friday. I improved the bike and my feeling was even better, I set a great rhythm but I had to set up the last 5 minutes for a fast lap. After all I couldn't do the perfect lap and I had to start the races from P13 on the grid.
The special part about this GP is that we only have 1 race in the Rookies Cup, compared to the usual 2 races in every other circuit. The makes things difficult but interesting, just giving us one chance to give our 100%.
Although it was a tough race, I'm very content with the result and most of all, seeing that the work is showing on track. There were some multiple touches and crashes on the first laps that I had to avoid, I found myself just behind the leading group but I was too much on the limit to hang on. I was in a fight for P6 the whole race but was in P8 most of the time, studying my rivals and preparing for the last lap. I tried to make the pass on both of them but in the end I had to settle with P7, finishing just 0.05 of second off P6.
Now I'm already in Aragon, training and preparing with RiderPark these days! A huge thank you to them for this opportunity.
We're ready for the AragonGP! Thank you very much to the RBRC Staff, my sponsors, my followers, and my family!
See you soon!
SDK #40