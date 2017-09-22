Blog | Sean Kelly having a great weekend in Misano

The first two practice sessions went very well, understanding the track references, getting up to speed, and setting the bike up for the race. Qualifying is the most difficult session of Friday. I improved the bike and my feeling was even better, I set a great rhythm but I had to set up the last 5 minutes for a fast lap. After all I couldn't do the perfect lap and I had to start the races from P13 on the grid.

The special part about this GP is that we only have 1 race in the Rookies Cup, compared to the usual 2 races in every other circuit. The makes things difficult but interesting, just giving us one chance to give our 100%.

