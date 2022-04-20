Blog | Sean Kelly in the points at the Sachsenring

It has been another weekend of many new experiences with a lot of information to take in from!

We are happy for the step forward on Sunday, taking in 2 points for the championship and getting my best result so far in P14.

Friday I got unlucky in FP1, getting taken out by another rider and losing the session, although by the end of the day I made good progress and was just over 2 seconds off of pole.

Saturday's race could have gone better if it weren't for some mistakes, but I am learning a lot and gathering a lot of information to improve the next half of the season!

Sean Kelly in the pit lane of Sachsenring 2016 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The next race will be at the Red Bull Ring in Austria! Looking forward to further improve and bring home great results!

Many thanks to the whole Red Bull Rookies Cup Staff, all of those working hard for this Championship, my family, and all of my supporters!

Now time for hard training! See you all soon.

SDK #40