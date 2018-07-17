Blog | Sean Kelly not satisfied with a fast weekend in Germany

Hey everyone,

I just got back to my home in Barcelona from the German GP, the 4th weekend of the 2018 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup!

Sean Kelly in the pit of Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Poo-

It was nice to be back riding at the Sachsenring, it is a much different track than the other ones in the calendar! Overall, my weekend in Germany was positive but very tough. Every session out on the bike I had some suspension change made. In FP1 I had a crash even though I finished in P5. For qualifying we were still way off of a strong set up but I managed a P7 grid position.

Sean Kelly getting his bike ready for the session - Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Sean Kelly racing at Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Just before Race 1 I was still trying out suspension changes on the grid! I had a good start and on lap 2 I found myself in P3.

Sean Kelly chasing Deniz Öncü at Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

After going wide in one of the fast lefts I got passed by 5 riders. After this moment the front group escaped and I was battling for P7 with my teammate.

Sean Kelly between Xavier Artigas & Billy Van Eerde - Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

My biggest mistake was 50 meters before the finish line. I tried to defend my line and I asked for too much on the front suspension, I crashed out on the last corner of the last lap. It was my first time that's happened to me and... it's not cool! I was determined to make an improvement for Sunday's race.

Sean Kelly in direct battle with Max Cook - Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

For Race 2 we made another drastic change on the suspension set-up of my KTM. The front stability was so much better and for the first laps I was able to maintain with top group.

Sean Kelly full trottle at Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I managed to drop 0.7 from my qualifying time and I even did a faster time than the race winner. Unfortunately little mistakes between myself and other riders made me lose the front group.

Sean Kelly finishing 8th at race 2 - Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

After all I finished P8. It's good points for the championship but I'm not satisfied, as I know I can do more. I take the positives from the German GP and I will work off of the negatives!

I want to give a big thank you to the Rookies Cup staff, to my sponsor Pole Position Travel, and to my family!!

Sean Kelly in the pit lane of Sachsenring 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

See you soon and enjoy the summer break everyone!

SDK40