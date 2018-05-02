Blog | Sean Kelly says he is 'Ready to Race!'

Hey everyone!

We have now entered race week as this coming weekend we have the first round of the 2018 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season. Before all I wanted to tell you all about the official test we had a few weeks ago.

On the first week of April we had 3 complete days aboard the KTM. In the preparation day it was very nice to see the whole RBRC Staff, our new equipment, and teammates!

Sean Kelly - Rider Portrait in the pit lane of Jerez - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Day 1 back on the Moto3 was amazing. I had no time to waste and we got to work from the first moment. Session by session we were improving the feeling on the bike and I was learning as well. By the end of the first day we had a very good base feeling to work off of. Day 2 and 3 were very complete days working with the bike and improving with myself and the set-up. It was nice to see myself consistently in the top 5!

Sean Kelly racing the Rookies Cup test in Jerez - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

At the end of the 3-Day Test I finished 5th fastest, running nearly 3 seconds faster than my previous best lap time in 2017. Those days were very important for me, it confirmed that the hard work in the offseason is starting to pay off and that I am ready to give my absolute best this season.

Sean Kelly riding his Trial bike - 2018 © Sean Kelly Archive

These last weeks I have been training very hard in many different disciplines. I'm feeling stronger than ever, physically and mentally. I'm excited to get back into the MotoGP paddock at Jerez this coming weekend, and most importantly, Ready To Race!

Sean Kelly training with his bicycle in the mountains - 2018 © Sean Kelly Archive

A huge thank you to the Rookies Cup, to my sponsor Pole Position Travel, to the little big people who support me, and most of all to my family.

See you all soon! SDK40