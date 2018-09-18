Blog | Sean Kelly taken out of the hunt in Misano

Hey everyone!

I wanted to tell you all a little about the San Marino GP with the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Misano has always been one of my favourite tracks to ride at, the layout is amazing! I came into the weekend excited for the opportunity.

Sean Kelly having a break between the sessions - Misano 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Friday means FP1, FP2, and Qualifying. The first session out I got a mechanical problem on the 3rd lap and I had to pit in. I lost a few laps but then I was able to get up to speed quickly. I dedicated the second session for working on my pace. The long run I did helped me gather important information to improve the set-up on the bike.

Sean Kelly racing in Misano 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The first lap of qualifying was satisfying as I instantly felt and saw we made a really good step in the set-up. From that moment I was able to work on fast laps. It wasn't my best QP session but I knew that starting from P9 +0.8 gave me a strong shot for fighting up front in the race. The Italian GP's make Saturday that much more important, as it leaves us with no racing on Sunday.

I had a strong start in the race and in lap 2 I was up in P7 together with the front group. I was just behind the now championship winner so I knew I was in a good position to maintain and later fight in.

Sean Kelly behind Filip Salač racing in Misano - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Unfortunately on lap 3 another rider tried passing me and as he was on my inside he lost the front and took me out with him. The important thing is we were okay.

It's disappointing to finish a hard worked weekend in that way but, it's racing! My eyes have been locked into the Aragon GP ever since and there's more motivation than ever going into the last weekend of the season!!

Sean Kelly had an amazing weekend in Misano - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I want to give a huge thank you to the Rookies Cup for another amazing weekend. To my sponsor Pole Position Travel for their support, and most importantly to my family for everything!

Thank you for reading and don't forget to watch the races this coming weekend directly from the RBRC website!

See you soon,

SDK40