Blog | Simon Jespersen fighting through a tough weekend in Jerez

Hello Boys and Girls!

This is now my third blog and last weekend I was racing the first Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race of 2018. I had a very difficult and unlucky week. Not the best setup on my bike and two unlucky crashes.

Simon Jespersen crashing in Jerez 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

This weekend I didn't ride that much because I crashed and lost a lot of time during Free Practice 2 and Qualifying. Free practice 2 I had a very dangerous crash with one of the other Rookies. Luckily we are both OK and fit.

I started as P21 on the grid and that was very hard for me to accept.

Simon Jespersen followed by Gerry Salim in Jerez 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I was very nervous before the first race, but tried to remain calm. When the race started I was very careful and that was not a good strategy. I ended up in P17 and was very happy, even though I really wanted points!

Simon Jespersen pulling away from Van Eerde and Alfano in Jerez 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Race 2 was the race where I was ready but still nervous. I made a good start and in 2nd corner I was P16, in corner 4 I nearly crashed so I went all the way to last position. After that, I drove all the way up to P17, but got caught over the finish line as P18

I have learned a lot during the weekend, about being more relaxed and not focusing too much on all the negative thoughts. I'm also trying to improve my riding style and it has really been a big improvement to go faster on the track!

Next one for Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup is Mugello in Italy. Its first time I'm going to ride there and I'm very excited, because everyone says it's a very fun and crazy track.

Simon Jespersen racing round 3 of CEV Moto 3 in Le Mans - 2018 © Simon Jespersen Archive

But first I have to go to Le Mans in France, for the 3rd round of CEV moto 3. I have also not been on that track previously, so that is also going to be difficult, but I'm trying to keep up the positive things and give it MAX on the race tracks!

Simon Jespersen, Denmark #5