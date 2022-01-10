Blog | Simon Jespersen getting it on and getting a new bike

Hello everyone!

The 2018 season is starting soon, and I'm feeling so strong and ready for the first test in Jerez.

I have new goals to achieve and new things to learn. I want to show you some pictures of what I'm doing through the winter, so I can be prepared for 2018.

Simon Jespersen working out ot be ready for the season - 2018 © Simon Jespersen Archive

First of all, I have to be in good shape, so I can be competitive in the championships. I like running and I prefer to run outside because you also get the chance to feel the nature. I usually run approximately 60km in a week.

I've been in Spain a lot throughout the winter, testing to get used to the KTM. I feel strong on the bike, but still working hard to know the KTM coming from the Honda.

Simon Jespersen training on his road bike for the 2018 season © Simon Jespersen Archive

I've also been practicing with my 100cc and other bikes as MX and soon the Ohvale!

Simon Jespersen on an exhibition in Denmark 2018 © Simon Jespersen Archive

Here I am at a motorcycle exhibition in Denmark, paying back sponsors and working to get people interested in racing. And this is the bike I'm going to practice a lot on. I'm getting the Ohvale on March 3rd and I'm really excited to ride the bike, and maybe learn some new stuff to improve my riding skills.

Simon #5