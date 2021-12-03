Blog | Simon Jespersen sad but happy to be in Italy and at Mugello

Ciao Friends!

In this Blog I want to speak about how strong I feel for Race 3 at Mugello in Italy. I'm very excited to go out and give it full gas on the home track of the Italian riders! Some say that it is the most beautiful track in the whole MotoGP Championship?

Simon Jespersen training on his Ohvale 190cc - 2018 © Simon Jespersen Archive

Well... this is me, sliding around, getting some lean angel and turning around cones on my Ohvale 190cc to optimize my cornering skills! It takes some crashes, to learn how to ride on the limit as much as possible.

Riding a 2-stroke MX, is also one of my favorite things to train! It really helps me in many ways, how to control the bike with the rear brake, clutch and the throttle.

Simon Jespersen riding Motocross - 2018 © Simon Jespersen Archive

SImulator!! This was for sure the funniest thing to try! Getting laps on Mugello Circuit, and trying to see how the track looks in a different perspective, than on the Playstation haha.

Simon Jespersen working on his skills on the simulator - 2018 © Simon Jespersen Archive

Here comes the best and the saddest day of my life.

I just finished school, and I'm very happy with that! But... I'm also a bit sad about it, because I had to say goodbye to many of my friends.

This is a day that I will never forget, and also my friend in the main picture at the top of the page! He's a person that inspires me a lot.

Chat soon,

Simon