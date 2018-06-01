Blog | Steward Garcia enjoying his racing and training

Steward Garcia - Wheelie on his Super Moto - 2018
© Steward Garcia Archive
Hi everybody,
This time I am training a lot of with my friends, plenty of training in the gym, plus cycling with my personal trainer because in Jerez in the second race I could make a good position and I hope that this race in Mugello will be better and I hope this season will be one of progression.
Steward Garcia in the pit of Mugello 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
I am also training very hard with my supermoto in different circuits, long sessions with a lot of laps because I hope to be strong on the KTM in this year.
Steward Garcia showing his Super Moto skills - 2018
© Steward Garcia Archive
My pics were fun because always I stay happy when the training is good and hard.
Steward Garcia working out with a friend - 2018
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
See you in the new circuit for me and for my mates i think this circuit is amazing. Thanks for all and see you in Mugello in the second race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup,
Steward
