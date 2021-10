Hi everybody,

Steward Garcia in the pit of Spielberg - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I am really happy with this month because I was training a lot with my supermoto.

Steward Garcia - Super Moto Training 2018 © Steward Garcia Archive

And a lot of cycling for stay very strong in Misano so that I can fight for the good positions.

Steward Garcia followed by Can Öncü in Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In Austria my feeling with my bike was really amazing. I was very comfortable and strong for the fight.

Steward Garcia chasing Carrasco and Deniz Öncü - Spielberg 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I hope that this weekend in Misano I can do even better.

Thanks and see you in Italy!

Steward Garcia