Blog | Walid Soppe fast from behind in Misano

Hi guys,

A short review about my race in Misano. We had a difficult weekend. In the first practice I crashed already in the first lap due to a collision with another rider. I could bring the bike back to the pit lane but there was not much time left. At the end of the day I could only manage an 18th position on the grid.

Patrik Pulkkinen with Walid Soppe in the pit of Misano - 2015 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I was really looking forward to the race, I knew I could improve my lap times and fight for a good position. Unfortunately I made a mistake just before the start and the engine stopped.

I had to start from pit lane and when I was at the back of the pit lane the other guys already started their race. I was more than ten seconds behind the last rider so it was a very difficult race.

After all the drama my race was pretty good. Despite the fact that I rode most of the time alone (so without a slipstream) I managed to ride the same lap times as the riders around the eight place. After many overtakes I took a 15th place in the race and one point.

I know I have the speed so I'm looking forward to Aragon. But first I ride on my home track Assen where I have a wildcard for the British Moto3, 18-20 September.

Take care! Walid