Blog | Xavi Artigas with a double podium

Hello everyone,
Assen is a special circuit, for good reason it's called the "Cathedral of Speed". Last year I really liked the atmosphere that is breathed there, the amount of public that there is in the stands and the mythical layout.
In the two free practices I went from less to more, I went looking for my place and feeling more and more comfortable.
In the Qualy I got a good position for the start, I finished 5th.
In the first race I had a great time, I managed to get it right and I could go with the leading group.
It was a very fun race, with lots of overtaking.
The second race was also very fun.
This time I led the group to try to escape but at the end of the race other riders arrived and a group of seven pilots was formed.
But finally I was able to finish third.
They were the best results I've had here at the Red Bull Moto GP Rookies Cup.
I had never made a podium and this weekend I managed to do two. It 's very difficult to achieve, but it's also difficult to maintain these results. Anyway, I will continue working to give my best in Germany.
I want to thank all the members of the Red Bull Moto GP Rookies Cup Staff for helping me achieve these results.
See you soon at Sachsenring.
Xavi