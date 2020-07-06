Blog | Xavi Artigas with a double podium

Hello everyone,

Assen is a special circuit, for good reason it's called the "Cathedral of Speed". Last year I really liked the atmosphere that is breathed there, the amount of public that there is in the stands and the mythical layout.

Xavi Artigas having a break with an fellow Rookie in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the two free practices I went from less to more, I went looking for my place and feeling more and more comfortable.

Xavier Artigas racing the FP2 in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the Qualy I got a good position for the start, I finished 5th.

Xavier Artigas ready to race on the grid of Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In the first race I had a great time, I managed to get it right and I could go with the leading group.

Xavier Artigas ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It was a very fun race, with lots of overtaking.

Xavier Artigas racing in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The second race was also very fun.

Xavier Artigas in battle with Adrián Carrasco in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

This time I led the group to try to escape but at the end of the race other riders arrived and a group of seven pilots was formed.

Xavier Artigas chased by Adrián Carrasco in Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

But finally I was able to finish third.

Xavier Artigas leading the race in Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

They were the best results I've had here at the Red Bull Moto GP Rookies Cup.

Xavier Artigas in the pit after Race 2 in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I had never made a podium and this weekend I managed to do two. It 's very difficult to achieve, but it's also difficult to maintain these results. Anyway, I will continue working to give my best in Germany.

Xavier Artigas is happy about his 2nd place at Race 2 in Assen - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I want to thank all the members of the Red Bull Moto GP Rookies Cup Staff for helping me achieve these results.

See you soon at Sachsenring.

Xavi