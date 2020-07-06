Xavi Artigas on the podium in Assen - 2018
Blog | Xavi Artigas with a double podium

Assen is a special circuit, for good reason
Written by Xavi Artigas
Hello everyone,
Assen is a special circuit, for good reason it's called the "Cathedral of Speed". Last year I really liked the atmosphere that is breathed there, the amount of public that there is in the stands and the mythical layout.
Xavi Artigas having a break with an fellow Rookie in Assen - 2018
In the two free practices I went from less to more, I went looking for my place and feeling more and more comfortable.
Xavier Artigas racing the FP2 in Assen - 2018
In the Qualy I got a good position for the start, I finished 5th.
Xavier Artigas ready to race on the grid of Assen - 2018
In the first race I had a great time, I managed to get it right and I could go with the leading group.
Xavier Artigas ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka Assen - 2018
It was a very fun race, with lots of overtaking.
Xavier Artigas racing in Assen - 2018
The second race was also very fun.
Xavier Artigas in battle with Adrián Carrasco in Assen - 2018
This time I led the group to try to escape but at the end of the race other riders arrived and a group of seven pilots was formed.
Xavier Artigas chased by Adrián Carrasco in Assen 2018
But finally I was able to finish third.
Xavier Artigas leading the race in Assen 2018
They were the best results I've had here at the Red Bull Moto GP Rookies Cup.
Xavier Artigas in the pit after Race 2 in Assen - 2018
I had never made a podium and this weekend I managed to do two. It 's very difficult to achieve, but it's also difficult to maintain these results. Anyway, I will continue working to give my best in Germany.
Xavier Artigas is happy about his 2nd place at Race 2 in Assen - 2018
I want to thank all the members of the Red Bull Moto GP Rookies Cup Staff for helping me achieve these results.
See you soon at Sachsenring.
Xavi
