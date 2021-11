I have been staying in Spain after the CEV Round 6. I'm training for Austria.

I have been staying in Spain after the CEV Round 6. I'm training for Austria.

I have been staying in Spain after the CEV Round 6. I'm training for Austria.

This week I made bicycle training in Andorra. It was a 3 day cycle training and I I ran a total distance of 310 km.

This week I made bicycle training in Andorra. It was a 3 day cycle training and I I ran a total distance of 310 km.

This week I made bicycle training in Andorra. It was a 3 day cycle training and I I ran a total distance of 310 km.

It was hard to climb a mountain, but a very good training.

It was hard to climb a mountain, but a very good training.

It was hard to climb a mountain, but a very good training.