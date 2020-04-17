Blog | Zonta van den Goorbergh on the game and on the bike

Hi everyone!

As you all know we aren't able to ride.... It is very disappointing because I was really looking forward to this season! Thankfully in Holland we are not in a 100% lock down but going to the gym is not possible so we make the most of working out at home!

I am happy we can go out so every once in a while I take my MTB or road bike and get to take it out for a lap!

Zonta van den Goorbergh playing MotoGP on his console - April 2020 © Zonta van den Archive

It isn't the most ideal situation of course, not even close to ideal... to still be able to race I'm practicing my racing skills on MotoGP19 on the PlayStation! The only way to be racing with other Rookies at the moment.

Zonta van den Goorbergh - Screenimage from MotoGP Video Game - April 2020 © Zonta van den Goorbergh Archive

Had a little championship last weekend, 2 poles and took P2 in race 1 after a first lap crash, and P1 in race 2!! Will that be a sign of how the season will go? Who knows.....

Zonta van den Goorbergh - Results from MotoGP Video Game - April 2020 © Zonta van den Goorbergh Archive

First we need to stay safe and hope to go racing as soon as possible! Hope to see y'all soon!

Zonta van den Goorbergh - Insta Promo for MotoGP Video Game live race © Zonta van den Goorbergh Archive

Zonta