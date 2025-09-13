Brian Uriarte is the Cup winner 2025
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP Uriarte takes stunning Misano Race win and Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025

When Pratama collided with Yaroslav Karpushin and crashed on lap 11 of 15, taking Danish off the track as well, the Cup was effectively Uriarte's.
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on
It was a KTM mobile masterpiece of free expression, a last lap for the ages for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Out of a 4-rider lead battle, Brian Uriarte placed himself perfectly to take 2nd place down Misano's back straight. When leader David González outbraked himself into the final tight right-hander, Uriarte snuck inside and took the lead. He was unpassable through the final 2 left-handers.
Marco Morelli had been hounding long-time leader Uriarte for much of the race and grabbed 2nd ahead of late charger Zen Mitani. González recovered to 4th, and 0.308 seconds covered the 4 of them over the line.
Uriarte went into the penultimate race of the 19th Cup season as points leader over Veda Pratama and Hakim Danish. When Pratama collided with Yaroslav Karpushin and crashed on lap 11 of 15, taking Danish off the track as well, the Cup was effectively Uriarte's.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Misano: Race 13

Watch 26 rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Italy.

Brian Uriarte 1st and Cup winner

“I had escaped close to one second,” explained the 17-year-old Spaniard. “But then they caught me, and it was a last-lap race. I really braked very late at the end of the straight on the last lap, and he more, so something was going to happen. I turned inside and that was it.”
“I was really enjoying the race, the long right-hander onto the back straight is unique. It's something I was learning through the winter, to slide like that through right-handers. It's a place that I improved from yesterday, so I was getting great drive onto the back straight.”
“Tomorrow, we have another race, so let's see. The championship is already done, so it's less pressure."
I will try to match Angel's win record.
Angel Piqueras became the most successful Rookie of all time with 11 in his 2 Rookies seasons, 2022 & 23.
Brian Uriarte takes the 2025 Cup by winning Race 1 in Misano

Marco Morelli 2nd

“It was a super race, I enjoyed it a lot,” enthused the 18-year-old Argentine. “It was difficult because, when you know that some guys are fighting for the championship, you might think it's better to be careful. But I think the other way, it's better you just race and don't make any mistakes.”
I had all the race Bryan in front. I'm happy for him to be the champion of the Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025.
“I tried to be on the front always. I was feeling so good with the bike. So, let's see if tomorrow we can do it another time and go one better.”
Marco Morelli takes 2nd in Misano 2025 - Race 1

Zen Mitani 3rd

“I had to take care of my shoulder, I needed to save it,” explained the Japanese 18-year-old. “So I was just staying in the lead group. And then in the last, like, two laps. I just pushed it out of my mind and looked in front and went for it.”
It was great that Kevin Schwantz spoke to me before the race. I met him when I was just a kid, and that is why I race number 34.
“Tomorrow I just keep going, and don't think too much about my shoulder.”
Zen Mitani got 3rd in Misano 2025 - Race 1

David González 4th

I had a very strong fight with Pratama, with Brian, with Morelli and Mitani,” enthused the Spanish 17-year-old. “It was a very exciting race, great battles. I got in front on the last lap, I was determined to hang, make it impossible for anyone to pass.”
“I went so late on the brakes at the end of the back straight, too late, the front started to tuck, I almost crashed. I saved it, but the race was lost. Still, it was a great race, and tomorrow I will try again.”
Start of Race in Misano 2025

Brian Uriarte won the start of Race 1 in Misano 2025

Brian Uriarte followed by Gonzales and Morelli in Misano 2025 - Race 1

Giulio Pugliese ahead of Mitani and Danish in Misano 2025 - Race 1

Uriate, Morelli and Gonzales fighting for the lead of Race 1 in Misano 2025

Uriate and Gonzales fighting for the lead of Race 1 in Misano 2025

The Rookies train in Misano 2025 - Race 1

Fernandez chased by Karpushin and Agostinelli in Misano 2025 - Race 1

Brian Uriate leading Race 1 in Misano 2025

Luca Agostinelli ahead of Fernandez, Daniel and Thompson in Misano 2025

Brian Uriarte takes Race 1 and the Cup in Misano 2025

Uriarte celebrates his victory with a burn-out after Race 1 in Misano 2025

Brian Uriarte is the Rookies Cup Champion 2025

Brian Uriarte with his crew in the parc ferme after Race 1 in Misano 2025

Hakim Danish 10th

“Today I would like to say congratulations to Brian,” stated the Malaysian 18-year-old. “He did a very good job this year. In the race, I felt quite good, but unfortunately, I almost crashed. We made contact, and I was pushed off the track.”
“I will look at the video of the race this evening and try to improve a little myself. Then I will race as hard as I can tomorrow.”

Veda Pratama Crash

“I'm a bit unlucky, I think,” mused the 16-year-old Indonesian. “I felt confident before the race. But when the race started, I don't know why, but all the riders were going crazy. They didn't let me get to the front. That's racing.”
“It's just unlucky I crashed because another rider made contact and I couldn't keep control. Tomorrow is another race, and I will fight for the win so that I can take second place in the Cup.”
Top 3 Race 1 - Marco Morelli | Brian Uriate | Zen Mitani - Misano 2025

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - MISANO Race 1 Results

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

26'28.601

143.6

🥈

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

26'28.803

143.6

0.202

🥉

34

Zen MITANI

JPN

26'28.853

143.6

0.252

4

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

26'28.909

143.6

0.308

5

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

26'30.397

143.4

1.796

6

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

26'30.508

143.4

1.907

7

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

26'30.826

143.4

2.225

8

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

26'30.887

143.4

2.286

9

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

26'30.992

143.4

2.391

10

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

26'34.971

143.0

6.370

11

48

Lenoxx PHOMMARA

SWI

26'39.978

142.6

11.377

12

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

26'40.141

142.6

11.540

13

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

26'40.358

142.5

11.757

14

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

26'40.420

142.5

11.819

15

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

26'40.873

142.5

12.272

16

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

26'46.130

142.0

17.529

17

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

26'46.962

142.0

18.361

18

29

Lucas BROWN

GBR

26'47.360

141.9

18.759

19

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

26'48.559

141.8

19.958

20

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'53.075

141.4

24.474

21

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

27'16.497

139.4

47.896

DNF

40

Gabriel TESINI

RSM

24'59.085

142.0

1 lap

DNF

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

17'42.143

143.2

5 laps

DNF

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

17'42.408

143.1

5 laps

DNF

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

12'27.023

142.5

8 laps

DNF

16

Joel PONS

SPA

5'30.111

138.2

12 laps

