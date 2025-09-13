It was a KTM mobile masterpiece of free expression, a last lap for the ages for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Out of a 4-rider lead battle, Brian Uriarte placed himself perfectly to take 2nd place down Misano's back straight. When leader David González outbraked himself into the final tight right-hander, Uriarte snuck inside and took the lead. He was unpassable through the final 2 left-handers.

Marco Morelli had been hounding long-time leader Uriarte for much of the race and grabbed 2nd ahead of late charger Zen Mitani . González recovered to 4th, and 0.308 seconds covered the 4 of them over the line.

Uriarte went into the penultimate race of the 19th Cup season as points leader over Veda Pratama and Hakim Danish . When Pratama collided with Yaroslav Karpushin and crashed on lap 11 of 15, taking Danish off the track as well, the Cup was effectively Uriarte's .

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Misano: Race 13 Watch 26 rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Italy.

Brian Uriarte 1st and Cup winner

“I had escaped close to one second,” explained the 17-year-old Spaniard. “But then they caught me, and it was a last-lap race. I really braked very late at the end of the straight on the last lap, and he more, so something was going to happen. I turned inside and that was it.”

“I was really enjoying the race, the long right-hander onto the back straight is unique. It's something I was learning through the winter, to slide like that through right-handers. It's a place that I improved from yesterday, so I was getting great drive onto the back straight.”

“Tomorrow, we have another race, so let's see. The championship is already done, so it's less pressure."

I will try to match Angel's win record.

Angel Piqueras became the most successful Rookie of all time with 11 in his 2 Rookies seasons, 2022 & 23.

Brian Uriarte takes the 2025 Cup by winning Race 1 in Misano © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Morelli 2nd

“It was a super race, I enjoyed it a lot,” enthused the 18-year-old Argentine. “It was difficult because, when you know that some guys are fighting for the championship, you might think it's better to be careful. But I think the other way, it's better you just race and don't make any mistakes.”

I had all the race Bryan in front. I'm happy for him to be the champion of the Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025.

“I tried to be on the front always. I was feeling so good with the bike. So, let's see if tomorrow we can do it another time and go one better.”

Marco Morelli takes 2nd in Misano 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Zen Mitani 3rd

“I had to take care of my shoulder, I needed to save it,” explained the Japanese 18-year-old. “So I was just staying in the lead group. And then in the last, like, two laps. I just pushed it out of my mind and looked in front and went for it.”

It was great that Kevin Schwantz spoke to me before the race. I met him when I was just a kid, and that is why I race number 34.

“Tomorrow I just keep going, and don't think too much about my shoulder.”

Zen Mitani got 3rd in Misano 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

David González 4th

I had a very strong fight with Pratama, with Brian, with Morelli and Mitani,” enthused the Spanish 17-year-old. “It was a very exciting race, great battles. I got in front on the last lap, I was determined to hang, make it impossible for anyone to pass.”

“I went so late on the brakes at the end of the back straight, too late, the front started to tuck, I almost crashed. I saved it, but the race was lost. Still, it was a great race, and tomorrow I will try again.”

Start of Race in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte won the start of Race 1 in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte followed by Gonzales and Morelli in Misano 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Giulio Pugliese ahead of Mitani and Danish in Misano 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Uriate, Morelli and Gonzales fighting for the lead of Race 1 in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Uriate and Gonzales fighting for the lead of Race 1 in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool The Rookies train in Misano 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Fernandez chased by Karpushin and Agostinelli in Misano 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriate leading Race 1 in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Luca Agostinelli ahead of Fernandez, Daniel and Thompson in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte takes Race 1 and the Cup in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Uriarte celebrates his victory with a burn-out after Race 1 in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte is the Rookies Cup Champion 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte with his crew in the parc ferme after Race 1 in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim Danish 10th

“Today I would like to say congratulations to Brian,” stated the Malaysian 18-year-old. “He did a very good job this year. In the race, I felt quite good, but unfortunately, I almost crashed. We made contact, and I was pushed off the track.”

“I will look at the video of the race this evening and try to improve a little myself. Then I will race as hard as I can tomorrow.”

Veda Pratama Crash

“I'm a bit unlucky, I think,” mused the 16-year-old Indonesian. “I felt confident before the race. But when the race started, I don't know why, but all the riders were going crazy. They didn't let me get to the front. That's racing.”

“It's just unlucky I crashed because another rider made contact and I couldn't keep control. Tomorrow is another race, and I will fight for the win so that I can take second place in the Cup.”

Top 3 Race 1 - Marco Morelli | Brian Uriate | Zen Mitani - Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - MISANO Race 1 Results

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 51 Brian URIARTE SPA 26'28.601 143.6 🥈 95 Marco MORELLI ARG 26'28.803 143.6 0.202 🥉 34 Zen MITANI JPN 26'28.853 143.6 0.252 4 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 26'28.909 143.6 0.308 5 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 26'30.397 143.4 1.796 6 50 Carter THOMPSON AUS 26'30.508 143.4 1.907 7 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 26'30.826 143.4 2.225 8 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 26'30.887 143.4 2.286 9 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 26'30.992 143.4 2.391 10 13 Hakim DANISH MAL 26'34.971 143.0 6.370 11 48 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI 26'39.978 142.6 11.377 12 5 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 26'40.141 142.6 11.540 13 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 26'40.358 142.5 11.757 14 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 26'40.420 142.5 11.819 15 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 26'40.873 142.5 12.272 16 72 David DA COSTA FRA 26'46.130 142.0 17.529 17 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 26'46.962 142.0 18.361 18 29 Lucas BROWN GBR 26'47.360 141.9 18.759 19 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 26'48.559 141.8 19.958 20 22 Alejandra FERNANDEZ SPA 26'53.075 141.4 24.474 21 45 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA 27'16.497 139.4 47.896 DNF 40 Gabriel TESINI RSM 24'59.085 142.0 1 lap DNF 54 Veda PRATAMA INA 17'42.143 143.2 5 laps DNF 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 17'42.408 143.1 5 laps DNF 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 12'27.023 142.5 8 laps DNF 16 Joel PONS SPA 5'30.111 138.2 12 laps

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE