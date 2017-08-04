Watch Video5 min
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP | Can Öncü with all the answers in Brno Race 1

Can Öncü took his fourth Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup victory in five races
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readUpdated on
Can Öncü took his fourth Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup victory in five races, coming out ahead of an incredible eight man battle for the win. The 14-year-old Turk flashed across the Brno finish line just in front of Matthias Meggle and Kazuki Masaki with Aleix Viu a frustratingly close fourth.
It is so hard to win from the front of a close battle for the lead but Öncü managed exactly that with the perfect last lap on the KTM RC 250 R. Meggle, the 17-year-old German was on the podium for the first time just squeezing out 16-year-old Japanese Masaki who picked up his fourth 3rd place of the year.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Brno 2017 - Race 1 - Replay

Red Bull Rookies Cup Brno 2017 - Day 1

Racing begins in Brno, Czech Republic as the riders work to establish the best lines through the course.

Just perfect

"Yes I'm happy with that, it was perfect," enthused Can Öncü. "We changed the bike a little after qualifying and it was perfect from first lap to last. I quickly got confidence in it after the start and felt very good, such a nice bike today."
I had a few slides but that was just me getting out of control, I wanted to win so much.
#61 CAN ÖNCÜ
Equally happy was Meggle. "The bike was great, I stayed calm early on and just waited for the last lap to make a big push and then I went very hard. It almost worked perfectly, just at the last chicane I made the smallest mistake, had a slide at the last corner, so couldn't win. Still it's a big step forward and a reward for all the hard work, thanks to everyone who supports me."
Aleix Viu leading Race 1 after the start - Brno 2017
Aleix Viu leading Race 1 after the start - Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Aleix Viu figthing with Yamanaka and Ogura - Race 1 Brno 2017
Aleix Viu figthing with Yamanaka and Ogura - Race 1 Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Aleix Viu chased by Meggle and Ogura - Race 1 Brno 2017
Aleix Viu chased by Meggle and Ogura - Race 1 Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Can Öncü leading Race 1 ahead of Viu - Brno 2017
Can Öncü leading Race 1 ahead of Viu - Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Can Öncü leading ahead of Ai Ogura - Race 1 Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Adrián Carrasco followed by García and Skinner - Race 1 Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Can Öncü in tight battle with Ai Ogura and Alex Viu - Race 1 Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Can Öncü saw the checkered flag first at Race 1 in Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Top 3 Brno Race 1 - Matthias Meggle | Can Öncü | Kazuki Masaki - 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Thumps up for Can Öncü winning Race 1 in Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Can Öncü is the happy winner of Race 1 in Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Not perfect

Less thrilled was Masaki, "No, I wanted to win. I waited until the last three laps to push and I got to the front but couldn't stay there. Then I tried again on the last lap but was fifth and I got past Viu but not the others."
The track was very hot and a bit slippery, if the temperature is the same tomorrow we may change the settings a bit.
#39 KAZUKI MASAKI
Ai Ogura, the 16-year-old Japanese just back from injury was in great form, jumped into the lead from the middle of the front row and fought at the front all the way. He fell at the end of lap 12 when he touched with Meggle at the final chicane. He slid off unhurt but failed to score for the fifth race in a row.
Can Öncü is the happy winner of Race 1 in Brno 2017
Can Öncü is the happy winner of Race 1 in Brno 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Trying to be perfect

Ryusei Yamanaka, the 15-year-old Japanese was also in the hunt all the way but frustrated to only cross the line fifth. Sixth man home was Kevin Orgis, a great ride from the 17-year-old German after a troubled qualifying left him starting from the back of the grid. "Yes I'm happy with that. I used up the tyres a lot when I caught the leaders and had to ease off a bit."
I pushed again as much as I could at the end.
#6 RYUSEI YAMANAKA
Aleix Viu, the 16-year-old Spaniard who lies second on the title chase was destroyed after taking fourth. "I just don't have the engine power, I have to brake so late to compete, if I do get in front it is so easy for the others to repass." He now stands 26 points adrift of Öncü and is just 5 ahead of Masaki with six races remaining.
Sunday's Race 2 can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world at 15.30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.
Top 3 Brno #1 - Matthias Meggle | Can Öncü | Kazuki Masaki - 2017
Top 3 Brno #1 - Matthias Meggle | Can Öncü | Kazuki Masaki - 2017
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2017 - Brno Race 1 - Result Overview

POS#NAMENATTIMEKM/HGAP
1 65Can ÖNCÜTUR31'15.686145.1
2 14Matthias MEGGLEGER31'15.763145.10.077
3 39Kazuki MASAKIJPN31'15.909145.10.223
481Aleix VIUSPA31'15.977145.10.291
56Ryusei YAMANAKAJPN31'16.005145.10.319
644Kevin ORGISGER31'17.828145.02.142
713Walid SOPPENED31'20.792144.75.106
883Meikon KAWAKAMIBRA31'22.784144.67.098
952Deniz ÖNCÜTUR31'25.487144.49.801
1028Adrian CARRASCOSPA31'25.688144.410.002
1143Steward GARCIACOL31'25.782144.410.096
1269Rory SKINNERGBR31'26.023144.310.337
1324Xavier ARTIGASSPA31'29.378144.113.692
1411Gabriele GIANNINIITA31'39.510143.323.824
1521Victor STEEMANNED31'39.548143.323.862
169Sasha DE VITSBEL31'39.998143.324.312
1740Sean KELLYUSA31'40.004143.324.318
1819Lorenzo BARTALESIITA31'40.208143.324.522
1979Ai OGURAJPN32'05.377141.449.691
2036Beatriz NEILASPA32'13.233140.857.547
DNF36Loran FABERNED12'59.795124.79 laps
DNF36Filip SALACCZE7'08.371136.211 laps
Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

More Stories