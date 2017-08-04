RECAP | Can Öncü with all the answers in Brno Race 1

Can Öncü took his fourth Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup victory in five races, coming out ahead of an incredible eight man battle for the win. The 14-year-old Turk flashed across the Brno finish line just in front of Matthias Meggle and Kazuki Masaki with Aleix Viu a frustratingly close fourth.

It is so hard to win from the front of a close battle for the lead but Öncü managed exactly that with the perfect last lap on the KTM RC 250 R. Meggle, the 17-year-old German was on the podium for the first time just squeezing out 16-year-old Japanese Masaki who picked up his fourth 3rd place of the year.

Just perfect

"Yes I'm happy with that, it was perfect," enthused Can Öncü. "We changed the bike a little after qualifying and it was perfect from first lap to last. I quickly got confidence in it after the start and felt very good, such a nice bike today."

I had a few slides but that was just me getting out of control, I wanted to win so much. #61 CAN ÖNCÜ

Equally happy was Meggle. "The bike was great, I stayed calm early on and just waited for the last lap to make a big push and then I went very hard. It almost worked perfectly, just at the last chicane I made the smallest mistake, had a slide at the last corner, so couldn't win. Still it's a big step forward and a reward for all the hard work, thanks to everyone who supports me."

Not perfect

Less thrilled was Masaki, "No, I wanted to win. I waited until the last three laps to push and I got to the front but couldn't stay there. Then I tried again on the last lap but was fifth and I got past Viu but not the others."

The track was very hot and a bit slippery, if the temperature is the same tomorrow we may change the settings a bit. #39 KAZUKI MASAKI

Ai Ogura, the 16-year-old Japanese just back from injury was in great form, jumped into the lead from the middle of the front row and fought at the front all the way. He fell at the end of lap 12 when he touched with Meggle at the final chicane. He slid off unhurt but failed to score for the fifth race in a row.

Trying to be perfect

Ryusei Yamanaka, the 15-year-old Japanese was also in the hunt all the way but frustrated to only cross the line fifth. Sixth man home was Kevin Orgis, a great ride from the 17-year-old German after a troubled qualifying left him starting from the back of the grid. "Yes I'm happy with that. I used up the tyres a lot when I caught the leaders and had to ease off a bit."

I pushed again as much as I could at the end. #6 RYUSEI YAMANAKA

Aleix Viu, the 16-year-old Spaniard who lies second on the title chase was destroyed after taking fourth. "I just don't have the engine power, I have to brake so late to compete, if I do get in front it is so easy for the others to repass." He now stands 26 points adrift of Öncü and is just 5 ahead of Masaki with six races remaining.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2017 - Brno Race 1 - Result Overview

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 1 65 Can ÖNCÜ TUR 31'15.686 145.1 2 14 Matthias MEGGLE GER 31'15.763 145.1 0.077 3 39 Kazuki MASAKI JPN 31'15.909 145.1 0.223 4 81 Aleix VIU SPA 31'15.977 145.1 0.291 5 6 Ryusei YAMANAKA JPN 31'16.005 145.1 0.319 6 44 Kevin ORGIS GER 31'17.828 145.0 2.142 7 13 Walid SOPPE NED 31'20.792 144.7 5.106 8 83 Meikon KAWAKAMI BRA 31'22.784 144.6 7.098 9 52 Deniz ÖNCÜ TUR 31'25.487 144.4 9.801 10 28 Adrian CARRASCO SPA 31'25.688 144.4 10.002 11 43 Steward GARCIA COL 31'25.782 144.4 10.096 12 69 Rory SKINNER GBR 31'26.023 144.3 10.337 13 24 Xavier ARTIGAS SPA 31'29.378 144.1 13.692 14 11 Gabriele GIANNINI ITA 31'39.510 143.3 23.824 15 21 Victor STEEMAN NED 31'39.548 143.3 23.862 16 9 Sasha DE VITS BEL 31'39.998 143.3 24.312 17 40 Sean KELLY USA 31'40.004 143.3 24.318 18 19 Lorenzo BARTALESI ITA 31'40.208 143.3 24.522 19 79 Ai OGURA JPN 32'05.377 141.4 49.691 20 36 Beatriz NEILA SPA 32'13.233 140.8 57.547 DNF 36 Loran FABER NED 12'59.795 124.7 9 laps DNF 36 Filip SALAC CZE 7'08.371 136.2 11 laps

