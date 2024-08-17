Non-stop action for the entire 16 laps of Spielberg ended with Alvaro Carpe wringing the perfect drive from his Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup KTM . Winning by just 0.024 seconds ahead of Marco Morelli .

Just as awesome was Màximo Quiles who recovered from a Long Lap Penalty where he rejoined in 10th place with just 4 laps to go, over 5 seconds behind leader Carpe . The 16-year-old Spaniard blasted his way back into contention and finished a very close 3rd.

Carpe's second victory of the year gives the Spanish 17-year-old a 2-point advantage at the head of the Cup table as arch-rival Brian Uriarte, the 16-year-old Spaniard who led coming into the weekend, finished 6th.

Replay - Red Bull Rookies Cup SPIELBERG 2024 - Race 9

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup: Spielberg Race 9 Watch the first of the races at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, which is located in Styria, Austria.

Carpe is a Spielberg star

“An incredible race,” he enthused having matched his Race 1 victory in 2023. “Maximo did a fantastic job, he set a great pace riding alone. Also, mine when he did his Long Lap.”

I saw that on the TV and thought it was time to push because he would be in the back. #83 ÁLVARO CARPE

“I think I did a good job, I was leading on the last lap but I also knew there was a good chance someone would try to pass me into the second to last corner. Marco did, but I also knew that in the exit of the last corner, I am very fast. I tried to pass him on the run down to the last corner but he was too late on the brakes and then I knew it was about getting the perfect exit and I did.”

Alvaro Carpe on his victory lap after Race 1 in Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Morelli on top form

“It was a very hard race, so much overtaking,” stated the 17-year-old Argentine who won the first race of the season in Jerez and the most recent race in Assen. “I made a good start and was running up front. I decided to relax a bit with about 8 laps to go. I saved the tyres a bit because I felt on the long lefts I was sliding a bit.”

In the last laps I pushed, I passed 3 or 4 and on the last lap Carpe, to lead. #95 MARCO MORELLI

“At the last corner I defended on the brakes but I went a little too wide, I almost touched the green and Carpe took the win. I am happy though because at the beginning of the weekend, I didn't think I could do this.”

Marco Morelli in the park ferme after Race 1 - Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Quiles almost won

“It was so crazy. After the Long Lap, I saw the group so far away but I said to myself, 'OK, I'm not going to give up, I was quite a bit stronger than the others as I had done so much work on my own in FP 1 and 2 that I had a great rhythm I was focussing on not having problems in the corner and catching them.”

“In the last lap, they were still a second ahead and I did the first corner and the chicane the fastest I have ever done in my life. Corner by corner I overtook and in Turn 6 I think, Brian overtook me and this spoilt a bit my chance of taking the win. Because I think that in the last two corners, I was really strong and could overtake easily.”

So I decided to go for the podium. #28 MAXIMO QUILES

“At Turn 9 I saw three guys going so hard on the brakes I thought, let them go and I passed them as they went wide on the exit and took 3rd.”

Maximo Quiles made the podium in Spielberg 2024 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Valentin Perrone a fine 4th

“An incredible race, such a big group, so many overtakes,” grinned the 16-year-old Argentine. “On the last lap, it was completely crazy, Marco, Carpe, Maximo."

They were riding super crazy, also me, we all wanted to be on the podium. #73 VALENTIN PERRONE

In the second to last corner I went to the inside but then a little bit wide on the way out, almost touching the green and Maximo overtook me. But I managed to overtake Rico before the line so it is not so bad for the championship. Tomorrow I will try again and try to be a little bit stronger overtaking the guys.”

Start of Race 1 in Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte in the middle of the train in Spielberg 2024 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Rico Salmela leading Race 1 in Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Rookies enter the Lauda Curve - Race 1 Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Big battles during Race 1 in Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Veda Pratama leads ahead of Carpe during Race 1 - Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Maximo Quiles ahead of Carpe & Pratama - Race 1 Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Rico Salmela disappointed with 5th

“It was a very difficult race,” explained the 16-year-old Finn who had set off from pole. “I just tried to stay with the guys in front. The pace was really good, I was thinking at one moment that it was time to push but I started to lose a bit of engine power, the temperature was high and I just didn't have the push to do it.

I just tried my best to do as much as possible. #27 RICO SALMELA

"In the end, it wasn't what I wanted but tomorrow… just send it.”

Veda Pratama led but fell at the penultimate corner

“I felt in this race much better than before in Rookies Cup,” stated the 15-year-old Indonesian.“

But I was not lucky today in the last lap, I tried to fight for the podium. #54 VEDA PRATAMA

"But I crashed in the second to last corner. We were all pushing very hard, I got squeezed a bit but it was also my mistake because I slid too much in the rear. I tried to control the slide but it went too far and I crashed. Still, I feel very good and will do my best in Race 2.”

Top 3 Race 1 - Marco Morelli | Alvaro Carpe | Max Quiles - Spielberg 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Rookies Cup Spielberg 2024 - Results Overview Race 1

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 83 Alvaro CARPE SPA 28'12.876 147.9 🥈 95 Marco MORELLI ARG 28'12.900 147.9 0.024 🥉 28 Máximo QUILES SPA 28'13.050 147.9 0.174 4 73 Valentin PERRONE ARG 28'13.290 147.9 0.414 5 27 Rico SALMELA FIN 28'13.295 147.9 0.419 6 51 Brian URIARTE SPA 28'13.350 147.8 0.474 7 5 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 28'13.702 147.8 0.826 8 94 Guido PINI ITA 28'15.779 147.6 2.903 9 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 28'20.670 147.2 7.794 10 50 Carter THOMPSON AUS 28'20.773 147.2 7.897 11 56 Kevin FARKAS HUN 28'22.522 147.1 9.646 12 20 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA 28'37.254 145.8 24.378 13 47 Dodo BOGGIO ITA 28'39.306 145.6 26.430 14 13 Hakim DANISH MAL 28'42.154 145.4 29.278 15 16 Joel PONS SPA 28'41.974 145.4 29.098 16 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 28'42.096 145.4 29.220 17 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 28'44.874 145.4 31.998 18 48 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI 28'51.855 144.6 38.979 19 44 Milan PAWELEC POL 28'52.003 144.5 39.127 20 45 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA 29'04.354 143.5 51.478 21 52 Evan BELFORD GBR 29'14.269 142.7 1'01.393 22 7 Rocco SESSLER GER 29'17.358 142.5 1'04.482 DNF 54 Veda PRATAMA INA 26'27.244 147.9 1 lap DNF 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 26'30.019 147.6 1 lap DNF 11 Ruché MOODLEY RSA 8'53.603 146.6 11 laps DNF 57 Leonardo ZANNI ITA 8'56.068 145.9 11 laps

