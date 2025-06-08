Danish wins the 2nd Race of the Rookies Cup in Aragon 2025
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP | Danish takes brilliant last corner Aragón Red Bull Rookies Cup win

Danish ended his run of 5 second places with a victory
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on
Hakim Danish put in an incredible last lap and perfect final corner to take Sunday's Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 2 victory in Aragón ahead of Brian Uriarte and David González. 12 KTMs battled for the win in the final laps but Danish, the 17-year-old Malaysian, found the extra edge he needed to end his run of 5 second places with a victory.
Saturday's winner, Uriarte, the 16-year-old Spaniard, flashed across the finish line on his tail, alongside 17-year-old fellow countryman González. Uriarte was only 0.007 seconds ahead of González and 0.188 behind Danish. Less than 1 second covered the top 8 at the flag.

Hakim Danish 1st
“Finally it is P1. It was a fantastic and a difficult race because we had a very, very fast drop in tyre performance. I tried to manage the tyres very well. Then in the last lap, I tried to open the gas very early in the last corner, so I arrived, finishing in P1.”
I am super happy and I would like to say thank you to everybody who supports me.
“I had to work for the win because on the second to last lap, I made a mistake with the gears at the last corner and lost the lead and a lot of places. I fought to come back, just passing riders wherever I could, I don't know how I did it, but I did.”
Hakim Danish wins the 2nd Race in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Uriarte 2nd
“It was very difficult with the cold conditions because the tyres suffered with the cold and it was hard to manage. I'm a heavy rider and it's hard to keep the tyres working. Hakim was riding very well and I could see he looked after the tyres well.”
In the last corner, I touched David (González).
“I didn't expect him to move the way he did and he touched my handlebar. Perhaps if he was not there, I could have won, but Hakim was very well today. I'm happy with the battle, but we didn't gain any points on Hakim this weekend. I'm only 30 points away, so we can fight.”
Brian Uriarte got 2nd in the Sunday Race in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

David González 3rd
“I am very happy to be on the podium again. The race was difficult because I pushed hard every lap and at the end I was fighting for the victory, but I couldn't make it. It's good for the championship and I am very happy."
I plan to be as fast in Italy as I was here if I can.
David Gonzalez takes the third spot for another time in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Veda Pratama 4th
“Today is the same position as yesterday,” stated the 16-year-old Indonesian. “I always do all that I can do."
I pushed 100% all weekend, all in Race One, also in Race Two.
"Today I felt the tyre drop really quickly and I tried to manage it, but I couldn't do better.”
Start of Race 2 in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim Danish ahead of Uriarte, Thompson, Karpushin, Pugliese in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Rammerstorfer ahead of Agostinelli, Ramadhipa and Tinez in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim Danish chased by Gonzalez during Race 2 in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Gabriel Tesini leading a group during Race 2 in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Carter Thompson in the garage of Rookie Cup Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Veda Pratama followed by Danish and Uriarte in Aragon 2025 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Veda Pratama chased by Gonzales and Uriarte during Race 2 in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Gabriel Tesini followed Mitani and Mounsey in Aragon 2025 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim on his way to victory of Race 2 in Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim Danish on the podium in Aragon 2025 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Top 3 Race 2 - Brian Uriarte | Hakim Danish | David Gonzalez - Aragon 2025

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Leo Rammerstorfer 5th
“This was good because after the crash yesterday, I was struggling a bit in the first laps,” explained the Austrian 20-year-old. “Then I got the pace back and also the feeling for the bike so I could push to catch the lead group.”
“On the last lap, I made a mistake on the exit of the chicane and didn't quite have the slipstream for the last straight.”
In all, I'm happy and let's see if I can get a podium at the next race.
Yaroslav Karpushin 6th
“I had a decent start. I think I passed two people at the start, then just waited for the group to split up a bit. Then I got to the front, I led a couple of times and to be honest, leading in the Rookies felt very different. It was a very good feeling and I hope that I will experience it more.”
“At the end of the race, we were all struggling with the tyres, you could just see how they were wobbling in every corner. I'm happy with the fact that I'm in the first group.”
I hope that I will get a better ending next time.

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - ARAGON RACE 2

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

26'52.773

147.3

🥈

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

26'52.961

147.3

0.188

🥉

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

26'52.968

147.3

0.195

4

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

26'53.086

147.2

0.313

5

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

26'53.280

147.2

0.507

6

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

26'53.326

147.2

0.553

7

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

26'53.730

147.2

0.957

8

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

26'53.761

147.2

0.988

9

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

26'53.886

147.2

1.113

10

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'54.105

147.2

1.332

11

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

26'58.229

147.1

5.456

12

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

26'58.518

147.0

5.745

13

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

26'58.805

147.0

6.032

14

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

27'04.896

146.2

12.123

15

34

Zen MITANI

JPN

27'07.229

146.0

14.456

16

40

Gabriel TESINI

RSM

27'07.740

145.9

14.967

17

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

27'08.012

145.9

15.239

18

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

27'14.862

145.3

22.089

19

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

27'14.975

145.3

22.202

20

29

Lucas BROWN

GBR

27'15.027

145.3

22.254

21

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

27'18.524

145.0

25.751

22

16

Joel PONS

SPA

27'37.374

143.3

44.601

23

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

27'42.648

142.9

49.875

DNF

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

12'29.364

146.3

7 laps

DNF

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

10'21.266

147.0

8 laps

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE
Top 3 Race 2 - Aragon 2025 -Brian Uriarte | Hakim Danish | David Gonzalez

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

