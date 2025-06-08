RECAP | Danish takes brilliant last corner Aragón Red Bull Rookies Cup win

Hakim Danish put in an incredible last lap and perfect final corner to take Sunday's Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 2 victory in Aragón ahead of Brian Uriarte and David González . 12 KTM s battled for the win in the final laps but Danish , the 17-year-old Malaysian, found the extra edge he needed to end his run of 5 second places with a victory.

Saturday's winner, Uriarte , the 16-year-old Spaniard, flashed across the finish line on his tail, alongside 17-year-old fellow countryman González . Uriarte was only 0.007 seconds ahead of González and 0.188 behind Danish . Less than 1 second covered the top 8 at the flag.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Aragon: Race 6 Watch 26 rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Spain.

Hakim Danish 1st

“Finally it is P1. It was a fantastic and a difficult race because we had a very, very fast drop in tyre performance. I tried to manage the tyres very well. Then in the last lap, I tried to open the gas very early in the last corner, so I arrived, finishing in P1.”

I am super happy and I would like to say thank you to everybody who supports me.

“I had to work for the win because on the second to last lap, I made a mistake with the gears at the last corner and lost the lead and a lot of places. I fought to come back, just passing riders wherever I could, I don't know how I did it, but I did.”

Hakim Danish wins the 2nd Race in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Uriarte 2nd

“It was very difficult with the cold conditions because the tyres suffered with the cold and it was hard to manage. I'm a heavy rider and it's hard to keep the tyres working. Hakim was riding very well and I could see he looked after the tyres well.”

In the last corner, I touched David (González).

“I didn't expect him to move the way he did and he touched my handlebar. Perhaps if he was not there, I could have won, but Hakim was very well today. I'm happy with the battle, but we didn't gain any points on Hakim this weekend. I'm only 30 points away, so we can fight.”

Brian Uriarte got 2nd in the Sunday Race in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

David González 3rd

“I am very happy to be on the podium again. The race was difficult because I pushed hard every lap and at the end I was fighting for the victory, but I couldn't make it. It's good for the championship and I am very happy."

I plan to be as fast in Italy as I was here if I can.

David Gonzalez takes the third spot for another time in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Veda Pratama 4th

“Today is the same position as yesterday,” stated the 16-year-old Indonesian. “I always do all that I can do."

I pushed 100% all weekend, all in Race One, also in Race Two.

"Today I felt the tyre drop really quickly and I tried to manage it, but I couldn't do better.”

Start of Race 2 in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim Danish ahead of Uriarte, Thompson, Karpushin, Pugliese in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Rammerstorfer ahead of Agostinelli, Ramadhipa and Tinez in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim Danish chased by Gonzalez during Race 2 in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Gabriel Tesini leading a group during Race 2 in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Carter Thompson in the garage of Rookie Cup Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Veda Pratama followed by Danish and Uriarte in Aragon 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Veda Pratama chased by Gonzales and Uriarte during Race 2 in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Gabriel Tesini followed Mitani and Mounsey in Aragon 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim on his way to victory of Race 2 in Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim Danish on the podium in Aragon 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Top 3 Race 2 - Brian Uriarte | Hakim Danish | David Gonzalez - Aragon 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Leo Rammerstorfer 5th

“This was good because after the crash yesterday, I was struggling a bit in the first laps,” explained the Austrian 20-year-old. “Then I got the pace back and also the feeling for the bike so I could push to catch the lead group.”

“On the last lap, I made a mistake on the exit of the chicane and didn't quite have the slipstream for the last straight.”

In all, I'm happy and let's see if I can get a podium at the next race.

Yaroslav Karpushin 6th

“I had a decent start. I think I passed two people at the start, then just waited for the group to split up a bit. Then I got to the front, I led a couple of times and to be honest, leading in the Rookies felt very different. It was a very good feeling and I hope that I will experience it more.”

“At the end of the race, we were all struggling with the tyres, you could just see how they were wobbling in every corner. I'm happy with the fact that I'm in the first group.”

I hope that I will get a better ending next time.

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - ARAGON RACE 2

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 13 Hakim DANISH MAL 26'52.773 147.3 🥈 51 Brian URIARTE SPA 26'52.961 147.3 0.188 🥉 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 26'52.968 147.3 0.195 4 54 Veda PRATAMA INA 26'53.086 147.2 0.313 5 5 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 26'53.280 147.2 0.507 6 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 26'53.326 147.2 0.553 7 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 26'53.730 147.2 0.957 8 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 26'53.761 147.2 0.988 9 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 26'53.886 147.2 1.113 10 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 26'54.105 147.2 1.332 11 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 26'58.229 147.1 5.456 12 95 Marco MORELLI ARG 26'58.518 147.0 5.745 13 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 26'58.805 147.0 6.032 14 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 27'04.896 146.2 12.123 15 34 Zen MITANI JPN 27'07.229 146.0 14.456 16 40 Gabriel TESINI RSM 27'07.740 145.9 14.967 17 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 27'08.012 145.9 15.239 18 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 27'14.862 145.3 22.089 19 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 27'14.975 145.3 22.202 20 29 Lucas BROWN GBR 27'15.027 145.3 22.254 21 45 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA 27'18.524 145.0 25.751 22 16 Joel PONS SPA 27'37.374 143.3 44.601 23 22 Alejandra FERNANDEZ SPA 27'42.648 142.9 49.875 DNF 72 David DA COSTA FRA 12'29.364 146.3 7 laps DNF 50 Carter THOMPSON AUS 10'21.266 147.0 8 laps

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE

Top 3 Race 2 - Aragon 2025 -Brian Uriarte | Hakim Danish | David Gonzalez © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool