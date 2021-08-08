RECAP | David Alonso dominates Styrian GP Rookies Race 2

David Alonso executed a perfect Race 2 to take his 4th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup win of 2021 and extend his points lead. The 15-year-old Colombian took the Spielberg victory by 4.7 seconds ahead of a fabulous battle of 8 KTMs with Tatchakorn Buasri, the 20-year-old Thai, grabbing 2nd over 15-year-old Spaniard David Muñoz.
None of the chasing pack had an answer to Alonso and all the front runners including the leader were in danger of long lap penalties for exceeding track limits. Indeed Daniel Holgado was given a 3 second post race penalty as he had in Race 1 and dropped to 7th after being 9th on Saturday, severely damaging his Cup points haul.
Mugello winner Taiyo Furusato was another with a 3 second penalty and fell to 8th leaving Ivan Ortola 4th. Saturday's winner Daniel Muñoz had already served a long lap penalty and finished 5th.
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Spielberg #1 2021 - Race 2 - Replay
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Race 2 – Red Bull Ring, Austria
David Alonso the master
“That was amazing, better than yesterday, I could go alone because of the good work I did on Friday. The feeling with the bike is amazing.”
“The strategy was different from yesterday, in the first laps I let them push, then in the 3rd or 4th lap I started trying to push hard. It wasn't easy and two or three came with me but I kept pushing. I was in a good way and eventually I had a 1 second gap.”
“Once I had the 1 second it was much more easy and I am very happy with the way the race went, this gives me power for next weekend and 2 more races.”
I had enough gap to enjoy the win but it was hard over the last 3 laps to concentrate because I was thinking of the victory but you also have to ride the bike and keep off the green.