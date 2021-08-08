David Alonso
© Red Bull G&G
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP | David Alonso dominates Styrian GP Rookies Race 2

David Alonso executed a perfect Race 2 to take his 4th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup win of 2021 and extend his points lead.
Written by Peter Clifford
Published on
David Alonso executed a perfect Race 2 to take his 4th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup win of 2021 and extend his points lead. The 15-year-old Colombian took the Spielberg victory by 4.7 seconds ahead of a fabulous battle of 8 KTMs with Tatchakorn Buasri, the 20-year-old Thai, grabbing 2nd over 15-year-old Spaniard David Muñoz.
None of the chasing pack had an answer to Alonso and all the front runners including the leader were in danger of long lap penalties for exceeding track limits. Indeed Daniel Holgado was given a 3 second post race penalty as he had in Race 1 and dropped to 7th after being 9th on Saturday, severely damaging his Cup points haul.
Riders entering a curve at Race 2 during Austria #1 weekend - Spielberg ´21
Riders entering a curve at Race 2 during Austria #1 weekend - Spielberg ´21
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Mugello winner Taiyo Furusato was another with a 3 second penalty and fell to 8th leaving Ivan Ortola 4th. Saturday's winner Daniel Muñoz had already served a long lap penalty and finished 5th.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Spielberg #1 2021 - Race 2 - Replay

Red Bull Rookies Cup
Race 2 – Red Bull Ring, Austria
David Alonso the master
“That was amazing, better than yesterday, I could go alone because of the good work I did on Friday. The feeling with the bike is amazing.”
“The strategy was different from yesterday, in the first laps I let them push, then in the 3rd or 4th lap I started trying to push hard. It wasn't easy and two or three came with me but I kept pushing. I was in a good way and eventually I had a 1 second gap.”
David Alonso leading Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
David Alonso leading Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red. BullContent Pool
“Once I had the 1 second it was much more easy and I am very happy with the way the race went, this gives me power for next weekend and 2 more races.”
I had enough gap to enjoy the win but it was hard over the last 3 laps to concentrate because I was thinking of the victory but you also have to ride the bike and keep off the green.
#80 DAVID ALONSO
Daniel Munoz ahead of Buasri - Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
Daniel Munoz ahead of Buasri - Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Marcos Uriarte following Daniel Munoz - Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
Marcos Uriarte following Daniel Munoz - Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Tatchakorn Buasri leading Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
Tatchakorn Buasri leading Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red. BullContent Pool
Marcos Uriarte overtaking Ivan Ortola in Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
Marcos Uriarte overtaking Ivan Ortola in Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Holgado followed by Buasri into a curve at Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Top 3 - Race 2 Spielberg #1 - Buasri, Munoz, Alonso - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red. BullContent Pool
David Alonso - 1st Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Tatchakorn Buasri - 2nd Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
David Munoz - 3rd Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Tatchakorn Buasri learning all the time
“Today I am very very happy, it was such a difficult race, a big battle in the group and many riders are very fast, especially David Alonso and we could not follow him.”
Buasri celebrates his 2nd place in the pit of Spielberg #1 - Race 2 - 2021
Buasri celebrates his 2nd place in the pit of Spielberg #1 - Race 2 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
We were fighting in the group until the last lap, I was 4th and in the last 2 corners I could overtake and finish 2nd.
#5 TATCHAKORN BUASRI
“I feel stronger every race, I think that in Germany where I was on the podium and here in Austria I have really improved more and more, 100% better and I hope again next weekend.”
David Muñoz left wanting more
“The race was very good for me but I had a mechanical problem with the bike. It's good to be third but next weekend we need more.”
Daniel Munoz ahead of Bertelle - Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
Daniel Munoz ahead of Bertelle - Race 2 - Spielberg #1 - 2021
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
“David Alonso was too far today and it was difficult to fight in the big group.”
I am happy to get some good points this weekend but we still need more for the championship.
#64 DAVID MUÑOZ

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2021 - Spielberg Race 2 - Result Overview

POS#NAMENATTIMEKM/HGAP
180David ALONSOCOL28'30.131154.5
25Tatchakorn BUASRITHA28'34.845154.14.714
364David MUNOZSPA28'34.938154.04.807
424Ivan ORTOLASPA28'35.346154.05.215
57Daniel MUNOZSPA28'35.424154.05.293
628Matteo BERTELLEITA28'35.437154.05.306
796Daniel HOLGADOSPA28'38.244154.08.113
872Taiyo FURUSATOJPN28'38.336154.08.205
923Alex MILLANSPA28'44.222153.214.091
1058Luca LUNETTAITA28'44.229153.214.098
1134Mario AJIINA28'44.557153.214.426
1277Filippo FARIOLIITA28'44.604153.214.473
1313Sho NISHIMURAJPN28'44.677153.214.546
1419Scott OGDENGBR28'44.866153.214.735
1555Noah DETTWILERSWI28'45.104153.114.973
1678Jakob ROSENTHALERAUT28'59.233151.929.102
178Eddie O'SHEAGBR28'59.240151.929.109
189Freddie HEINRICHGER28'59.671151.929.540
1939BartholomE PERRINFRA28'59.660151.929.529
2014Cormac BUCHANANNZE28'59.697151.929.566
2142Soma GÖRBEHUN29'02.270151.932.139
DNF89Marcos URIARTESPA25'12.518154.12 Laps
Spielberg, Sunday, August 08, 2021
Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE

More Stories

  1. Blog | Nicolás Hernández overcoming a tough time
    This weekend was a lot of mixed emotions
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  2. Blog | Dupasquier with great battles in the lead group
    We were like 17 fighting for the first position and I finished on P8 but the last lap I had …
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  3. Blog | Daijiro Sako had a great time in Spielberg
    The circuit was a spectacle! A huge catering, live music, the big Red Bull statue...I was impressed!
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  4. Blog | David Salvador right at the front but unlucky
    Broken chain & pestering
    Red Bull Rookies Cup
  5. Blog | Maraev not satisfied with Spielberg results
    Looking forward to Misano for better results in the quali
    Red Bull Rookies Cup