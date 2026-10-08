Guadix Red Bull Rookies Cup Selection Event produces 8 new riders for 2027

After three days of intense track action at Guadix in southern Spain, 8 riders have been invited to join the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2027.
They are drawn from the 127 riders representing 45 nations who were invited to the Selection Event for the 21st Red Bull Rookies Cup.
Alessio Arnold (Switzerland) - 28/11/2010
“I live near Lucerne. It's the second time at the Selection Event, and since last year I have improved quite a bit as a rider, and I am taller and a bit heavier, so I was quite confident that I could do a job this time."
I have no big expectations for the Cup next year, mainly to learn as much as possible and maybe get some good points.
Victor Cubeles (Spain) - 25/12/2010
“I am from Zuera, Zaragoza. It's my second time at the Selection Event and this year I was confident because this year, I feel that I'm fast, but it's incredible to be selected.”
My Grand Prix hero is Jorge Lorenzo; he is an inspiration, so next year in the Rookies Cup I am going to chase podiums and also victories.
Johann Dubois (France) - 12/02/2012
“I live in Sainte-Maxime, France, and it is my first time at the Rookies Cup Selection Event. I didn't know what it would be like, and I didn't expect to be chosen in my first time here.”
I have been competing in the FSBK Moto4 championship in France, and to be a Rookie is a huge dream for me.
Alex Longarela (Spain) - 01/08/2009
“I live in Madrid. It's my third time at the Selection Event, and I hoped I had a good chance. It's been a very tough season for me, but it has all changed now.”
I am very excited about being in the Rookies Cup, and I think I can get on the podium and compete for victory.
Alvaro Lucas (Spain) - 15/12/2010
“I live in Murcia. I am very lucky because we have a lot of good riders who I can train with, like Alvaro Carpe."
It's my second year in the Selection Event.
"I didn't know what would happen; I just came here determined to push to the maximum, and I will do the same next year in the Rookies Cup.”
Jimmy Primaut (France) - 29/03/2010
“I'm from Loupion, in the south of France. It's my third time at the Selection Event.
I was not that confident that I would be selected, but I have trained a lot, so at least I thought I had a chance.
"Like my hero Marc Márquez."
Lorenzo Pritelli (Italy) - 22/08/2010
“I live in Cattolica; this is my first time here in Guadix. I believe in myself, and I worked a lot for this moment, so I came here confident. Next year in the Cup, the same: work hard and improve with every race.”
Of course, I want to follow my heroes Valentino Rossi and Marco Bezzecchi.
Mathias Tamburini (Italy) - 18/03/2010
“I live in Pesaro, and this is my third time at the Selection Event. I was not sure what would happen this time; I just did my best. I have been riding in Moto4 this year and switched to Moto3 mid-season.”
It's a dream to get into the Rookies Cup, to gain experience, learn, discover new tracks and be fast.