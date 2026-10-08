Guadix Red Bull Rookies Cup Selection Event produces 8 new riders for 2027

After three days of intense track action at Guadix in southern Spain, 8 riders have been invited to join the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2027 .

They are drawn from the 127 riders representing 45 nations who were invited to the Selection Event for the 21st Red Bull Rookies Cup .

Selected Rookies in the pit lane of Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Group image of the selected rookies for the 2027 season - Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Participants of the Red Bull Rookies Cup Selection - Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Equipment hand out during the Rookies Cup Selection in Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Trackwalk at the 2027 Selection in Guadix in 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Riders in the pit lane of Guadix 2026 - Selection Event 2027 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Peter has a close eye on the new riders - Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Gustl scouting for new talents in Guadix 2026 - Rookies Cup Selection 2027 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Participants getting ready to hit the track in Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Alessio Arnold (Switzerland) - 28/11/2010

“I live near Lucerne. It's the second time at the Selection Event, and since last year I have improved quite a bit as a rider, and I am taller and a bit heavier, so I was quite confident that I could do a job this time."

Alessio Arnold is ready to race in the 2027 Cup © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation I have no big expectations for the Cup next year, mainly to learn as much as possible and maybe get some good points.

Alessio Arnold racing at the Selection Event in Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Victor Cubeles (Spain) - 25/12/2010

Victor Cubeles is one of the new Rookies for the 2027 Cup © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I am from Zuera, Zaragoza. It's my second time at the Selection Event and this year I was confident because this year, I feel that I'm fast, but it's incredible to be selected.”

Quotation My Grand Prix hero is Jorge Lorenzo; he is an inspiration, so next year in the Rookies Cup I am going to chase podiums and also victories. Victor Cubeles

Victor Cubeles racing at the Guadix Selection Event 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Johann Dubois (France) - 12/02/2012

Johann Dubois can´t wait to race the Cup in 2027 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I live in Sainte-Maxime, France, and it is my first time at the Rookies Cup Selection Event. I didn't know what it would be like, and I didn't expect to be chosen in my first time here.”

Quotation I have been competing in the FSBK Moto4 championship in France, and to be a Rookie is a huge dream for me. Johann Dubois

Johann Dubois racing at the Guadix Selection Event 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Longarela (Spain) - 01/08/2009

Alex Longarela will ride the 2027 Red Bull Rookies Cup © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I live in Madrid. It's my third time at the Selection Event, and I hoped I had a good chance. It's been a very tough season for me, but it has all changed now.”

Quotation I am very excited about being in the Rookies Cup, and I think I can get on the podium and compete for victory. Alex Longarela

Alex Longarela racing the Rookies Cup Selection in Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Alvaro Lucas (Spain) - 15/12/2010

Alvaro Lucas is looking forward to join the Rookies Cup in 2027 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I live in Murcia. I am very lucky because we have a lot of good riders who I can train with, like Alvaro Carpe."

Quotation It's my second year in the Selection Event. Alvaro Lucas

"I didn't know what would happen; I just came here determined to push to the maximum, and I will do the same next year in the Rookies Cup.”

Alvaro Lucas racing at the Selection Event in Guadix 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Jimmy Primaut (France) - 29/03/2010

Jimmy Primaut is one of the happy riders who got selected for the 2027 Cup © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I'm from Loupion, in the south of France. It's my third time at the Selection Event.

Quotation I was not that confident that I would be selected, but I have trained a lot, so at least I thought I had a chance. Jimmy Primaut

Jimmy Primaut racing in Guadix - Rookies Cup Selection Event 2027 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

"Like my hero Marc Márquez."

Lorenzo Pritelli (Italy) - 22/08/2010

Lorenzo Pritelli will be racing in the 2027 Rookies Cup © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I live in Cattolica; this is my first time here in Guadix. I believe in myself, and I worked a lot for this moment, so I came here confident. Next year in the Cup, the same: work hard and improve with every race.”

Quotation Of course, I want to follow my heroes Valentino Rossi and Marco Bezzecchi. Lorenzo Pritelli

Lorenzo Pritelli racing at the Guadix Selection Event 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Mathias Tamburini (Italy) - 18/03/2010

Mathias Tamburini will be one of the new kids of the 2027 Rookies Cup © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I live in Pesaro, and this is my third time at the Selection Event. I was not sure what would happen this time; I just did my best. I have been riding in Moto4 this year and switched to Moto3 mid-season.”

Quotation It's a dream to get into the Rookies Cup, to gain experience, learn, discover new tracks and be fast. Mathias Tamburini

Mathias Tamburini racing at the Guadix Selection Event 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool