A first and dominant Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup victory for Hakim Danish on a soaking wet Motorland Aragón made history. A fall and no points for Cup leader Álvaro Carpe opened up the title chase. His nearest challenger Brian Uriarte finished 2nd and closed the points gap to just 13 with 2 races remaining next weekend in Misano.

Rico Salmela put in a huge effort, fighting his way through the field to swap places several times with Uriarte at the final corner. He only lost out on the hunt for grip between the two KTM ´s on the drive for the line and finished 3rd.

Danish takes historic first Malaysian win in Rookies Cup

“I knew it had rained a lot in the night,” explained the 17-year-old in his second Cup season. “So when I woke up I prepared myself for a wet race and I was determined to be focused. I made 2 sighting laps and I already got confidence in the bike, I had the grip and a good feeling. So when I arrived on the starting grid I said to my mechanic, 'OK maybe this is my time.'”

“When we started the race I tried as quickly as I could to pull away, to make a gap. I wanted to get away but I also wanted to be under control. In the first laps, I was under pressure, I could see that Brian was just 0.5 behind but I kept going and I did make a gap.”

I kept my concentration and made sure that I kept momentum and focus and the lap times consistent. #13 HAKIM DANISH

“I think I did a really good job, I didn't relax, I wanted as big a gap as I could.”

Hakim Danish is the 1st Malaysian Rookies Cup winner - Aragon 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Uriarte happier with 2nd than 3rd

“Today was better than yesterday,” smiled the understated 16-year-old Spaniard. “I'm a bit happier.

At the beginning I was catching Hakim in some corners, in others he took a bit of a gap on me. #51 BRIAN URIARTE

"It was hard to follow Hakim but not impossible. I saw that going with him was taking a risk and I saw that I was 2 seconds ahead of the rest, from the 3rd guy so I honestly didn't want to take a risk.”

“I saw some images on the screen that something had happened with Alvaro but I didn't want to think about this. I was concentrating on riding my own race, if I wasn't fighting for the championship I would be doing exactly the same, I was enjoying the race and doing the maximum in the conditions. It was a nice race today.”

Brian Uriarte on the podium after Race 2 in Aragon 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Salmela spinning his way to 3rd

“I had to make many overtakes in the first laps because I started P11,” explained the 16-year-old Finn. “I got stuck early in the race with a few riders, the first few guys already escaped.”

But lap by lap I started to get a better feeling, I tried to put the pressure on Valentin, seemed like it worked. #27 RICO SALMELA

“I thought that I also had the pace to pass him anyway and go after Brian but he fell so I didn't have to. Then the plan was not to go for Brian, he was quite far ahead but with 3 laps to go I had a really good feeling with the front, the rear started to slide a bit but it was OK and I could control it.”

“I saw that Brian was coming closer all the time and we had a good fight in the last corner, I tried my best but was just spinning the rear tyre on the exit and he passed me back so it was a pretty good race.”

Rico Salmela on the podium after Race 2 in Aragon 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Carpe still leads the Cup after P16 finish

“Not good today because I crashed,” stated the Spanish 17-year-old.

I picked up my bike and got going again, I broke my clutch lever, half was gone but I could still manage. #83 ÁLVARO CARPE

“I tried to push as much as I could, to pass as many riders as I could. But I finished 16th, near the points but not enough.”

“It was tricky conditions and I was not comfortable with my bike. I am still leading the points by 13 I think, in front of Brian and not so bad as it might have been.”

Milan Pawelec has race of his year to 4th

“Yes that was a really good race for me,” enthused the 17-year-old Pole who previously had a best finish of 14th in his first Cup season.

We had only 3 laps to learn the tyres and the track in the wet. #44 MILAN PAWELEC

“Fourth is really good for me, I was pushing from the first lap and going, going, going through the race. At half race I was ready to be calm and just finish the race, Rico was very fast when he passed me, I could not go with him. I am very happy with that, I love this track.”

Kristian Daniel Jr. from the gravel to fifth

“I didn't know what to expect in the conditions, I'm usually quite good in the rain, but as I demonstrated in the race I also tend to crash in the rain,” stated the 15-year-old American with wonderful frankness. “I always have a good pace so I am a little bit bummed out because I saw the podium right there in front of me.”

Crashed out of P4 but remounting and pushing from P16 to P5 is always good in wet or dry. #70 KRISTIAN DANIEL

“It was wet this time and I'm really happy, my best finish ever in Rookies Cup. I think that with crashing but still making the best result in one race I couldn't have anything more.

“Let's roll into Misano and see what I can do. Hopefully, it rains again… and I don't crash!”

Carter Thompson matches Saturday result with 6th

“Yeah, it was quite good, a bit difficult to get used to the track conditions to start with,” explained the 16-year-old Australian.

It was quite slippery but I got comfortable towards the end. #50 CARTER THOMPSON

“It's a big improvement this weekend, I'm happy with the way things are going and looking forward to Misano.”

Màximo Quiles takes 9th and not the points he wanted

“It was very tricky, I didn't want to push, I didn't have a lot of feeling,” explained the 16-year-old Spaniard.

“Then in the last laps, it was much better, I felt better but I couldn't make a good position from there, I'm a bit angry but in Misano, I will do more.”

Top 3 Race 2 - Brian Uriarte | Hakim Danish | Rico Salmela - Aragon 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool