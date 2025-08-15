It's Pratama again in Spielberg Red Bull Rookies Cup Qualifying

After 3 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup wins from the last 4 races, Veda Pratama keeps his momentum going with pole in Spielberg . The 16-year-old Indonesian lapped 0.271 seconds faster than arch-rival Brian Uriarte . Marco Morelli completes the front row while Cup leader Hakim Danish is a frustrated 9th.

Pratama stands 3rd in the all KTM points chase, 24 behind Danish , who has led since the first weekend. The Malaysian 18-year-old knows he has to regain his early-season form. Uriarte , the Spanish 17-year-old, is second in points, 13 behind Danish and 11 ahead of Pratama . There are 4 races remaining in the Cup's 19th season.

Veda Pratama 1st

“I felt confident, already yesterday on the track walk. Yeah, really, I had a very good feeling from yesterday, this is the track where I got my first podium last year. I feel at home here.”

I know the track. I know what I have to do and just enjoy it and I'm really happy with the Qualifying result.

“We will see tomorrow in the race. It will be fun and I hope I can keep the winning feeling from Sachsenring.”

Veda Pratama on his way to pole in Spielberg 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“We changed the bike a little bit during the practice and it's coming better. It's quite stable now and yeah, it's made me more confident and really happy.”

Brian Uriarte 2nd

“I made good time on my own and the group was far away. I eventually caught them, but it was a bit messy, riders cutting here and there and not easy to catch the slipstream when I needed it. I think with a good slipstream, I could have made the pole.”

I think the race should be good.

Brian Uriate full trottle in Spielberg during the QP 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“The improvement we made with the bike in Germany is fixed; we've confirmed it, and it's a step forward. So that gives me confidence and I'm looking forward to the races.”

Marco Morelli 3rd

“Not so bad,” smiled the 18-year-old Argentine. “In the end, front row, I think it's the first front row of the season. It was good. In FP1, I felt super nice. And the feeling was really good. But in FP2, I had problems with my bike, so had to swap to the spare. So I didn't get to develop a good feeling with the new tire.”

I used the spare bike also for Quali, but the suspension was not right, the guys adjusted it and it wasn't so bad.

Marco Morelli in the pit lane of Spielberg after FP2 - 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

"I made the time, but it should be better; I am still 8 tenths off. If we can get it right, then I can make a good race of it, so let's hope we can get it sorted.”

Zen Mitani 4th

“For sure, things are really getting better because after Sachsenring, I got confidence from the podium there and then now I just try to go step by step,” explained the 18-year-old Japanese. “Before I was pushing too much and having some crashes. ”

Now I just try to calm down and I make like usual.

Zen Mitami racing the QP in Spielberg 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“During today, I just changed the bike a little bit on the front, but not so much. I don't need to change the bike from circuit to circuit now. I like this track, I feel it is a bit more like some asian circuits, I prefer stop and go.”

“Not bad at all, I think I got one lap cancelled,” stated the 16-year-old American. “That should have been pretty good. I was behind Brian. He was flying out there this time. I went slower than in practice. So I know I have something left in the bag for the race. P5 is always good.”

“I did stop quite a lot, so I hope I don't get a penalty. In the beginning of the session, I was alone and I was doing pretty good, and that's when I set my fastest lap, but I touched the green."

The bike's super good and I feel comfortable.

Kristian Daniel racing the QP in Spielberg 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

"I made some changes. It helped. So we just take steps from here and see how the race goes.

Hakim Danish 9th

“I'm not happy. I'm a little bit disappointed because I did not do well in the QP. But anyway, I will keep focus and keep improving for tomorrow and looking forward to the race and I will push 100%.”

Hakim Danish was not happy with his QP in Spielberg 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It's not the bike I will work on myself.

