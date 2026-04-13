Jerez test fires up Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2026

The Jerez preseason test for the 20th year of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup saw the front mudguards of the Moto3 spec KTMs carrying the colours of 19 different nations. Thursday and Friday provided varied conditions, a tough learning experience for the 26 teens from around the globe.

The Cup returns to Jerez in two weeks for the first 2 of 14 races as part of the Spanish Grand Prix. The same venue saw the very first Rookies Cup race in 2007. Race 1 on Saturday, April 25th, this year will be the 239th Cup race.

Kristian Daniel Jr. starts season 3

“I went from being, like, the youngest of the grid in my first year, and now I'm in my third year, so I'm probably one of the older guys. But yeah, it feels pretty good, I think with the years comes experience, I think for sure this has been my best test. I think all the things I've learned today and yesterday will be super useful for the race."

"I know I have a pretty good pace. Pretty confident in myself leaving the test, no crashes, and a lot of improvement. I'm pretty sure from now on, I'm probably gonna leave the bike like how it is for the rest of the season. Maybe a few minor changes on the front suspension. I have a really good base. I'm really happy about that, and I think it's a start to a really good year."

Yaroslav Karpushin begins his 2nd season

"I was very excited for this moment, and finally, we're back into the action. And yeah, very happy. I'm never perfect. Nobody is ever perfect. There is always something to work on. But at the same time, I feel like I'm in better shape than last year. I think it prepared me and now I just gotta keep improving with every race and use every round as an opportunity that I got.”

“I'd say that I'm unsure about a couple of things on the bike setting. So, although I think that I'm working in the right way, there is still stuff to work on and probably try some different settings when we come for the Grand Prix in two weeks to make it perfect for the season.”

Alfonsi Daquigan leads the Philippines into Grand Prix racing

"I learned a lot these 2 days with the bike and learning this track more. I haven't done many laps of Jerez before, and now this is getting better. The feeling with the track, with the bike, and also learning a lot from all these riders and the staff, from Dani and Gustl."

"I didn't expect to have such a good feeling so early, from the first session already, I had a good feeling. I think it has already been a very good start to the year."

Fynn Kratochwil ready for his Rookies Cup campaign

“I was very excited and super happy to begin this chapter. It started quite well, and we improved a lot. The bike felt good in the end, so we have still some things to do, but we are ready to keep working and I'm ready and happy to start the first race."

“I didn't have a big expectation, I didn't know what was coming onto me. It was physically good, so I'm ready, I think. The bike is not easy, but also, I like it. I have done one race here last year, and I can't wait to start the Cup season.”

Gustl Auinger, rider coach

"It's my 20th preseason test. It's always amazing, the guys we keep from the past year, they are really good. I think maybe it will be difficult to fit these fast guys with the new guys, but it's so impressive. After a few laps, it's just one group, and everybody knows what's going on, and they're enjoying it."