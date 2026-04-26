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Red Bull Rookies Cup

Kiandra Ramadhipa is Indonesia's new star after brilliant Jerez Race 2 win

Cut back to win
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
Kiandra Ramadhipa made a genius last corner pass to snatch victory in the second Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race of the season. The 16-year-old Indonesian ignored the classic inside, outbraking move to instead carry speed, cut back late and secure a perfect drive onto the Jerez finish straight.
17-year-old Yaroslav Karpushin from Kyrgyzstan took a superb 2nd just ahead of Colombian 15-year-old Mateo Marulanda. Coming down to the final turn, it was a huge pack battling for the glory, but it looked to be a repeat of Saturday's thriller with Spaniard Beñat Fernandez passing fellow countryman Fernando Bujosa on the brakes. But they both went wide and crossed the line 4th and 5th.
Post-race, Marulanda was penalised a position for touching the green on the final lap.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026: Jerez – Race 2

Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Spain.

1st - Kiandra Ramadhipa (INA)

“On the last lap, I saw that I could get the slipstream to the last sector. Before the last corner, I saw them go full left, I'm thinking, ‘go to the right’."
Quotation
Then I tried not to brake so late, not to stop the bike so much.
#32 KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
"I tried to make the perfect line, cut back late, make the perfect drive and good acceleration to the finish line. I got my first Rookies Cup win.”
Kiandra Ramadhipa is the happy winner of Race 2 in Jerez 2026

Kiandra Ramadhipa is the happy winner of Race 2 in Jerez 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - Yaroslav Karpushin (KGZ)

“I didn't think it would be such a big group. In the beginning, I wanted to be sure I was near the front if it split up. But in Turn 9, I had a huge moment with another rider; he passed me, and 3 others."
Quotation
Later on, I locked in and made some good moves.
#17 YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN
"In the last corner, I think I did quite a good job, maintaining my line and having a good exit.”
Yaroslav Karpushin takes 2nd in Jerez 2026 - Race 2

Yaroslav Karpushin takes 2nd in Jerez 2026 - Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - Beñat Fernandez (SPA)

“I wanted more, but I will not change anything about the way I rode the race. Maybe at the last corner, I went in too excited to take the 1st position and do a block pass."
Quotation
I saw Bujosa close a lot, the inside line, and I went for it.
#7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ
"It didn't work this time, but I will change nothing.”
Beñat Fernandez got 3rd in Race 2 - Jerez 2026

Beñat Fernandez got 3rd in Race 2 - Jerez 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

4th - Mateo Marulanda (COL)

“The race was super funny, because always, we are overtaking, and I'm so happy, because it's only my second race, and I'm on the podium."
Quotation
For me, it's so special to be here.
#27 MATEO MARULANDA
"Before today's I was confident, because I felt that I have a good pace, and in the group I was able to fight. I fought all the way, pushed so hard on the last lap.”
Mateo Marulanda leading Race 2 in Jerez 2026

Mateo Marulanda leading Race 2 in Jerez 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

5th - Fernando Bujosa (SPA)

“I thought I was gonna win, but this is racing. I made a mistake in the last corner. I entered fast, ended up bumping other riders on the way out and didn't have the drive on the way out.
Quotation
We had some little touches in the straight.
#69 FERNANDO BUJOSA
"That's OK, I enjoyed it a lot, and I take good points for the championship, this is important.”
Fernando Bujosa on the grit of Race 2 in Jerez 2026

Fernando Bujosa on the grit of Race 2 in Jerez 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup Jerez 2026 - Results Overview Race 2

POS

#

NAME

NAT

Time

KM/H

GAP

🥇

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

25'48.363

143.9

🥈

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

25'48.575

143.9

0.212

🥉

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

25'48.587

143.9

0.224

4

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

25'48.579

143.9

0.216

5

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

25'48.620

143.9

0.257

6

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

25'48.656

143.9

0.293

7

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

25'48.665

143.9

0.302

8

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

25'49.475

143.8

1.112

9

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

25'49.523

143.8

1.160

10

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

25'49.742

143.8

1.379

11

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

25'49.940

143.8

1.577

12

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

25'49.942

143.8

1.579

13

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

25'50.037

143.8

1.674

14

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

25'51.004

143.7

2.641

15

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

25'57.590

143.1

9.227

16

47

Tibor VARGA

HUN

26'02.654

142.6

14.291

17

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

26'02.747

142.6

14.384

18

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

26'02.828

142.6

14.465

19

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'02.936

142.6

14.573

20

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

26'03.115

142.6

14.752

21

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

26'03.264

142.5

14.901

DNF

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

22'07.804

143.9

2 laps

DNF

23

Travis BORG

MLT

12'57.651

143.3

7 laps

DNF

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

3'50.352

138.2

12 laps

DNF

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

DNF

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE
David Da Costa in the pit lane before Race 2 in Jerez 2026

David Da Costa in the pit lane before Race 2 in Jerez 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Riders getting ready for Race 2 in Jerez 2026

Riders getting ready for Race 2 in Jerez 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Kiandra Ramadhipa racing in Jerez 2026

Kiandra Ramadhipa racing in Jerez 2026

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Grit Interviews before Race 2 in Jerez 2026

Grit Interviews before Race 2 in Jerez 2026

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Travis Borg showed some pace before his DNF in Lap 8 of Race 2 - Jerez 2026

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Mateo Marulanda chasing Beñat Fernanadez in Jerez 2026 - Race 2

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Fernandez fighting with Ramadhipa & Bujosa during Race 2 in Jerez 2026

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The crowd in Jerez 2026

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Fernando Bujosa followed by Mateo Marulanda during Race 2 in Jerez 2026

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Bujosa in a tight battle with Singhapong in Jerez 2026 - Race 2

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The Rookies Train during Race 2 in Jerez 2026

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Kiandra Ramadhipa wins Race 2 in Jerez 2026

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Kiandra Ramadhipa on the podium in Jerez 2026 after Race 2

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

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