Kiandra Ramadhipa is Indonesia's new star after brilliant Jerez Race 2 win

Kiandra Ramadhipa made a genius last corner pass to snatch victory in the second Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race of the season. The 16-year-old Indonesian ignored the classic inside, outbraking move to instead carry speed, cut back late and secure a perfect drive onto the Jerez finish straight.
17-year-old Yaroslav Karpushin from Kyrgyzstan took a superb 2nd just ahead of Colombian 15-year-old Mateo Marulanda. Coming down to the final turn, it was a huge pack battling for the glory, but it looked to be a repeat of Saturday's thriller with Spaniard Beñat Fernandez passing fellow countryman Fernando Bujosa on the brakes. But they both went wide and crossed the line 4th and 5th.
Post-race, Marulanda was penalised a position for touching the green on the final lap.
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026: Jerez – Race 2
Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Spain.
1st - Kiandra Ramadhipa (INA)
“On the last lap, I saw that I could get the slipstream to the last sector. Before the last corner, I saw them go full left, I'm thinking, ‘go to the right’."
Then I tried not to brake so late, not to stop the bike so much.
"I tried to make the perfect line, cut back late, make the perfect drive and good acceleration to the finish line. I got my first Rookies Cup win.”
2nd - Yaroslav Karpushin (KGZ)
“I didn't think it would be such a big group. In the beginning, I wanted to be sure I was near the front if it split up. But in Turn 9, I had a huge moment with another rider; he passed me, and 3 others."