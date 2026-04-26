Kiandra Ramadhipa is Indonesia's new star after brilliant Jerez Race 2 win

Kiandra Ramadhipa made a genius last corner pass to snatch victory in the second Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race of the season. The 16-year-old Indonesian ignored the classic inside, outbraking move to instead carry speed, cut back late and secure a perfect drive onto the Jerez finish straight.

17-year-old Yaroslav Karpushin from Kyrgyzstan took a superb 2nd just ahead of Colombian 15-year-old Mateo Marulanda . Coming down to the final turn, it was a huge pack battling for the glory, but it looked to be a repeat of Saturday's thriller with Spaniard Beñat Fernandez passing fellow countryman Fernando Bujosa on the brakes. But they both went wide and crossed the line 4th and 5th.

Post-race, Marulanda was penalised a position for touching the green on the final lap.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026: Jerez – Race 2 Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Spain.

1st - Kiandra Ramadhipa (INA)

“On the last lap, I saw that I could get the slipstream to the last sector. Before the last corner, I saw them go full left, I'm thinking, ‘go to the right’."

Quotation Then I tried not to brake so late, not to stop the bike so much. #32 KIANDRA RAMADHIPA

"I tried to make the perfect line, cut back late, make the perfect drive and good acceleration to the finish line. I got my first Rookies Cup win.”

Kiandra Ramadhipa is the happy winner of Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - Yaroslav Karpushin (KGZ)

“I didn't think it would be such a big group. In the beginning, I wanted to be sure I was near the front if it split up. But in Turn 9, I had a huge moment with another rider; he passed me, and 3 others."

Quotation Later on, I locked in and made some good moves. #17 YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN

"In the last corner, I think I did quite a good job, maintaining my line and having a good exit.”

Yaroslav Karpushin takes 2nd in Jerez 2026 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - Beñat Fernandez (SPA)

“I wanted more, but I will not change anything about the way I rode the race. Maybe at the last corner, I went in too excited to take the 1st position and do a block pass."

Quotation I saw Bujosa close a lot, the inside line, and I went for it. #7 BEÑAT FERNANDEZ

"It didn't work this time, but I will change nothing.”

Beñat Fernandez got 3rd in Race 2 - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

4th - Mateo Marulanda (COL)

“The race was super funny, because always, we are overtaking, and I'm so happy, because it's only my second race, and I'm on the podium."

Quotation For me, it's so special to be here. #27 MATEO MARULANDA

"Before today's I was confident, because I felt that I have a good pace, and in the group I was able to fight. I fought all the way, pushed so hard on the last lap.”

Mateo Marulanda leading Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

5th - Fernando Bujosa (SPA)

“I thought I was gonna win, but this is racing. I made a mistake in the last corner. I entered fast, ended up bumping other riders on the way out and didn't have the drive on the way out.

Quotation We had some little touches in the straight. #69 FERNANDO BUJOSA

"That's OK, I enjoyed it a lot, and I take good points for the championship, this is important.”

Fernando Bujosa on the grit of Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup Jerez 2026 - Results Overview Race 2

POS # NAME NAT Time KM/H GAP 🥇 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 25'48.363 143.9 🥈 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 25'48.575 143.9 0.212 🥉 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 25'48.587 143.9 0.224 4 27 Mateo MARULANDA COL 25'48.579 143.9 0.216 5 69 Fernando BUJOSA SPA 25'48.620 143.9 0.257 6 72 David DA COSTA FRA 25'48.656 143.9 0.293 7 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 25'48.665 143.9 0.302 8 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 25'49.475 143.8 1.112 9 97 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 25'49.523 143.8 1.160 10 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 25'49.742 143.8 1.379 11 51 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI 25'49.940 143.8 1.577 12 20 Fynn KRATOCHWIL GER 25'49.942 143.8 1.579 13 57 Cristian BORRELLI ITA 25'50.037 143.8 1.674 14 71 Carlos CANO SPA 25'51.004 143.7 2.641 15 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 25'57.590 143.1 9.227 16 47 Tibor VARGA HUN 26'02.654 142.6 14.291 17 10 Afonso ALMEIDA POR 26'02.747 142.6 14.384 18 62 Ethan SPARKS GBR 26'02.828 142.6 14.465 19 22 Alejandra FERNANDEZ SPA 26'02.936 142.6 14.573 20 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 26'03.115 142.6 14.752 21 18 Archie SCHMIDT AUS 26'03.264 142.5 14.901 DNF 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 22'07.804 143.9 2 laps DNF 23 Travis BORG MLT 12'57.651 143.3 7 laps DNF 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 3'50.352 138.2 12 laps DNF 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR DNF 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE

David Da Costa in the pit lane before Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Riders getting ready for Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kiandra Ramadhipa racing in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Grit Interviews before Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Travis Borg showed some pace before his DNF in Lap 8 of Race 2 - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Mateo Marulanda chasing Beñat Fernanadez in Jerez 2026 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fernandez fighting with Ramadhipa & Bujosa during Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool The crowd in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa followed by Mateo Marulanda during Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Bujosa in a tight battle with Singhapong in Jerez 2026 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool The Rookies Train during Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kiandra Ramadhipa wins Race 2 in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kiandra Ramadhipa on the podium in Jerez 2026 after Race 2 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool