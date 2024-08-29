More from Aragon 2024
Carpe is the man – Another Rookies Pole in Aragon
I'm really happy because I did my time alone, here it is really difficult to do that, without the slipstream in the back straight
Red Bull Rookies Cup
Kristian Daniel closer to the leader every time
This time only 1 second off the leader!
Evan Belford pushing the boundaries at the Red Bull Ring
The track is very deceiving, fast, not too many corners but always making me run wide on exit!
📺 WATCH LIVE - Rookies Cup Aragon 2024
Watch the the Red Bull Rookies Cup Races 11 and 12 LIVE from Motorland Aragon in Spain
Sullivan Mounsey so close to points in beautiful Spielberg
To rub the salt into the wounds more I ended up missing out on getting 1 point by 0.2sec
