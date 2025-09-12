Red Bull Rookies Cup 2023 Misano - Event header 2024
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

📺 WATCH LIVE - Rookies Cup MISANO 2025

Watch Race 13 and 14 of the 2025 season at Misano, Italy. The competition is fierce. Who will win the 2025 Cup?
Written by Oliver Schran
1 min readPublished on

LIVE - Red Bull Rookies Cup Misano 2025 - Race 13

LIVE - Red Bull Rookies Cup Misano 2025 - Race 14

More Stories