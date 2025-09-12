More from Misano
Points leader Uriarte tops Misano Red Bull Rookies Cup Qualifying
"The thing is that you have to go out on the track to win, not to not lose. Tomorrow will be like this.”
Red Bull Rookies Cup
LIVE - Rookies Cup MISANO 2025
Watch Race 13 and 14 of the 2025 season at Misano, Italy. The competition is fierce. Who will win the 2025 Cup?
A year in the life of a Rookie - Sullivan Mounsey is learning what it takes
There's more to it than I knew
Adriatic Action – Rookies final in Misano – Uriarte v Pratama v Danish
12 clashes so far this year, and they have all been superb, just 2 remain.
Uriarte clinches superb double over Pratama in Spielberg Rookies Cup Race 2
Uriarte and Pratama had shot into an early lead, but this time an intense 16-lap battle ensued
