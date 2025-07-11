Red Rookies Cup Live Graphic - Austrian GP 2022
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

📺 WATCH LIVE - Rookies Cup SACHSENRING 2025

Watch the the Red Bull Rookies Cup Races LIVE from Sachsenring in Germany
Written by Oliver Schran
1 min readPublished on

LIVE - Red Bull Rookies Cup Sachsenring 2025 - Race 9

LIVE - Red Bull Rookies Cup Sachsenring 2025 - Race 10

