📺 WATCH LIVE - Rookies Cup SACHSENRING 2025
Watch the the Red Bull Rookies Cup Races LIVE from Sachsenring in Germany
Karpushin a cut above the rest in Rookies Cup Sachsenring Qualifying
Yaroslav Karpushin got the best out of his KTM on his 4th lap of Qualifying at the Sachsenring
Sachsenring intensifies Red Bull Rookies Cup battle
So far this year, there have been 5 different winners; the record is 8 in 2011 when Arthur Sissis took 4 victories
RECAP | Pratama makes it a Red Bull Rookies Cup double at Mugello
Veda Pratama stole victory from points leader Hakim Danish on the run to the line
RECAP | Pratama grabs first Red Bull Rookies Cup win in Mugello thriller
Veda Pratama had to fight for it at every corner