Salmela fastest at Spielberg in Rookies Qualifying
I didn't get the slipstream but I had riders in front, I could see them and chase them
Red Bull Rookies Cup
📺 WATCH LIVE - Rookies Cup Spielberg 2024
Watch the Red Bull Rookies Cup Races 9 and 10 live from the Red Bull Ring in Austria
Lennox Phommara both training and soaking up the sun
The training sessions were intense, but they gave me the confidence and strength I need for the upcoming challenges
Evan Belford training and tripping around Europe in the summer
Plenty of cycling in the evening as it was so hot and ended the week with a cycle to the Coll d'Estenalles. Amazing views once we reached the top
Joel Pons training with friends and the greats
We also met some World Championship riders and ex-Red Bull Rookies Cup riders like Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira