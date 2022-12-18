Mir's magnificent last lap wins Jerez 2

REPLAY Red Bull Rookies Cup Jerez 2014 - Race 2
52 min
Live Program Day 1 of Rookies Cup 2014 Spain - Jerez
Binder the challenger
Pagliani leading from the front
When Mir came past on the last lap I had nothing left, I was exhausted.
Mir putting it all on the line
No excuses from Martín
Mugello is another race and I will improve there.
The trouble was that I ran off onto the green plastic twice towards the end, two little mistakes but I couldn't catch back up.
Good effort from the new kids
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2014 - RESULT JEREZ RACE 2
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
🥇
36
Joan MIR
SPA
29'35.097
143.5
🥈
96
Manuel PAGLIANI
ITA
29'35.431
143.4
0.334
🥉
88
Jorge MARTIN
SPA
29'36.795
143.3
1.698
4
29
Stefano MANZI
ITA
29'39.688
143.1
4.591
5
40
Darryn BINDER
RSA
29'43.683
142.8
8.586
6
64
Bo BENDSNEYDER
NED
29'44.311
142.7
9.214
7
17
Oscar GUTIERREZ
SPA
29'44.526
142.7
9.429
8
54
Toprak RAZGATLIOGLU
TUR
29'48.595
142.4
13.498
9
74
Soushi MIHARA
JPN
29'48.768
142.4
13.671
10
45
Olly SIMPSON
AUS
29'49.717
142.3
14.620
11
28
Bradley RAY
GBR
29'51.631
142.1
16.534
12
14
Bruno IERACI
ITA
30'00.922
141.4
25.825
13
5
Jaume MASIA
SPA
30'00.948
141.4
25.851
14
2
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
ITA
30'01.042
141.4
25.945
15
99
Enzo BOULOM
FRA
30'06.168
141.0
31.071
16
41
Marc GARCIA
SPA
30'06.932
140.9
31.835
17
7
Aris MICHAIL
GER
30'06.959
140.9
31.862
18
9
Robert SCHOTMAN
NED
30'27.491
139.4
52.394
19
13
Martin GBELEC
CZE
30'27.537
139.4
52.440
20
76
Makar YURCHENKO
KAZ
30'27.624
139.3
52.527
21
94
Simon DANILO
FRA
30'30.839
139.1
55.742
22
12
Lyvan LUCHEL
MTQ
31'21.311
135.4
1'46.214
DNF
21
Hanro VAN ROOYEN
RSA