New Rookies are ready to follow their Grand Prix dreams in 2022

The 15th season of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup wrapped up in Aragón in sensational style with David Alonso taking the title and a KTM 125 Duke to enjoy.

As a Cup alumnus the 15-year-old Colombian follows some great names as he chases his dreams. While he was enjoying Cup success this past weekend other ex Rookies were on the podium in all Grand Prix classes.

To date 30 Alumni have stood on the podium and 21 have won Grand Prix. Almost 50% of Rookies have graduated to the World Championship. 8 have won World Championships and last year's Cup winner Pedro Acosta heads this season's Moto3 title chase (main image - Acosta advises Alex Millan in the Mugello pit lane). Ex Rookie Raul Fernandez is 2nd in Moto2 and Joan Mir is 3rd in MotoGP having won the title last season.

The next generation are keen to follow and the provisional entry for the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup is announced. 25 riders from 18 nations are listed. Up to and including 2021, 211 riders representing 36 have competed in the Cup. The addition of Mexico for next season takes that to 37 nations and a total of 223 riders.

Current riders invited to remain in the Cup for 2022

5 Tatchakorn Buasri THA

8 Eddie O‘Shea GBR

9 Freddie Heinrich GER

14 Cormac Buchanan NZL

21 Demis Mihaila ITA

29 Harrison Voight AUS

42 Soma Görbe HUN

48 Gabin Planques FRA

58 Luca Lunetta ITA

72 Taiyo Furusato JPN

77 Filippo Farioli ITA

78 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT

95 Collin Veijer NED

New Riders invited to join the Cup

Marcos Ruda ESP

Jose Antonio Rueda ESP

Máximo Martínez Quiles ESP

Angel Piqueras ESP

Jacob Roulstone AUS

Guillermo Marcel Moreno Crail MEX

Rico Salmela FIN

Alex Venturini ITA

Jakub Gurecký CZK

Luciano Lorenz BEL

Fadillah Aditama INA

Ruché Moodley RSA