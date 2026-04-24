Newbies steal the show in Red Bull Rookies Cup Jerez Qualifying

Forget preseason favourites and predictions. First-time Rookies Carlos Cano and Fernando Bujosa headed Qualifying for the first Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup weekend of the year. Joining the two 16-year-old Spaniards on the Jerez front row is French 16-year-old David Da Costa . He starts his second Cup season but missed more than half of 2025 through injury.

Benat Fernandez racing the QP in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Carlos Cano on his way to pole in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Track Walk before the FP Session - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Daquigan and Fernandez racing the QP in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Rookies can´t wait to start the racing in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Rookies are getting ready to hit the track for the FP Sessions - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Alejandra Fernandez pushing her KTM after the QP in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool All Rookies in line - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Luca Agostinelli and a few other Rookies racing the QP Session - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Fynn Kratochwil in the middle of the action of the QP Session - Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

1st Carlos Cano (Spain)

“I'm very happy with the feeling of the bike. I amazed that here we are ready to start the season. I didn't think I would be on pole to start my first Cup season. I know the track, I have had good races here, but I didn't have any expectations coming here for the Rookies Cup.”

Quotation Now I'm super excited to be starting from pole position for tomorrow, for the two races. #71 CARLOS CANO

“We improved the bike through the day this morning. I had a bit of chattering front and rear, but I told the technical staff, and now it is perfect for tomorrow.”

Carlos Cano in the pit lane of Jerez during the QP - 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - Fernando Bujosa (Spain)

“The first Qualifying of the year, P2. I'm very happy because I made my own pace. I'm very fast. I have my pace for tomorrow, and it will be fight racing, like always, and I'm super excited to start the season.”

Quotation The bike is great! #69 FERNANDO BUJOSA

“During the test, I made some changes, and the bike is now super, super good. And I'm very happy with the staff, and all the mechanics work super well. Thank you.”

Fernando Bujosa - Rider Portrait Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - David Da Costa (France)

“I'm so happy to be on the front row. It's my 2nd year in the Rookies Cup. Last year was so difficult for me with the injury. But I trained very hard for this season, and now I start P3 tomorrow for the first race. It's so good.”

Quotation I tried to keep pushing the limit, and now I will just enjoy the races. DAVID DA COSTA

“The bike is so good. At the test, I tried to change the settings with the bike, and now I have a good feeling, good tyres. The grip is so good, and, yeah, I'm so happy.”

David Da Costa is ready to race the QP in Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

4th Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand)

“I'm very happy today because I worked hard to improve at this track. Also with the bike, at the start of the day I struggled a bit, chattering in the front but I talked to Aito (Aitor Lafoz, Suspension engineer) He sorted it out so now I'm happy with it and ready to race.”

Quotation I think it will probably be a big fight because all the riders are fast. #85 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG

“It will be a big pack, I'm looking forward to it.”

Kiattisak Singhapong walking through the pit of Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

5th Mateo Marulanda (Colombia)

“For me, it is so special to start the year because it is such an important race I was able to qualify 5th. It's not a favourite track of mine, but I had high hopes coming here of getting in the top 10, so now it's even better.”

Quotation So tomorrow, I will do my 100%, and we will see what happens. #27 MATEO MARULANDA

“The bike is working well, so I really think that I can enjoy myself. I know it will be a hard race; everyone is fast.”

Mateo Marulanda - Rider Portrait Jerez 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - JEREZ FP & QP Data

Qualifying - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE

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Free Practise 1 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE

3 min Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Jerez Preview