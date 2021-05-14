No Grand Prix of Finland in 2021 but a Grand Prix of Styria
Written by Peter Clifford
The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Grand Prix of Finland and the addition of the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria.
This will be held at the Red Bull Ring from the 6th to the 8th of August, the weekend preceding the Austrian Grand Prix.
Therefore the fifth round of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup will now be held as part of this Grand Prix. Round six remains a feature of the Austrian Grand Prix and the season ends in Motorland Aragon as originally scheduled.