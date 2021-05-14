No Grand Prix of Finland in 2021 but a Grand Prix of Styria

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Grand Prix of Finland and the addition of the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria.

This will be held at the Red Bull Ring from the 6th to the 8th of August, the weekend preceding the Austrian Grand Prix.

