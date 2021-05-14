Styria Rookies
No Grand Prix of Finland in 2021 but a Grand Prix of Styria

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Grand Prix of Finland and the addition of the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria
The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Grand Prix of Finland and the addition of the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria.
This will be held at the Red Bull Ring from the 6th to the 8th of August, the weekend preceding the Austrian Grand Prix.
Therefore the fifth round of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup will now be held as part of this Grand Prix. Round six remains a feature of the Austrian Grand Prix and the season ends in Motorland Aragon as originally scheduled.
Remaining Calendar
Races 5-6 May 29-30 Mugello – Italy
Races 7-8 June 19-20 Sachsenring – Germany
Races 9-10 August 7-8 Red Bull Ring – Austria
Races 11-12 August 14-15 Red Bull Ring – Austria
Races 13-14 September 11-12 Aragon – Spain

