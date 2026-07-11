Ryota Ogiwara on his way to victory at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Ogiwara closes title battle with Rookies Cup Sachsenring Race 1 win

Honestly, before the race, I'm thinking 'this is gonna be tough'.
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
A third impressive victory in his debut Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season has shot Japanese 17-year-old Ryota Ogiwara into contention for the overall Cup victory. Points leader Beñat Fernandez crashed out of mid-pack on lap 8 of the 19. Spanish 18-year-old Fernandez has led the Cup since winning the first race of the season in Jerez and arrived in Germany with a 42-point advantage over Ogiwara. That is now just 17 points with 5 races remaining.
Ogiwara had charged through from 12th on the grid to lead across the line at the end of Lap 3. A typical Rookies Cup KTM race ensued with innumerable lead changes, but when it counted, Ogiwara stole a lead of about 3 bike lengths on the last lap. Pole man and German hero Fynn Kratochwil had 2nd, but Spanish 18-year-old David González cut through to 2nd.
Ogiwara defended his lead through the final turns, González had to accept 2nd and 15-year-old Kratochwil was overtaken by Thai 20-year-old Kiattisak Singhapong for 3rd right at the end.
Fernandez escaped unhurt from the fall that resulted from three riders coming together through the sweeping left-hander before the waterfall, so he will be out to defend his Cup lead in Race 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Sachsenring: Race 9

Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Germany.

1st - Ryota Ogiwara 🇯🇵

“Honestly, before the race, I'm thinking 'this is gonna be tough'. But then, from the start of the race, my feeling was so good."
Quotation
Also, the bike, good settings all round.
#97 RYOTA OGIWARA
"I could lead the race, I dropped back a bit mid-race, but then pushed again and could manage to win. I saw on the big screen that Beñat was out so that changes the points a lot. Of course, now I have some confidence for tomorrow.
Ryota Ogiwara is the happy winner of Race 1 at Sachsenring 2026

Ryota Ogiwara is the happy winner of Race 1 at Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - David González 🇪🇸

“The race was difficult. I started P11. Then I fought into the lead positions. I then lost some places, but at the end, it was crazy, I fought to the front."
Quotation
On the last lap, I passed Fynn (Kratochwil) for 2nd.
#11 DAVID GONZALES
"I pushed so hard to catch Ogiwara, and going down the hill on the final lap, I was closer but just not close enough to try for the win at the last corner.”
David Gonzalez takes 2nd at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

David Gonzalez takes 2nd at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - Kiattisak Singhapong 🇹🇭

“With the grid penalty, I had to come from the back. I was careful, I didn't want to use up the rear tyre."
Quotation
So I managed to keep something for the end.
#85 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
"Then I just started to push in the second half, and I pushed really hard over the last two laps. The bike was great, and tomorrow should be a bit easier starting from the front row. I will keep calm, keep control and see what I can do.
Kiattisak Singhapong becomes 3rd at Sachsenring - Race 1

Kiattisak Singhapong becomes 3rd at Sachsenring - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

4th - Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪

“It was a hard race, but I managed to do my work and work my plan until the last lap."
Quotation
I wanted at least a podium, and my plan was working; I was P3 up to the last 2 corners
#20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL
"I felt good to attack, and then David González went super tight inside, and I decided to go to the right, which was the mistake of the race, I think. The guys came from the inside, and that ruined my exit, so I was 4th.
Kiandra Ramadhipa leading Race 1 at Sachsenring 2026

Kiandra Ramadhipa leading Race 1 at Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kiandra Ramadhipa leading Race 1 ahead of Carlos Cano at Sachsenring 2026

Kiandra Ramadhipa leading Race 1 ahead of Carlos Cano at Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Yaroslav Karpushin ahead of Ryota Ogiwara at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

Yaroslav Karpushin ahead of Ryota Ogiwara at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Luca Agostinelli crashing during Race 1 at Sachsenring 2026

Luca Agostinelli crashing during Race 1 at Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kerman Tinez slides over the tarmac of Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kiandra Ramadhipa leading Race 1 ahead Karpushin at Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Fynn Kratochwil overtaking Yaroslav Karpushin at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kiandra Ramadhipa leading Race 1 ahead Karpushin at Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Alfonso Almeida riding through the gravel at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The Rookies Train at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Cristian Borrelli ahead of van Crugten at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Ryota Ogiwara crossing the finish line at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Top 3 Race 1 - Singhapong | Ogiwara | Gonzales - Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

5th - Kiandra Ramadhipa 🇮🇩

“A good race for me. I tried to attack at the front, but unfortunately, the group stayed right behind. I made some mistakes when I was leading, but I tried my best to pull the group."
Quotation
In the last 5 laps, I felt my tire was finished because I pushed every lap from the 1st.
#32 KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
"Finishing P5 is not very bad for the points. Tomorrow I will do my best, of course.
Top 3 Race 1 - K. Singhapong | R. Ogiwara | D. Gonzales - Sachsenring 2026

Top 3 Race 1 - K. Singhapong | R. Ogiwara | D. Gonzales - Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup SACHSENRING 2026 - Results Overview Race 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

28'24.653

147.3

🥈

11

David GONZÁLEZ

SPA

28'24.795

147.2

0.142

🥉

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

28'25.080

147.2

0.427

4

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

28'25.190

147.2

0.537

5

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

28'25.326

147.2

0.673

6

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

28'25.360

147.2

0.707

7

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

28'25.575

147.2

0.922

8

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

28'25.624

147.2

0.971

9

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

28'26.765

147.1

2.112

10

23

Travis BORG

MLT

28'26.840

147.1

2.187

11

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

28'33.753

146.5

9.100

12

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

28'33.784

146.5

9.131

13

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

28'47.991

145.3

23.338

14

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

28'48.087

145.3

23.434

15

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

28'48.300

145.2

23.647

16

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

28'48.384

145.2

23.731

17

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

28'48.439

145.2

23.786

18

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

29'12.290

143.2

47.637

DNF

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

14'19.094

138.4

10 laps

DNF

47

Tibor VARGA

HUN

12'10.554

144.7

11 laps

DNF

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

5'59.715

146.9

15 laps

DNF

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

3'02.459

144.8

17 laps

DNF

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

3'02.656

144.7

17 laps

DNF

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

1'33.731

140.9

18 laps

DNF

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

More Stories

Partners