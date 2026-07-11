Ogiwara closes title battle with Rookies Cup Sachsenring Race 1 win

Ogiwara

had charged through from 12th on the grid to lead across the line at the end of Lap 3. A typical Rookies Cup

race ensued with innumerable lead changes, but when it counted,

Ogiwara

stole a lead of about 3 bike lengths on the last lap. Pole man and German hero

had 2nd, but Spanish 18-year-old

cut through to 2nd.