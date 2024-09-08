Valentine Perrone won the race but 2nd was good enough to give Carpe the title over 3rd placed Uriarte .

Thanks to the one-year dispensation for finishing in the top 3 of the Rookies Cup, both Carpe and Perrone have the possibility to move up to Moto3 next season as 17-year-olds. Màximo Quiles , who avoided serious injury in his last lap crash yesterday but didn't ride today, can also move up as he finished 3rd in the Cup last year.

Carpe kept cool

“Even after the disappointment of yesterday I was planning to be sitting here as Cup champion today,” stated a very sweaty 17-year-old Spaniard after the podium ceremony. “Last night I was going through all the last-lap possibilities in my mind. It was a difficult final lap because with three laps to go, I went wide and it was difficult to manage. I told myself to stay calm, there was time to get back to the front.”

“In the last lap, I got into a good position, I went past Pini down the back straight behind Perrone. I was looking at the TV screens to see where Brian was and I saw he was third. I knew this would be difficult because I knew that he would try, he is a very good rider.”

Álvaro Carpe and the Golden HJC Helmet © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It is always a pleasure to fight with him because I know how good he is but also we are correct. #83 ÁLVARO CARPE

“One of the last-lap possibilities I was thinking about last night was Brian coming inside me at the last corner and that is what he did. I held my line, I closed and held on to second.”

“It is fantastic for me to win the Red Bull Rookies Cup, the team have done an incredible job, supporting me through two years in the Cup. This Cup gives us all a wonderful opportunity and I am so happy to have won.”

Carpe celebrates with his team in the parc ferme of Misano 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Perrone perfect

“It's an amazing way to finish the season,” enthused the 16-year-old Argentine. “I was leading all the race, a good pace, a good rhythm, running first, second. It is incredible to finish the season with a victory after second yesterday.”

It's been a fantastic first year in the Rookies Cup. #73 VALENTIN PERRONE

Valentin Perrone wins the last race of the 2024 Season © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I have enjoyed it so much, improving little by little since the first races. To get six podiums, two victories is incredible. The Rookies Cup was a big step up for me and at the preseason test I was looking around at all the good riders and knowing what a high level the Cup is I was hoping to be in the top ten.”

“I have always looked up to the Rookies Cup and to be fighting at the front and winning races has been totally amazing.”

Valentin Perrone - 3rd in the 2024 Red Bull Rookies Cup © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Uriarte did everything

“It was a good race today, I enjoyed it,” stated a slightly subdued 16-year-old Spaniard. “I did all I could, to do more would have been to crash. I wanted to do it clean and finish my race. If you cannot win you have to accept it.”

Brian Uriate leading Race 2 in Misano 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I put everything into this weekend and that kept the challenge going into today. #51 BRIAN URIARTE

Brian Uriarte - 2nd in the 2024 Red Bull Rookies Cup © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I have enjoyed the weekend so much and the whole season tremendously. I am really proud of the season I have done and give huge thanks to everyone who is part of this for a fantastic year.”

Veda Pratama a superb 4th

“A good race in Race 2, I am happy,” stated the 15-year-old Indonesian. “In Race 1 yesterday it was very difficult for me and I struggled a lot. Today I tried to do all my best and to fight in the top group. I did some fighting and in the last lap, it was really a good fight. Finally in the end it was not so bad for me in the Cup. For the first year in the Rookies, I am happy.”

It has been a great year. #54 VEDA PRATAMA

“Before I started I thought about racing in the top 10 possibly in the top 5 but in Austria, I got on the podium and I tried to lead some laps in a few races. Next year I hope to be many times on the podium and I hope to be the champion,” he concluded with his hug smile.”

Veda Pratama ahead of Pini and Carpe during Race 2 in Misano 2024 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Rico Salmela wanted more than 5th

“I was pushing all the time, at the end of the race I got myself up to fourth or third, I'm not sure."

But then I had contact with Pini and my glove almost came off. #27 RICO SALMELA

"I had to try to slide it back.”

“In the final lap, I had another touch with Pini, In the last lap I didn't want to make too crazy things. Many guys made a block pass into the corner at the end of the back straight so I could pass three guys in the exit. It wasn't what I wanted from today but not so bad.”

Guido Pini penalised to 6th

“I had a good battle at the front,” explained the Italian 16-year-old. “I got into the lead but on the last lap it was a hard battle, I crossed the line fifth but touched the green on the last lap trying to fit for the podium. So lost a place and was given sixth.”

I am happy to have led the last race of the year. #94 GUIDO PINI

“Unfortunately, I missed so many races that I couldn't fight for the Cup. I think that in Austria I did a good comeback, Aragon was so and so and Misano, well, second race, not so bad.”

Hakim Danish passed and repassed to 7th

“Race 2 was quite difficult for me because many riders were trying to overtake me all the time,” explained the 17-year-old Malaysian. “I always tried to repass them. In the last lap, I tried to get a podium but it was too late.”

I couldn't make it on the final lap. #13 HAKIM DANISH

“I managed to finish P7 and I would like to thank the staff for another great year, thanks to my family and everyone who supports me.”

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 73 Valentin PERRONE ARG 26'37.955 142.8 🥈 83 Alvaro CARPE SPA 26'38.016 142.8 0.061 🥉 51 Brian URIARTE SPA 26'38.342 142.7 0.387 4 54 Veda PRATAMA INA 26'39.161 142.7 1.206 5 27 Rico SALMELA FIN 26'39.282 142.6 1.327 6 94 Guido PINI ITA 26'39.258 142.6 1.303 7 13 Hakim DANISH MAL 26'39.330 142.6 1.375 8 50 Carter THOMPSON AUS 26'39.422 142.6 1.467 9 11 Ruché MOODLEY RSA 26'39.628 142.6 1.673 10 47 Dodo BOGGIO ITA 26'39.640 142.6 1.685 11 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 26'39.644 142.6 1.689 12 95 Marco MORELLI ARG 26'39.837 142.6 1.882 13 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 26'40.096 142.6 2.141 14 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 26'40.395 142.5 2.440 15 57 Leonardo ZANNI ITA 26'49.954 141.7 11.999 16 48 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI 26'50.062 141.7 12.107 17 5 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 26'50.407 141.7 12.452 18 16 Joel PONS SPA 26'50.200 141.7 12.245 19 56 Kevin FARKAS HUN 26'50.508 141.6 12.553 20 20 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA 27'01.266 140.7 23.311 21 44 Milan PAWELEC POL 27'01.364 140.7 23.409 22 7 Rocco SESSLER GER 27'01.473 140.7 23.518 23 52 Evan BELFORD GBR 27'01.638 140.7 23.683 24 45 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA 27'03.694 140.5 25.739 DNF 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 21'30.876 141.4 3 laps

Álvaro Carpe, George Hong, Valentin Perrone & Brian Uriarte © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool