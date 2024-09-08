Red Bull Logo
Valentine Perrone on his way to victory of Race 2 in Misano 2024
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Perrone wins the race, Carpe takes the Rookies Cup in Misano finale

I was looking at the TV screens to see where Brian was and I saw he was third. I knew this would be difficult because I knew that he would try, he is a very good rider
Written by Peter Clifford | Layout: Oliver Schran
Valentine Perrone won the race but 2nd was good enough to give Carpe the title over 3rd placed Uriarte.
Thanks to the one-year dispensation for finishing in the top 3 of the Rookies Cup, both Carpe and Perrone have the possibility to move up to Moto3 next season as 17-year-olds. Màximo Quiles, who avoided serious injury in his last lap crash yesterday but didn't ride today, can also move up as he finished 3rd in the Cup last year.

Carpe kept cool

“Even after the disappointment of yesterday I was planning to be sitting here as Cup champion today,” stated a very sweaty 17-year-old Spaniard after the podium ceremony. “Last night I was going through all the last-lap possibilities in my mind. It was a difficult final lap because with three laps to go, I went wide and it was difficult to manage. I told myself to stay calm, there was time to get back to the front.”
“In the last lap, I got into a good position, I went past Pini down the back straight behind Perrone. I was looking at the TV screens to see where Brian was and I saw he was third. I knew this would be difficult because I knew that he would try, he is a very good rider.”
Álvaro Carpe and the Golden HJC Helmet

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It is always a pleasure to fight with him because I know how good he is but also we are correct.
#83 ÁLVARO CARPE
“One of the last-lap possibilities I was thinking about last night was Brian coming inside me at the last corner and that is what he did. I held my line, I closed and held on to second.”
“It is fantastic for me to win the Red Bull Rookies Cup, the team have done an incredible job, supporting me through two years in the Cup. This Cup gives us all a wonderful opportunity and I am so happy to have won.”
Carpe celebrates with his team in the parc ferme of Misano 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Perrone perfect

“It's an amazing way to finish the season,” enthused the 16-year-old Argentine. “I was leading all the race, a good pace, a good rhythm, running first, second. It is incredible to finish the season with a victory after second yesterday.”
It's been a fantastic first year in the Rookies Cup.
#73 VALENTIN PERRONE
Valentin Perrone wins the last race of the 2024 Season

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I have enjoyed it so much, improving little by little since the first races. To get six podiums, two victories is incredible. The Rookies Cup was a big step up for me and at the preseason test I was looking around at all the good riders and knowing what a high level the Cup is I was hoping to be in the top ten.”
“I have always looked up to the Rookies Cup and to be fighting at the front and winning races has been totally amazing.”
Valentin Perrone - 3rd in the 2024 Red Bull Rookies Cup

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Uriarte did everything

“It was a good race today, I enjoyed it,” stated a slightly subdued 16-year-old Spaniard. “I did all I could, to do more would have been to crash. I wanted to do it clean and finish my race. If you cannot win you have to accept it.”
Brian Uriate leading Race 2 in Misano 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I put everything into this weekend and that kept the challenge going into today.
#51 BRIAN URIARTE
Brian Uriarte - 2nd in the 2024 Red Bull Rookies Cup

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I have enjoyed the weekend so much and the whole season tremendously. I am really proud of the season I have done and give huge thanks to everyone who is part of this for a fantastic year.”

Veda Pratama a superb 4th

“A good race in Race 2, I am happy,” stated the 15-year-old Indonesian. “In Race 1 yesterday it was very difficult for me and I struggled a lot. Today I tried to do all my best and to fight in the top group. I did some fighting and in the last lap, it was really a good fight. Finally in the end it was not so bad for me in the Cup. For the first year in the Rookies, I am happy.”
It has been a great year.
#54 VEDA PRATAMA
“Before I started I thought about racing in the top 10 possibly in the top 5 but in Austria, I got on the podium and I tried to lead some laps in a few races. Next year I hope to be many times on the podium and I hope to be the champion,” he concluded with his hug smile.”
Veda Pratama ahead of Pini and Carpe during Race 2 in Misano 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Rico Salmela wanted more than 5th

“I was pushing all the time, at the end of the race I got myself up to fourth or third, I'm not sure."
But then I had contact with Pini and my glove almost came off.
#27 RICO SALMELA
"I had to try to slide it back.”
“In the final lap, I had another touch with Pini, In the last lap I didn't want to make too crazy things. Many guys made a block pass into the corner at the end of the back straight so I could pass three guys in the exit. It wasn't what I wanted from today but not so bad.”

Guido Pini penalised to 6th

“I had a good battle at the front,” explained the Italian 16-year-old. “I got into the lead but on the last lap it was a hard battle, I crossed the line fifth but touched the green on the last lap trying to fit for the podium. So lost a place and was given sixth.”
I am happy to have led the last race of the year.
#94 GUIDO PINI
“Unfortunately, I missed so many races that I couldn't fight for the Cup. I think that in Austria I did a good comeback, Aragon was so and so and Misano, well, second race, not so bad.”
Valentin Perrone ahead of Carpe in Race 2 - Misano 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Top 3 Race 2 - Brian Uriarte | Alvaro Carpe | Valentin Perrone - Misano ´24

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Valentin Perrone leads Race 2 ahead of Carpe & Pratama - Misano 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Alvaro Carpe with the golden Rookies Helmet in the pit of Misano 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Valentin Perrone rolling into the park ferme after Race 2 in Misano 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Alvaro Carpe celebrates the Cup win after Race 2 in Misano 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Pratama, Perrone, Carpe, Uriarte & Guido Pini battle in Misnao 2024

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim Danish passed and repassed to 7th

“Race 2 was quite difficult for me because many riders were trying to overtake me all the time,” explained the 17-year-old Malaysian. “I always tried to repass them. In the last lap, I tried to get a podium but it was too late.”
I couldn't make it on the final lap.
#13 HAKIM DANISH
“I managed to finish P7 and I would like to thank the staff for another great year, thanks to my family and everyone who supports me.”

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

73

Valentin PERRONE

ARG

26'37.955

142.8

🥈

83

Alvaro CARPE

SPA

26'38.016

142.8

0.061

🥉

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

26'38.342

142.7

0.387

4

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

26'39.161

142.7

1.206

5

27

Rico SALMELA

FIN

26'39.282

142.6

1.327

6

94

Guido PINI

ITA

26'39.258

142.6

1.303

7

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

26'39.330

142.6

1.375

8

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

26'39.422

142.6

1.467

9

11

Ruché MOODLEY

RSA

26'39.628

142.6

1.673

10

47

Dodo BOGGIO

ITA

26'39.640

142.6

1.685

11

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

26'39.644

142.6

1.689

12

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

26'39.837

142.6

1.882

13

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

26'40.096

142.6

2.141

14

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

26'40.395

142.5

2.440

15

57

Leonardo ZANNI

ITA

26'49.954

141.7

11.999

16

48

Lenoxx PHOMMARA

SWI

26'50.062

141.7

12.107

17

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

26'50.407

141.7

12.452

18

16

Joel PONS

SPA

26'50.200

141.7

12.245

19

56

Kevin FARKAS

HUN

26'50.508

141.6

12.553

20

20

Jakkreephat PHUETTISA

THA

27'01.266

140.7

23.311

21

44

Milan PAWELEC

POL

27'01.364

140.7

23.409

22

7

Rocco SESSLER

GER

27'01.473

140.7

23.518

23

52

Evan BELFORD

GBR

27'01.638

140.7

23.683

24

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

27'03.694

140.5

25.739

DNF

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

21'30.876

141.4

3 laps

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE
Álvaro Carpe, George Hong, Valentin Perrone & Brian Uriarte

Álvaro Carpe, George Hong, Valentin Perrone & Brian Uriarte

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

