Piqueras had to fight hard for the victory of Race 2 - Sachsenring 2022
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP | Piqueras leads packed finish in Rookies Sachsenring Race 2

Just 6 - 10ths covered the first 7 KTMs across the Sachsenring finish line
Written by Peter Clifford
5 min readPublished on
The most incredible last two corners and mass finish resulted in Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 2 victory for Angel Piqueras over Collin Veijer and Filippo Farioli. Just 6 - 10ths covered the first 7 KTMs across the Sachsenring finish line and José Rueda, Rico Salmela, Max Quiles and Harrison Voight might equal well have been on the podium.
Victory was particularly sweet for Piqueras as the 15-year-old Spaniard slid off early in Race 1 while chasing points leader and winner Rueda. Veijer, the 17-year-old Dutchman, was sensational, passing Rueda, who had defended a narrow advantage right from the first lap, into Turn 1 on the final lap.
That set up a fabulous finale with Veijer being passed on the run down to the final two corners and 17-year-old Italian Farioli making the most audacious overtake into the penultimate left hander.

REPLAY - Red Bull Rookies Cup Sachsenring - Race 2

Race 8 – Sachsenring

Watch race 8 of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2022 from Germany's famous Sachsenring circuit.

Angel Piqueras always on the limit

“I'm happy because I ran a good race, I started well and I was in second for most of the laps.”
The last lap was a mess, with all the riders trying everything to be in front.
#18 ANGEL PIQUERAS
“I was confident going into the race today, we had good Qualifying and yesterday's fall was just a bad tyre. I felt good from the start of the race today and enjoyed it.”
Ángel Piqueras crossing the finish line at Sachsenring 2022
Ángel Piqueras crossing the finish line at Sachsenring 2022
“The end of the race was crazy, impossible to have a plan, just full gas and give it everything.”
“I'm happy because I took the win, but it is just one win, let's see in the next round.”

Collin Veijer second with a superb effort

“It was a very good race, better than yesterday with the shorter gearing. I got a better start, I didn't get past many riders though but as I got into the race I started overtaking and worked my way up to 5th place.”
“Then I worked at closing the gap to the riders in front, it was quite a big gap. I closed it and got in behind Jose.”
“I felt quite strong behind him, some places he was faster, some places I was.”
Collin Veijer on his way to the podium - Race 2 Sachsenring 2022
Collin Veijer on his way to the podium - Race 2 Sachsenring 2022
“I thought on the final lap, I have to overtake him, just to get a chance at the podium. The problem was, bike was quite hot, running at 100 degrees. I managed to pass Jose on the brakes into the first corner on the last lap. I kept ahead but coming down the Waterfall they passed me, José, Piqueras and Filippo.”
“I tried to get the best exit on Turn 11 and then on the last corner I tried to do the same again, coming in as wide as I could to carry speed and I managed to get José on the exit of Turn 11 and Filippo out of 12.”
I'm happy to be on the podium again.
#95 COLLIN VEIJER

Filippo Farioli makes the big overtake

“I am very happy for this race, it was very different to yesterday.”
“The pace was faster today, I had a better feeling with the bike, I used a shorter sprocket and that was better for my weight. It all helped me to do my best.”
Filippo Farioli was the fastest Italian at Race 2 - Sachsenring 2022
Filippo Farioli was the fastest Italian at Race 2 - Sachsenring 2022
“Going into the last lap I had a plan but Angel passed me in Turn 3 so the plan flew away and then I just tried to do my best.
I tried to win the race at the last two corners but it was just too difficult.
#77 FILIPPO FARIOLI
“I did a very good job, passing three guys going into the first but when I tried to push hard through the last corner I went wide and Angel and Collin passed me.”

José Rueda takes the points

“Race 2 was more difficult because it was hotter and this made the track more slippery,” explained the 16-year-old Spaniard who had won Race 1 by 10 seconds..
“The final laps were crazy, so many riders all in the front and it was quite mad, especially the last two corners.”
I crossed the line in 4th position and that's fine
#99 JOSE RUEDA
“It was a good weekend, pole position, a race win and for the championship I got 5 more points that Collin from the weekend so that is important.”
“I'm happy but not…. super happy.”
“Early in the race I realised that we did not have the same grip as yesterday, by about lap 8 the bike was really moving a lot.”
“I was riding 100% I could not do more. Then right at the end I touched with Farioli through the last corners and lost some ground, that cost me.”
Start of Race 2 at Sachsenring 2022
Start of Race 2 at Sachsenring 2022
Ruda, Shahril & Buchanan battle for positions - Race 2 Sachsenring 2022
Ruda, Shahril & Buchanan battle for positions - Race 2 Sachsenring 2022
Marcos Ruda leading Race 2 at Sachsenring 2022
Marcos Ruda leading Race 2 at Sachsenring 2022
Race 2 of Sachsenring was hot from start to finish
Race 2 of Sachsenring was hot from start to finish
Buchanan #14 had bad luck & rode only 1 lap at Race 2 -Sachsenring 2022
Tight battles everywhere during Race 2 at Sachsenring 2022
José Rueda followed by Ángel Piqueras - Race 2 Sachsenring 2022
Filippo Farioli leading Race 2 ahead of Ángel Piqueras - Sachsenring 2022
Moodley fighting with O'Gorman in the midfield - Race 2 Sachsenring 2022
Top 3 Race 2 - F. Farioli | Á. Piqueras | C. Veijer - Sachsenring 2022
Rico Salmela kept something back

“The race was pretty hot, the track was very slippery and we had a lot of sliding. I managed to stay in the front,” stated the 14-year-old Finn.
“Then in the last 10 laps I got very tired and I just took it easy and not try too many overtakes, just stay with the group.”
The leaders had a small gap but at the end I pushed again, closed the gap and caught them
#27 RICO SALMELA
“Then in the last lap I had a small moment, lost the group again a bit but in the last corners I caught them and managed to overtake two riders in the last corner for P5. I want to carry this good feeling to the next race.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup Sachsenring 2022 - Results Overview Race 2

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

1

18

Angel PIQUERAS

SPA

28'33.212

146.5

2

95

Collin VEIJER

NED

28'33.370

146.5

0.158

3

77

Filippo FARIOLI

ITA

28'33.402

146.5

0.190

4

99

Jose RUEDA

SPA

28'33.566

146.5

0.354

5

27

Rico SALMELA

FIN

28'33.605

146.5

0.393

6

28

Maximo QUILES

SPA

28'33.615

146.5

0.403

7

29

Harrison VOIGHT

AUS

28'33.805

146.5

0.593

8

58

Luca LUNETTA

ITA

28'42.637

145.7

9.425

9

8

Eddie O'SHEA

GBR

28'42.669

145.7

9.457

10

67

Casey O'GORMAN

IRL

28'51.651

145.0

18.439

11

81

Lorenz LUCIANO

BEL

28'51.732

144.9

18.520

12

11

Ruche MOODLEY

RSA

28'51.907

144.9

18.695

13

57

Danial SHAHRIL

MAL

28'59.725

144.3

26.513

14

69

Marcos RUDA

SPA

28'59.828

144.3

26.616

15

21

Demis MIHAILA

ITA

28'59.880

144.3

26.668

16

42

Soma GöRBE

HUN

28'59.988

144.3

26.776

17

78

Jakob ROSENTHALER

AUT

29'00.024

144.3

26.812

18

2

Amaury MIZERA

FRA

29'00.204

144.2

26.992

19

9

Freddie HEINRICH

GER

29'00.225

144.2

27.013

20

12

Jacob ROULSTONE

AUS

29'00.261

144.2

27.049

21

55

Alex VENTURINI

ITA

29'20.753

142.6

47.541

22

93

Fadillah ADITAMA

INA

29'48.446

140.3

1'15.234

DNF

14

Cormac BUCHANAN

NZE

27'04.646

146.4

1 lap

DNF

48

Gabin PLANQUES

FRA

19'47.766

144.6

6 laps

DNF

10

Guillermo MORENO

MEX

6'14.621

141.1

15 laps

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE

