RECAP | Piqueras leads packed finish in Rookies Sachsenring Race 2

The most incredible last two corners and mass finish resulted in Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 2 victory for Angel Piqueras over Collin Veijer and Filippo Farioli . Just 6 - 10ths covered the first 7 KTMs across the Sachsenring finish line and José Rueda , Rico Salmela , Max Quiles and Harrison Voight might equal well have been on the podium.

Victory was particularly sweet for Piqueras as the 15-year-old Spaniard slid off early in Race 1 while chasing points leader and winner Rueda . Veijer , the 17-year-old Dutchman, was sensational, passing Rueda, who had defended a narrow advantage right from the first lap, into Turn 1 on the final lap.

That set up a fabulous finale with Veijer being passed on the run down to the final two corners and 17-year-old Italian Farioli making the most audacious overtake into the penultimate left hander.

Angel Piqueras always on the limit

“I'm happy because I ran a good race, I started well and I was in second for most of the laps.”

The last lap was a mess, with all the riders trying everything to be in front. #18 ANGEL PIQUERAS

“I was confident going into the race today, we had good Qualifying and yesterday's fall was just a bad tyre. I felt good from the start of the race today and enjoyed it.”

Ángel Piqueras crossing the finish line at Sachsenring 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“The end of the race was crazy, impossible to have a plan, just full gas and give it everything.”

“I'm happy because I took the win, but it is just one win, let's see in the next round.”

Collin Veijer second with a superb effort

“It was a very good race, better than yesterday with the shorter gearing. I got a better start, I didn't get past many riders though but as I got into the race I started overtaking and worked my way up to 5th place.”

“Then I worked at closing the gap to the riders in front, it was quite a big gap. I closed it and got in behind Jose.”

“I felt quite strong behind him, some places he was faster, some places I was.”

Collin Veijer on his way to the podium - Race 2 Sachsenring 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“I thought on the final lap, I have to overtake him, just to get a chance at the podium. The problem was, bike was quite hot, running at 100 degrees. I managed to pass Jose on the brakes into the first corner on the last lap. I kept ahead but coming down the Waterfall they passed me, José, Piqueras and Filippo.”

“I tried to get the best exit on Turn 11 and then on the last corner I tried to do the same again, coming in as wide as I could to carry speed and I managed to get José on the exit of Turn 11 and Filippo out of 12.”

I'm happy to be on the podium again. #95 COLLIN VEIJER

Filippo Farioli makes the big overtake

“I am very happy for this race, it was very different to yesterday.”

“The pace was faster today, I had a better feeling with the bike, I used a shorter sprocket and that was better for my weight. It all helped me to do my best.”

Filippo Farioli was the fastest Italian at Race 2 - Sachsenring 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“Going into the last lap I had a plan but Angel passed me in Turn 3 so the plan flew away and then I just tried to do my best.

I tried to win the race at the last two corners but it was just too difficult. #77 FILIPPO FARIOLI

“I did a very good job, passing three guys going into the first but when I tried to push hard through the last corner I went wide and Angel and Collin passed me.”

José Rueda takes the points

“Race 2 was more difficult because it was hotter and this made the track more slippery,” explained the 16-year-old Spaniard who had won Race 1 by 10 seconds..

“The final laps were crazy, so many riders all in the front and it was quite mad, especially the last two corners.”

I crossed the line in 4th position and that's fine #99 JOSE RUEDA

“It was a good weekend, pole position, a race win and for the championship I got 5 more points that Collin from the weekend so that is important.”

“I'm happy but not…. super happy.”

“Early in the race I realised that we did not have the same grip as yesterday, by about lap 8 the bike was really moving a lot.”

“I was riding 100% I could not do more. Then right at the end I touched with Farioli through the last corners and lost some ground, that cost me.”

Rico Salmela kept something back

“The race was pretty hot, the track was very slippery and we had a lot of sliding. I managed to stay in the front,” stated the 14-year-old Finn.

“Then in the last 10 laps I got very tired and I just took it easy and not try too many overtakes, just stay with the group.”

The leaders had a small gap but at the end I pushed again, closed the gap and caught them #27 RICO SALMELA

“Then in the last lap I had a small moment, lost the group again a bit but in the last corners I caught them and managed to overtake two riders in the last corner for P5. I want to carry this good feeling to the next race.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup Sachsenring 2022 - Results Overview Race 2

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 1 18 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 28'33.212 146.5 2 95 Collin VEIJER NED 28'33.370 146.5 0.158 3 77 Filippo FARIOLI ITA 28'33.402 146.5 0.190 4 99 Jose RUEDA SPA 28'33.566 146.5 0.354 5 27 Rico SALMELA FIN 28'33.605 146.5 0.393 6 28 Maximo QUILES SPA 28'33.615 146.5 0.403 7 29 Harrison VOIGHT AUS 28'33.805 146.5 0.593 8 58 Luca LUNETTA ITA 28'42.637 145.7 9.425 9 8 Eddie O'SHEA GBR 28'42.669 145.7 9.457 10 67 Casey O'GORMAN IRL 28'51.651 145.0 18.439 11 81 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL 28'51.732 144.9 18.520 12 11 Ruche MOODLEY RSA 28'51.907 144.9 18.695 13 57 Danial SHAHRIL MAL 28'59.725 144.3 26.513 14 69 Marcos RUDA SPA 28'59.828 144.3 26.616 15 21 Demis MIHAILA ITA 28'59.880 144.3 26.668 16 42 Soma GöRBE HUN 28'59.988 144.3 26.776 17 78 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 29'00.024 144.3 26.812 18 2 Amaury MIZERA FRA 29'00.204 144.2 26.992 19 9 Freddie HEINRICH GER 29'00.225 144.2 27.013 20 12 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 29'00.261 144.2 27.049 21 55 Alex VENTURINI ITA 29'20.753 142.6 47.541 22 93 Fadillah ADITAMA INA 29'48.446 140.3 1'15.234 DNF 14 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 27'04.646 146.4 1 lap DNF 48 Gabin PLANQUES FRA 19'47.766 144.6 6 laps DNF 10 Guillermo MORENO MEX 6'14.621 141.1 15 laps

