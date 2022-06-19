RECAP | Piqueras leads packed finish in Rookies Sachsenring Race 2

REPLAY - Red Bull Rookies Cup Sachsenring - Race 2
Race 8 – Sachsenring
Watch race 8 of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2022 from Germany's famous Sachsenring circuit.
Angel Piqueras always on the limit
The last lap was a mess, with all the riders trying everything to be in front.
Collin Veijer second with a superb effort
I'm happy to be on the podium again.
Filippo Farioli makes the big overtake
I tried to win the race at the last two corners but it was just too difficult.
José Rueda takes the points
I crossed the line in 4th position and that's fine
Rico Salmela kept something back
The leaders had a small gap but at the end I pushed again, closed the gap and caught them
Red Bull Rookies Cup Sachsenring 2022 - Results Overview Race 2
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
1
18
Angel PIQUERAS
SPA
28'33.212
146.5
2
95
Collin VEIJER
NED
28'33.370
146.5
0.158
3
77
Filippo FARIOLI
ITA
28'33.402
146.5
0.190
4
99
Jose RUEDA
SPA
28'33.566
146.5
0.354
5
27
Rico SALMELA
FIN
28'33.605
146.5
0.393
6
28
Maximo QUILES
SPA
28'33.615
146.5
0.403
7
29
Harrison VOIGHT
AUS
28'33.805
146.5
0.593
8
58
Luca LUNETTA
ITA
28'42.637
145.7
9.425
9
8
Eddie O'SHEA
GBR
28'42.669
145.7
9.457
10
67
Casey O'GORMAN
IRL
28'51.651
145.0
18.439
11
81
Lorenz LUCIANO
BEL
28'51.732
144.9
18.520
12
11
Ruche MOODLEY
RSA
28'51.907
144.9
18.695
13
57
Danial SHAHRIL
MAL
28'59.725
144.3
26.513
14
69
Marcos RUDA
SPA
28'59.828
144.3
26.616
15
21
Demis MIHAILA
ITA
28'59.880
144.3
26.668
16
42
Soma GöRBE
HUN
28'59.988
144.3
26.776
17
78
Jakob ROSENTHALER
AUT
29'00.024
144.3
26.812
18
2
Amaury MIZERA
FRA
29'00.204
144.2
26.992
19
9
Freddie HEINRICH
GER
29'00.225
144.2
27.013
20
12
Jacob ROULSTONE
AUS
29'00.261
144.2
27.049
21
55
Alex VENTURINI
ITA
29'20.753
142.6
47.541
22
93
Fadillah ADITAMA
INA
29'48.446
140.3
1'15.234
DNF
14
Cormac BUCHANAN
NZE
27'04.646
146.4
1 lap
DNF
48
Gabin PLANQUES
FRA
19'47.766
144.6
6 laps
DNF
10
Guillermo MORENO
MEX
6'14.621
141.1
15 laps