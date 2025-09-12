Points leader Uriarte tops Misano Red Bull Rookies Cup Qualifying

The pressure is on in Misano for the final races of the 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. It resulted in a number of falls; fortunately, no injuries. Veda Pratama made two errors, yet the 16-year-old Indonesian bounced back to qualify 2nd, just 0.123 seconds behind Cup points leader Brian Uriarte .

Spanish 17-year-old Uriarte has a 21 point advantage over Pratama and Malaysian Hakim Danish is a further 5 points behind. 18-year-old Danish qualified 6th and the Cup will be decided between the 3 of them over these two races with full fields of 26 KTM s.

Veda Pratama racing the QP session in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Gonzalez, Planques and Agostinelli racing the QP in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim Danish in the Rookies Cup garage - Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool David Gonzalez full gas at the QP session in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Marco Morelli racing the QP session in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Rookies racing the FP session in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Planques and Pugliese in the pit lane of Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte after the QP session in the pit lane of Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Marco Morelli talking to coach Dani in the pit lane of Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Mounsey, Mitani and Thompson leaving the pit lane of Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian Uriarte 1st

“Before going on the track, for the Qualy, I don't know why I was having some problems. I don't know what, me, the bike, nothing was working well. Emilio (Alzamora, 1995, 125cc World Champion) told me that the work for tomorrow starts today. It's a nice phrase that I will keep for the future because I really like it. It helped me, honestly... Sometimes you need someone to tell you the things you don't like to know.”

I just focus on myself. I tried to go alone, I was doing some good laps, and then I had a reference and I did the lap time.

“Last year here, I went out for the race on Sunday, and I was thinking about being clever, and I tried not to lose. The thing is that you have to go out on the track to win, not to not lose. Tomorrow will be like this.”

Points leader Uriarte tops Misano Qualifying 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Veda Pratama 2nd

“In the end, it was good, but also not-so-good bits. The negative is that I had two crashes. The second was in Qualifying, on the out lap. The mechanics checked the bike, and I went out again.”

I tried to push and try to do a good lap. I'm really happy with the result.

“Tomorrow is another day, so we will see. I'm so excited for the race tomorrow.

Veda Pratama in the pit lane of Misano after the QP Session - 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

David González 3rd

“I am happy for the P3,” stated the Spanish 17-year-old. “The Qualifying was difficult because I was alone and I tried to push, push, going to the limit. Then in the last three laps, I tried to push more, and in Turn 7, the front closed and I crashed.”

I was running to pick the bike up, I was OK, the bike was OK, and I'm on the front row, so I am looking forward to the race.

David González racing to P3 at the QP Session in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Zen Mitani 4th

“I like this track so much,” enthused the 18-year-old Japanese. “It is not exactly like a Japanese track, but enough for me to feel comfortable. I feel good on the bike and I am sure going to be racing for the win if I can, as always.”

I did wrench my shoulder last weekend falling off a CBR250, the shoulder is not as strong as it should be, but I'm tough enough.

Zen Mitani had a good QP session in Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Giulio Pugliese 5th

“I feel good,” said the Italian 16-year-old. “I did the laps all the time alone. In FP2, I crashed, a big crash in the last sector. I bruised my leg a bit, but that's OK. The Qualifying wasn't perfect, I still didn't feel quite right in that sector, but I can manage for the race tomorrow.”

I like the track very much, perhaps I like Mugello a little more, but it is still great to be racing in front of an Italian crowd.

Giulio Pugliese getting ready for the QP in the pit lane of Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim Danish 6th

“In FP1 and 2 in general, I didn't have a good feeling with the bike. I struggled a lot, and I felt a lot of chattering. For Qualifying, we tried to improve on the bike and yeah, it's working.”

Let's see for tomorrow, and I will fight. I feel it is about 80% right, and I will do everything that I can.

Hakim Danish in the pit lane of Misano 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - MISANO FP & QP Data

Qualifying - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE

Free Practise 2 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE

Free Practise 1 - Timings & Performance Data - CLICK HERE

1 min Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - Misano Preview