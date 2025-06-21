RECAP | Pratama grabs first Red Bull Rookies Cup win in Mugello thriller

Chased across the Mugello finish line by a pack of 16 other KTMs, Veda Pratama seized his first victory in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The Indonesian 16-year-old had to fight for it at every corner with Spanish 17-year-old David González grabbing 2nd and Italian 16-year-old Giulio Pugliese 3rd.
The top 17 were covered by just over 2 seconds, the top 7 by half a second. Cup points leader Hakim Danish got to the front several times but crossed the line 13th. Arch rival, pole man and frequent leader Brian Uriarte took 6th.
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Mugello : Race 7
Watch 26 rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Italy.
Veda Pratama 1st
“No plan, just go as fast as possible. Through the last corner and out onto the finish, I wasn't thinking they might get a slipstream. I was just head down and going as fast as I could."
The bike was great, not perfect as I said yesterday, but good enough.
"I just changed my riding a bit. We will think again for tomorrow, it will be cooler, but maybe we will change nothing. For sure, I intend to win again.”
David González 2nd
“It was a very crazy race. The riders were very hard and the last lap was incredible. I think I made seven overtakes or more. I just went for it, in a race like this, you can't have a plan."
On the last lap, you just overtake or someone will pass you.
"I am very happy about this and must thank all those who support me. Tomorrow I am going to do the same and try to finish one better.”
Giulio Pugliese 3rd
“I made a good start and pushed very hard because I was coming from the back,” he explained after starting dead last due to a penalty for riding slowly in Qualifying.
It was difficult, everyone was pushing hard, Crazy, all crazy and I got a podium.
“I was going hard through the last corner, my rear tyre slid and I managed to hold it, but lost the drive a little, so I couldn't catch the slipstream of Pratama. The bike was great, the gearing perhaps a bit long, so we will think about that for tomorrow.”
Leo Rammerstorfer 4th
“Leading the race feels really great," enthused the Austrian 20-year-old. "I enjoyed the whole race because yesterday I was struggling a bit in Qualy with the bike setting and everything, but we did a great change and it worked out very well. In the end, it was all really close."
I have another chance in Race 2 and hopefully, I can enjoy the same battle as today.
"They really made a great set-up for me and thanks to the whole Rookies Cup staff for the hard work.”
Brian Uriarte 6th
“It was a very big group, maybe 18 riders," explained the Spanish 16-year-old. "You know, if you come first to the last corner, maybe you end up 12th."
I did it perfectly on the lap before the last lap.
"On the last lap, I was a P3, I made a small mistake into the last corner and I made a small save. For tomorrow, I know I have the speed, I think the bike is quite OK and I hope I can get a better finish.”
Hakim Danish 13th
“Today's race was very tough, many, many riders in the front group," said the Malaysian 17-year-old. "It was difficult for me to manage, but anyway, I will try to improve this tomorrow. My feeling on the bike was not so bad and I just think I had a little bit wrong strategy."
I will improve for Race 2 and keep pushing.
"On the last lap, I was a little bit at the back in the last corner. I tried to recover, but on the exit, another rider touched me, pushing me out. So I finished P13.”
David Da Costa and Gabriel Tesini injured
A first-lap incident resulted in a leg injury for French 16-year-old David Da Costa and a dislocated shoulder for 16-year-old Gabriel Tesini from San Marino.