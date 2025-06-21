Top 3 Race 1 - Pugliese | Pratama | Gonzalez - Mugello 2025
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP | Pratama grabs first Red Bull Rookies Cup win in Mugello thriller

Veda Pratama had to fight for it at every corner
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on
Chased across the Mugello finish line by a pack of 16 other KTMs, Veda Pratama seized his first victory in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The Indonesian 16-year-old had to fight for it at every corner with Spanish 17-year-old David González grabbing 2nd and Italian 16-year-old Giulio Pugliese 3rd.
The top 17 were covered by just over 2 seconds, the top 7 by half a second. Cup points leader Hakim Danish got to the front several times but crossed the line 13th. Arch rival, pole man and frequent leader Brian Uriarte took 6th.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Mugello : Race 7

Watch 26 rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Italy.

Veda Pratama 1st
“No plan, just go as fast as possible. Through the last corner and out onto the finish, I wasn't thinking they might get a slipstream. I was just head down and going as fast as I could."
The bike was great, not perfect as I said yesterday, but good enough.
"I just changed my riding a bit. We will think again for tomorrow, it will be cooler, but maybe we will change nothing. For sure, I intend to win again.”
Veda Pratama wins his 1st Rookies Cup race in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Veda Pratama wins his 1st Rookies Cup race in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

David González 2nd
“It was a very crazy race. The riders were very hard and the last lap was incredible. I think I made seven overtakes or more. I just went for it, in a race like this, you can't have a plan."
On the last lap, you just overtake or someone will pass you.
"I am very happy about this and must thank all those who support me. Tomorrow I am going to do the same and try to finish one better.”
David González takes 2nd place in Race 1 in Mugello 2025

David González takes 2nd place in Race 1 in Mugello 2025

Giulio Pugliese 3rd
“I made a good start and pushed very hard because I was coming from the back,” he explained after starting dead last due to a penalty for riding slowly in Qualifying.
It was difficult, everyone was pushing hard, Crazy, all crazy and I got a podium.
“I was going hard through the last corner, my rear tyre slid and I managed to hold it, but lost the drive a little, so I couldn't catch the slipstream of Pratama. The bike was great, the gearing perhaps a bit long, so we will think about that for tomorrow.”
Guido Pugliese takes 3rd at Race 1 on home soil - Mugello 2025

Guido Pugliese takes 3rd at Race 1 on home soil - Mugello 2025

Leo Rammerstorfer 4th
“Leading the race feels really great," enthused the Austrian 20-year-old. "I enjoyed the whole race because yesterday I was struggling a bit in Qualy with the bike setting and everything, but we did a great change and it worked out very well. In the end, it was all really close."
I have another chance in Race 2 and hopefully, I can enjoy the same battle as today.
"They really made a great set-up for me and thanks to the whole Rookies Cup staff for the hard work.”
Brian Uriarte 6th
“It was a very big group, maybe 18 riders," explained the Spanish 16-year-old. "You know, if you come first to the last corner, maybe you end up 12th."
I did it perfectly on the lap before the last lap.
"On the last lap, I was a P3, I made a small mistake into the last corner and I made a small save. For tomorrow, I know I have the speed, I think the bike is quite OK and I hope I can get a better finish.”
Start of Red Bull Rookies Cup Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Start of Red Bull Rookies Cup Mugello 2025 - Race 1

First lap, first corner madness in Mugello - Rookies Cup Race 1

First lap, first corner madness in Mugello - Rookies Cup Race 1

Uriate chased by Morelli, Fernandez & Pratama in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Uriate chased by Morelli, Fernandez & Pratama in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Veda Pratama leading ahead of Morelli during Race 1 in Mugello 2025

Veda Pratama leading ahead of Morelli during Race 1 in Mugello 2025

Hakim Danish leading Race 1 ahead of Pratama & Mitani in Mugello 2025

Hakim Danish leading Race 1 ahead of Pratama & Mitani in Mugello 2025

Hakim Danish followed by Ramahipa and Uriarte in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Hakim Danish followed by Ramahipa and Uriarte in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Uriarte leading Race 1 ahead of Pugliese, Mitani & Fernandez - Mugello 2025

Uriarte leading Race 1 ahead of Pugliese, Mitani & Fernandez - Mugello 2025

All Rookies in one straight line in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

All Rookies in one straight line in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Veda Pratama on his way to victory of Race 1 in Mugello 2025

Veda Pratama on his way to victory of Race 1 in Mugello 2025

Brian Uriarte leading the field in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Brian Uriarte leading the field in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

The Rookies train of Race 1 in Mugello 2025

The Rookies train of Race 1 in Mugello 2025

Zen Mitami leading Race 1 in Mugello 2025

Zen Mitami leading Race 1 in Mugello 2025

The leading group flying down the finish straight in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

The leading group flying down the finish straight in Mugello 2025 - Race 1

Veda Pratama at his first winner interview - Parc ferme Mugello 2025

Veda Pratama at his first winner interview - Parc ferme Mugello 2025

Top 3 Race 1 - Guido Pugliese | Veda Pratama | David Gonzalez - Mugello 25

Top 3 Race 1 - Guido Pugliese | Veda Pratama | David Gonzalez - Mugello 25

Hakim Danish 13th
“Today's race was very tough, many, many riders in the front group," said the Malaysian 17-year-old. "It was difficult for me to manage, but anyway, I will try to improve this tomorrow. My feeling on the bike was not so bad and I just think I had a little bit wrong strategy."
I will improve for Race 2 and keep pushing.
"On the last lap, I was a little bit at the back in the last corner. I tried to recover, but on the exit, another rider touched me, pushing me out. So I finished P13.”
David Da Costa and Gabriel Tesini injured
A first-lap incident resulted in a leg injury for French 16-year-old David Da Costa and a dislocated shoulder for 16-year-old Gabriel Tesini from San Marino.

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - MUGELLO RACE 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

26'31.484

154.2

🥈

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

26'31.555

154.2

0.071

🥉

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

26'31.629

154.2

0.145

4

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

26'31.660

154.2

0.176

5

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

26'31.706

154.2

0.222

6

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

26'31.955

154.1

0.471

7

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

26'31.979

154.1

0.495

8

34

Zen MITANI

JPN

26'32.369

154.1

0.885

9

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

26'32.651

154.1

1.167

10

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'32.758

154.1

1.274

11

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

26'32.918

154.0

1.434

12

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

26'32.941

154.0

1.457

13

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

26'33.296

154.0

1.812

14

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

26'33.177

154.0

1.693

15

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

26'33.337

154.0

1.853

16

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

26'33.508

154.0

2.024

17

16

Joel PONS

SPA

26'33.918

154.0

2.434

18

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

26'42.763

153.1

11.279

19

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

26'42.836

153.1

11.352

20

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

26'42.889

153.1

11.405

21

48

Lenoxx PHOMMARA

SWI

26'52.790

152.1

21.306

22

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'52.818

152.1

21.334

DNF

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

14'27.730

152.3

6 laps

DNF

29

Lucas BROWN

GBR

14'30.159

151.8

6 laps

DNF

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

DNF

40

Gabriel TESINI

ITA

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE
Top 3 Race 1 - Gonzalez | Pratama | Pugliese - Mugello 2025

Top 3 Race 1 - Gonzalez | Pratama | Pugliese - Mugello 2025

