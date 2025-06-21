RECAP | Pratama grabs first Red Bull Rookies Cup win in Mugello thriller

Chased across the Mugello finish line by a pack of 16 other KTM s, Veda Pratama seized his first victory in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The Indonesian 16-year-old had to fight for it at every corner with Spanish 17-year-old David González grabbing 2nd and Italian 16-year-old Giulio Pugliese 3rd.

The top 17 were covered by just over 2 seconds, the top 7 by half a second. Cup points leader Hakim Danish got to the front several times but crossed the line 13th. Arch rival, pole man and frequent leader Brian Uriarte took 6th.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Mugello : Race 7 Watch 26 rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Italy.

Veda Pratama 1st

“No plan, just go as fast as possible. Through the last corner and out onto the finish, I wasn't thinking they might get a slipstream. I was just head down and going as fast as I could."

The bike was great, not perfect as I said yesterday, but good enough.

"I just changed my riding a bit. We will think again for tomorrow, it will be cooler, but maybe we will change nothing. For sure, I intend to win again.”

Veda Pratama wins his 1st Rookies Cup race in Mugello 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

David González 2nd

“It was a very crazy race. The riders were very hard and the last lap was incredible. I think I made seven overtakes or more. I just went for it, in a race like this, you can't have a plan."

On the last lap, you just overtake or someone will pass you.

"I am very happy about this and must thank all those who support me. Tomorrow I am going to do the same and try to finish one better.”

David González takes 2nd place in Race 1 in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Giulio Pugliese 3rd

“I made a good start and pushed very hard because I was coming from the back,” he explained after starting dead last due to a penalty for riding slowly in Qualifying.

It was difficult, everyone was pushing hard, Crazy, all crazy and I got a podium.

“I was going hard through the last corner, my rear tyre slid and I managed to hold it, but lost the drive a little, so I couldn't catch the slipstream of Pratama. The bike was great, the gearing perhaps a bit long, so we will think about that for tomorrow.”

Guido Pugliese takes 3rd at Race 1 on home soil - Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Leo Rammerstorfer 4th

“Leading the race feels really great," enthused the Austrian 20-year-old. "I enjoyed the whole race because yesterday I was struggling a bit in Qualy with the bike setting and everything, but we did a great change and it worked out very well. In the end, it was all really close."

I have another chance in Race 2 and hopefully, I can enjoy the same battle as today.

"They really made a great set-up for me and thanks to the whole Rookies Cup staff for the hard work.”

Brian Uriarte 6th

“It was a very big group, maybe 18 riders," explained the Spanish 16-year-old. "You know, if you come first to the last corner, maybe you end up 12th."

I did it perfectly on the lap before the last lap.

"On the last lap, I was a P3, I made a small mistake into the last corner and I made a small save. For tomorrow, I know I have the speed, I think the bike is quite OK and I hope I can get a better finish.”

Start of Red Bull Rookies Cup Mugello 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool First lap, first corner madness in Mugello - Rookies Cup Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Uriate chased by Morelli, Fernandez & Pratama in Mugello 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Veda Pratama leading ahead of Morelli during Race 1 in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim Danish leading Race 1 ahead of Pratama & Mitani in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim Danish followed by Ramahipa and Uriarte in Mugello 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Uriarte leading Race 1 ahead of Pugliese, Mitani & Fernandez - Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool All Rookies in one straight line in Mugello 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Veda Pratama on his way to victory of Race 1 in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte leading the field in Mugello 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool The Rookies train of Race 1 in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Zen Mitami leading Race 1 in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool The leading group flying down the finish straight in Mugello 2025 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Veda Pratama at his first winner interview - Parc ferme Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Top 3 Race 1 - Guido Pugliese | Veda Pratama | David Gonzalez - Mugello 25 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim Danish 13th

“Today's race was very tough, many, many riders in the front group," said the Malaysian 17-year-old. "It was difficult for me to manage, but anyway, I will try to improve this tomorrow. My feeling on the bike was not so bad and I just think I had a little bit wrong strategy."

I will improve for Race 2 and keep pushing.

"On the last lap, I was a little bit at the back in the last corner. I tried to recover, but on the exit, another rider touched me, pushing me out. So I finished P13.”

David Da Costa and Gabriel Tesini injured

A first-lap incident resulted in a leg injury for French 16-year-old David Da Costa and a dislocated shoulder for 16-year-old Gabriel Tesini from San Marino.

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - MUGELLO RACE 1

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 54 Veda PRATAMA INA 26'31.484 154.2 🥈 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 26'31.555 154.2 0.071 🥉 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 26'31.629 154.2 0.145 4 5 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 26'31.660 154.2 0.176 5 95 Marco MORELLI ARG 26'31.706 154.2 0.222 6 51 Brian URIARTE SPA 26'31.955 154.1 0.471 7 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 26'31.979 154.1 0.495 8 34 Zen MITANI JPN 26'32.369 154.1 0.885 9 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 26'32.651 154.1 1.167 10 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 26'32.758 154.1 1.274 11 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 26'32.918 154.0 1.434 12 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 26'32.941 154.0 1.457 13 13 Hakim DANISH MAL 26'33.296 154.0 1.812 14 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 26'33.177 154.0 1.693 15 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 26'33.337 154.0 1.853 16 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 26'33.508 154.0 2.024 17 16 Joel PONS SPA 26'33.918 154.0 2.434 18 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 26'42.763 153.1 11.279 19 50 Carter THOMPSON AUS 26'42.836 153.1 11.352 20 45 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA 26'42.889 153.1 11.405 21 48 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI 26'52.790 152.1 21.306 22 22 Alejandra FERNANDEZ SPA 26'52.818 152.1 21.334 DNF 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 14'27.730 152.3 6 laps DNF 29 Lucas BROWN GBR 14'30.159 151.8 6 laps DNF 72 David DA COSTA FRA DNF 40 Gabriel TESINI ITA

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

Top 3 Race 1 - Gonzalez | Pratama | Pugliese - Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool