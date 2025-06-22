Hakim Danish fights for the lead of Race 2 with Veda Pretama - Mugello 2025
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP | Pratama makes it a Red Bull Rookies Cup double at Mugello

Veda Pratama stole victory from points leader Hakim Danish on the run to the line
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on
Veda Pratama mastered a 20 KTM rider battle over 13 incredible laps of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup action at Mugello. The 16-year-old Indonesian stole victory from points leader Hakim Danish on the run to the line in a photo finish.
Beñat Fernandez, the 17-year-old Spaniard, chased them across the line in 3rd, 0.057 seconds behind Danish, the 17-year-old Malaysian. Pratama's winning margin was just 0.011 seconds. 2 seconds covered the top 16, there were so many reversals of fortune that mid-race leaders Kristian Daniel Jr. and Sullivan Mounsey eventually finished 9th and 10th.
Pratama had become Indonesia's first Cup winner on Saturday, the 77th different winner in Cup history. Indonesia is the 23rd Cup race-winning nation.

Veda Pratama 1st
“It was a very difficult race. I tried to do the same as yesterday, to lead at the end. Hakim came round the outside at the last corner, but I was confident I could pass him. I moved to pick up his slipstream and I was faster than him, so I just waited for the right point to pull out and go past.
A double, I can't believe it, I didn't expect it.
“But now I know I can do it, a fantastic weekend. I want to thank my family, sponsors, Cup staff, and everyone who supports me and I can't wait for the next race.”
Veda Pratama makes it a double victory for Indonesia in Mugello 2025

Hakim Danish 2nd
“I am very happy to be back on the podium at this track because it is unique. A very long straight and everyone wants to get the podium for sure and use the slipstream to do that.”
Today I did much better than yesterday with the race strategy.
“Arriving at the last corner behind Veda, I did not want to go past and give him the slipstream, but after yesterday, I thought I must just try it. I got in front, but he did pass me. It was so close and I am happy that I took the chance. Great to be so close to the win.”
Beñat Fernandez 3rd
“Happy to be back on the podium, unfortunately, the last three races weren't so good. The race was super hard because in the morning it was raining and at the beginning of the race, there was zero grip, then the tyres dropped a bit. But then, as the track dried, there was a bit more grip again.”
I finally managed to be in front all the time and battling with the guys.
“I was a bit too relaxed at the last two rounds, now I am back and working to the maximum.”
Carter Thompson on the grid of Race 2 in Mugello 2025

The grid before Race 2 in Mugello 2025

Start of Race 2 in Mugello 2025

Kristian Daniel leading Race 2 ahead of Fernandez in Mugello 2025

Brian Uriarte in battle with Kristian Daniel - Race 2 Mugello 2025

Beñat Fernandez leading Race 2 ahead of Brian Uriarte in Mugello 2025

Morelli and Uriarte figthing for positions in Mugello 2025 - Race 2

Joel Pons ahead of Alejandra Fernandez & Jurrien van Crugten - Mugello 2025

Hakim Danish leads Race 2 ahead of Pratama & Fernandez in Mugello 2025

The Rookies Train in Mugello 2025 - Race 2

Rookies on the final straight of Mugello 2025 - Race 2

Brian Uriarte chased by Daniel, Pratama & Thompson in Mugello 2025 - Race 2

Morelli & Karpushin fighting for postions in Mugello 2025 - Race 2

Red Bull Rookies Cup Mugello 2025 - Race 2

Hakim Danish fights for the lead of Race 2 with Veda Pretama - Mugello 2025

Top 3 Race 2 - Hakim Danish | Veda Pratama | Benat Fernandez - Mugello 2025

Marco Morelli 4th
“Another time close to the podium,” smiled the 17-year-old Argentine. “At the beginning, it was difficult because the track was a bit slippery. Later on, I had a problem. I don't normally use first gear in turns 1 and 2, but in such a tight group, I had to and found neutral, so went wide and to the back of the group. I went back to P20, I think."
I fought back and got to the front.
"I almost had the slipstream for the podium, but not quite. Next time in Germany, for sure.”
Brian Uriarte 5th
“For me, it's bad, not the result I wanted,” stated the Spanish 16-year-old without his usual smile. He stays 2nd in the points table but 6th and 5th places compared to Danish with 13th and 2nd cost Uriarte 2 points for the weekend.
I was trying to push at the beginning, but I couldn't break away.
“Usually, I brake late in the first corner. I'm a heavy rider and I pay for that a lot in the uphill sections like the Arrabbiatas. We are into the second half of the season, but there are still plenty of races left.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - MUGELLO RACE 2

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

26'44.347

153.0

🥈

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

26'44.358

152.9

0.011

🥉

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'44.415

152.9

0.068

4

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

26'44.461

152.9

0.114

5

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

26'44.597

152.9

0.250

6

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

26'44.609

152.9

0.262

7

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

26'44.912

152.9

0.565

8

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

26'45.055

152.9

0.708

9

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

26'45.720

152.8

1.373

10

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

26'45.775

152.8

1.428

11

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

26'45.809

152.8

1.462

12

34

Zen MITANI

JPN

26'45.914

152.8

1.567

13

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

26'45.822

152.8

1.475

14

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

26'46.000

152.8

1.653

15

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

26'46.070

152.8

1.723

16

48

Lenoxx PHOMMARA

SWI

26'46.266

152.8

1.919

17

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

26'46.657

152.7

2.310

18

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

26'47.121

152.7

2.774

19

16

Joel PONS

SPA

26'51.567

152.3

7.220

20

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'51.762

152.2

7.415

21

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

26'55.952

151.9

11.605

DNF

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

14'30.621

151.8

6 laps

DNS

29

Lucas BROWN

GBR

DSQ

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE
Top 3 Race 2 - Danish | Pratama | Fernandez - Mugello 2025

