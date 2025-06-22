Veda Pratama mastered a 20 KTM rider battle over 13 incredible laps of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup action at Mugello . The 16-year-old Indonesian stole victory from points leader Hakim Danish on the run to the line in a photo finish.

Beñat Fernandez , the 17-year-old Spaniard, chased them across the line in 3rd, 0.057 seconds behind Danish , the 17-year-old Malaysian. Pratama's winning margin was just 0.011 seconds. 2 seconds covered the top 16, there were so many reversals of fortune that mid-race leaders Kristian Daniel Jr. and Sullivan Mounsey eventually finished 9th and 10th.

Pratama had become Indonesia's first Cup winner on Saturday, the 77th different winner in Cup history. Indonesia is the 23rd Cup race-winning nation.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Mugello: Race 8 Watch 26 rookies on their pursuit of glory in the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2025 in Italy.

Veda Pratama 1st

“It was a very difficult race. I tried to do the same as yesterday, to lead at the end. Hakim came round the outside at the last corner, but I was confident I could pass him. I moved to pick up his slipstream and I was faster than him, so I just waited for the right point to pull out and go past.

A double, I can't believe it, I didn't expect it.

“But now I know I can do it, a fantastic weekend. I want to thank my family, sponsors, Cup staff, and everyone who supports me and I can't wait for the next race.”

Veda Pratama makes it a double victory for Indonesia in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Hakim Danish 2nd

“I am very happy to be back on the podium at this track because it is unique. A very long straight and everyone wants to get the podium for sure and use the slipstream to do that.”

Today I did much better than yesterday with the race strategy.

“Arriving at the last corner behind Veda, I did not want to go past and give him the slipstream, but after yesterday, I thought I must just try it. I got in front, but he did pass me. It was so close and I am happy that I took the chance. Great to be so close to the win.”

Beñat Fernandez 3rd

“Happy to be back on the podium, unfortunately, the last three races weren't so good. The race was super hard because in the morning it was raining and at the beginning of the race, there was zero grip, then the tyres dropped a bit. But then, as the track dried, there was a bit more grip again.”

I finally managed to be in front all the time and battling with the guys.

“I was a bit too relaxed at the last two rounds, now I am back and working to the maximum.”

Carter Thompson on the grid of Race 2 in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool The grid before Race 2 in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Start of Race 2 in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Kristian Daniel leading Race 2 ahead of Fernandez in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Fans in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte in battle with Kristian Daniel - Race 2 Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Beñat Fernandez leading Race 2 ahead of Brian Uriarte in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Morelli and Uriarte figthing for positions in Mugello 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Joel Pons ahead of Alejandra Fernandez & Jurrien van Crugten - Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim Danish leads Race 2 ahead of Pratama & Fernandez in Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool The Rookies Train in Mugello 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Rookies on the final straight of Mugello 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Brian Uriarte chased by Daniel, Pratama & Thompson in Mugello 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Morelli & Karpushin fighting for postions in Mugello 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Rookies Cup Mugello 2025 - Race 2 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Hakim Danish fights for the lead of Race 2 with Veda Pretama - Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Top 3 Race 2 - Hakim Danish | Veda Pratama | Benat Fernandez - Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Marco Morelli 4th

“Another time close to the podium,” smiled the 17-year-old Argentine. “At the beginning, it was difficult because the track was a bit slippery. Later on, I had a problem. I don't normally use first gear in turns 1 and 2, but in such a tight group, I had to and found neutral, so went wide and to the back of the group. I went back to P20, I think."

I fought back and got to the front.

"I almost had the slipstream for the podium, but not quite. Next time in Germany, for sure.”

Brian Uriarte 5th

“For me, it's bad, not the result I wanted,” stated the Spanish 16-year-old without his usual smile. He stays 2nd in the points table but 6th and 5th places compared to Danish with 13th and 2nd cost Uriarte 2 points for the weekend.

I was trying to push at the beginning, but I couldn't break away.

“Usually, I brake late in the first corner. I'm a heavy rider and I pay for that a lot in the uphill sections like the Arrabbiatas. We are into the second half of the season, but there are still plenty of races left.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - MUGELLO RACE 2

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 54 Veda PRATAMA INA 26'44.347 153.0 🥈 13 Hakim DANISH MAL 26'44.358 152.9 0.011 🥉 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 26'44.415 152.9 0.068 4 95 Marco MORELLI ARG 26'44.461 152.9 0.114 5 51 Brian URIARTE SPA 26'44.597 152.9 0.250 6 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 26'44.609 152.9 0.262 7 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 26'44.912 152.9 0.565 8 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 26'45.055 152.9 0.708 9 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 26'45.720 152.8 1.373 10 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 26'45.775 152.8 1.428 11 5 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 26'45.809 152.8 1.462 12 34 Zen MITANI JPN 26'45.914 152.8 1.567 13 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 26'45.822 152.8 1.475 14 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 26'46.000 152.8 1.653 15 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 26'46.070 152.8 1.723 16 48 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI 26'46.266 152.8 1.919 17 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 26'46.657 152.7 2.310 18 45 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA 26'47.121 152.7 2.774 19 16 Joel PONS SPA 26'51.567 152.3 7.220 20 22 Alejandra FERNANDEZ SPA 26'51.762 152.2 7.415 21 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 26'55.952 151.9 11.605 DNF 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 14'30.621 151.8 6 laps DNS 29 Lucas BROWN GBR DSQ 50 Carter THOMPSON AUS

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE

Top 3 Race 2 - Danish | Pratama | Fernandez - Mugello 2025 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool