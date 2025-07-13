Veda Pratama takes 3rd Cup win in 4 races with Sachsenring victory - 2025
RECAP | Pratama takes 3rd Cup win in 4 races with Sachsenring victory

Veda Pratama put the hammer down at the end of a dry Race 2 on Sunday
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on
After a measured 4th place in slippery wet conditions on Saturday, Veda Pratama put the hammer down at the end of a dry Race 2 on Sunday. The Indonesian 16-year-old ran in the middle of an incredible 15 KTM battle for most of the 19 laps but raced away to a clear win with just 3 laps remaining.
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup points leaders Hakim Danish and Brian Uriarte both fell and scored zero, so Pratama is now very much in the hunt for the overall Cup victory.
Zen Mitani, the 18-year-old Japanese, took a superb 2nd from 16th on the grid while pole man Yaroslav Karpushin, the 15-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, finished 3rd. 2nd to 10th places were covered by less than a second.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Sachsenring: Race 10

Veda Pratama 1st
“I wasn't counting on winning today, no, but always, I'm confident. From the start, I tried to get to the front, but everyone was overtaking everywhere, so after the second lap, I changed, I tried to keep calm and just stay in the lead group.”
“That worked because when I wanted to push at the end, I had some tyre left. With 3 laps to go, I pushed and I managed to get to the front.”
Then I got ahead and I saw on the big TV screen that some riders had crashed and I had a bit of a lead for the last lap.
“So then I just tried to focus ahead, keep pushing and hold the advantage,” concluded double Mugello winner Pratama, who had seen on the giant TV screen, Uriarte and Marco Morelli crash dramatically, unhurt, behind him.
Veda Pratama wins Race 2 at Sachsenring 2025

Zen Mitani 2nd
“Today was a little bit better than yesterday because I started from P16,” he explained, having started from the back of the grid on Saturday following a penalty.
“At the beginning of the race, I just tried not to crash and settle in. Then step by step, you know, just overtake one, then another, like that. I got more confident and I just pushed, coming from far back, I didn't have the chance to look after the tyres much.”
By the end, sure, they were destroyed, but it was the same for everyone.
“It's my first podium and my best weekend so far in the Rookies. I know that I have to qualify better; that is my biggest problem.”
Zen Mitani got 2nd at Race 2 - Sachsenring 2025

Yaroslav Karpushin 3rd
“I was really excited about the race today, not just because I was on pole but because I had a good feeling about it and I knew that I needed to do well here.”
“I had it in mind that the summer break was coming up and I needed to go into the break with a good race behind me.”
“I did some tactical decisions in the middle of the race too, saving the tire for the last laps."
I had some contacts, some fighting, at one point it went wrong and I dropped to about 10th and had to fight back.
"I think I gained a lot of experience out of this. So yeah, I think this is just the start.”
Yaroslav Karpushin got 3rd at Race 2 - Sachsenring 2025

Kiandra Ramadhipa 4th
“2nd on Saturday, the Indonesian 15-year-old was very much in the hunt again. “I feel the race was not so fast. I could follow the front group and I tried to manage my tyres. In the last two laps, I saw Brian crash and Veda was making a gap. I wanted to try to catch the others , but I made a mistake in the last lap.”
I had a slide, but thought I could still get on the podium.
“Then another rider upset things at the last corner, so I was 4th. Still, I think it has been a very good weekend. I have learnt a lot and I will keep learning at the next race.”
Start of Race 2 at Sachsenring 2025

The Rookies train at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 2

Sachsenring Race 2 Lap 1 crash with Pons, Agostinelli & Fernandez involved

Sachsenring Race 2 Lap 1 crash with Pons, Agostinelli & Fernandez involved

All 3 riders involved in the crash are OK - Sachsenring 2025 - Race 2

All 3 riders involved in the crash are OK - Sachsenring 2025 - Race 2

Kristian Daniel ahead of Mitani and Morelli at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 2

Zen Mitani ahead of Karpushin and Fernandez at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 2

Race 2 at Sachsenring was a wild battle from midfield to the leading group

Yaroslav Karpushin leading Race 2 at Sachsenring 2025

Yaroslav Karpushin chased by Kiandra Ramadhipa at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 2

Hakim Danish re-entering Race 2 at Sachsenring after a crash - 2025

Brian Uriarte leading Race 2 at Sachsenring before the crash - 2025

Kristian Daniel ahead of Giulio Pugliese at Sachsenring 2025 - Race 2

Gonzalez in tight battle with Karpushin & Fernandez at Sachsenring 2025

Veda Pratama on the podium after Race 2 at Sachsenring 2025

Top 3 Race 2 - KARPUSHIN | PRATAMA | MITANI - Sachsenring 2025

David González 5th
“I tried to run up the front, but things got a bit crazy, people passing everywhere and I just had to stay in the group."
At the end, I went for it.
"I tried everything that I could, pushed so hard in the final corners and I was 5th. It was a great race, the podium next time.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2025 - SACHSENRING Race 2 Results

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

54

Veda PRATAMA

INA

28'26.509

147.1

🥈

34

Zen MITANI

JPN

28'27.240

147.0

0.731

🥉

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

28'27.345

147.0

0.836

4

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

28'27.619

147.0

1.110

5

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

28'27.751

147.0

1.242

6

50

Carter THOMPSON

AUS

28'27.841

147.0

1.332

7

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

28'27.900

147.0

1.391

8

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

28'27.925

147.0

1.416

9

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

28'28.057

147.0

1.548

10

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

28'28.127

147.0

1.618

11

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

28'28.266

146.9

1.757

12

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

28'28.397

146.9

1.888

13

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

28'29.070

146.9

2.561

14

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

28'30.664

146.7

4.155

15

29

Lucas BROWN

GBR

28'33.890

146.5

7.381

16

45

Kgopotso MONONYANE

RSA

28'43.358

145.7

16.849

17

95

Marco MORELLI

ARG

28'51.370

145.0

24.861

18

13

Hakim DANISH

MAL

29'00.131

144.2

33.622

DNF

51

Brian URIARTE

SPA

25'28.165

147.0

2 laps

DNF

5

Leo RAMMERSTORFER

AUT

10'32.646

146.2

12 laps

DNF (1st Lap)

16

Joel PONS

SPA

DNF (1st Lap)

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

DNF (1st Lap)

22

Alejandra FERNANDEZ

SPA

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE
