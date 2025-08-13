Red Bull Rookies Cup
Pratama threatens Danish and Uriarte for Red Bull Rookies Cup in Spielberg
Hakim Danish and Brian Uriarte have been battling over the points lead since the first races in Jerez back in April
The battle for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has never been more intense. The series comes home to Spielberg with 4 races in the season still to be contested and 100 points still to be won.
Hakim Danish and Brian Uriarte have been battling over the points lead since the first races in Jerez back in April. Suddenly, their domination has been overcome by Veda Pratama as the 16-year-old Indonesian has won 3 of the last 4 races. Over those 2 weekends, he scored 13 more points than Danish and Uriarte added together. He is now 24 behind Danish and just 11 behind Uriarte.
Danish, the Malaysian who turned 18 two weeks ago, was simply superb through the first part of the season, a series of 5 second places, then a win very much made him the favourite for the Cup. In Mugello, a blanket finish with the first 17 covered by just over 2 seconds left Danish 13th, but he turned things around in Race 2 and took 2nd once more.
Bad to worse
By Danish's standard, the Sachsenring was a disaster; his calm confidence was under pressure and in wet, slippery conditions, he finished a distant 10th in Race 1. Uriarte stole a superb victory from lengthy leader Kiandra Ramadhipa. It was Uriarte's 7th Cup victory in his 2 seasons; the Spaniard celebrated his 17th birthday this Monday.
Uriarte stands 7th in the Rookies Cup all-time winners list. It's a position he shares with recent Moto3 GP winner Max Quiles and 2024 Moto3 World Champion David Alonso.
Race 2 in Germany was very costly for both Danish and Uriarte. Danish slid off at the first corner starting lap 5 but remounted to finish last. Uriarte and Marco Morelli collided going after leader Pratama on the penultimate lap and both went down. Morelli restarted, but Uriarte could not.
Pratama gained 25 points on Danish and Uriarte in a single race.
Who else can take up the challenge?
So the momentum is with Pratama, but it can all change so quickly. His fellow countryman Kiandra Ramadhipa took 2nd and 4th from Germany and the 15-year-old is obviously very talented and likely to improve on his 10th place in the Cup points over the remaining 4 races.
Just behind Ramadhipa in the points is Leo Rammerstorfer, and the Austrian turns 21 on August 14th, the day before practice starts for his home GP. The only Austrian Rookies Cup winner to date is Lukas Trautmann, but he was a Rookie back in 2011 to 2013 when there was no Cup round in Austria. Rammerstorfer led the race in Mugello and finished 4th. Sachsenring is to be forgotten, but a win at the Red Bull Ring would be epic.
In the battle for the Cup, don't forget Beñat Fernandez, who won back in Le Mans but has lost his mojo in recent races, though he still sits 4th in the points table. Fellow Spaniard David González is 5th in the table and grabbed a 2nd in Mugello.
Certainly keep an eye out for Zen Mitani, the Japanese 18-year-old is hitting his stride, finished an excellent 2nd last time out and stands 8th in the points table.