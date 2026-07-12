Kiandra Ramadhipa on his way to victory at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 1
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Red Bull Rookies Cup

Ramadhipa takes excellent win in shortened Rookies Cup Sachsenring Race 2

I have missed this winning feeling
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
Kiandra Ramadhipa won his second Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup of the season when the Red Flag came out 15 laps into the 19 of Sachsenring Race 2. The 16-year-old Indonesian earned the German race victory. He had crossed the line in first place for 11 of the 14 laps counting to the official result and was 2nd in the other 3.
He certainly fought for it all the way; it was David González, who was in front across the line on the other 3 laps. The 18-year-old Spaniard was unlucky to be in 7th place on lap 14.
2nd when it counted was Yaroslav Karpushin. The 16-year-old from Kyrgyzstan was just 0.230 seconds behind winner Ramadhipa and 0.097 seconds ahead of German 15-year-old Fynn Kratochwil, who took 3rd.
The Red Flag was bought out after Fernando Bujosa and points leader Beñat Fernandez fell. The short Sachsenring lap triggered a rapid safety response. Both Spaniards escaped serious injury.
Saturday's winner, Ryota Ogiwara, the 17-year-old Japanese, had already slid off, unhurt. Fernandez also fell on Saturday, so scored no points for the weekend. The 18-year-old still holds the Cup points lead by 17 over Ogiwara.
Bujosa started Sunday 3rd in the table, but with no points added in Race 2, the 17-year-old has slipped to 4th. Ramadhipa moved up to 3rd thanks to 5th on Saturday and today’s win. Just 4 races remain in the 14-race season. They represent a possible 100 points, so the Cup is still wide open.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Sachsenring: Race 10

Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Germany.

1st - Kiandra Ramadhipa 🇮🇩

“I tried to go from the start. I just said to myself, if somebody overtakes me, I need to overtake them back."
Quotation
I wasn't expecting the Red Flag, of course, but staying at the front worked.
#32 KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
We changed the suspension slightly from yesterday, and I think that helped the tyres. I have missed this winning feeling.”
Kiandra Ramadhipa wins Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

Kiandra Ramadhipa wins Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

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2nd - Yaroslav Karpushin 🇰🇬

“It's not been easy this year, but I feel like I've made a step."
Quotation
Here, I had way more confidence in practice and in the races.
#17 YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN
"In Race 1, I was doing quite well, in my opinion, but I just didn't have that last step to get into a winning position. I would say I'm happy, but after a Red Flag, I'm just hoping everyone is OK.”
Yaroslav Karpushin takes 2nd at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 2

Yaroslav Karpushin takes 2nd at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 2

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3rd - Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪

“I was sitting in P2, P3 all the time, and feeling super comfortable, saving the tyres. Fighting a lot, but waiting for the last laps. In the end, perhaps I was lucky with the timing of the Red Flag; yesterday, I was unlucky and missed the podium.”
Quotation
Pole and the good race yesterday - a great weekend.
#20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL
Fynn Kratochwil becomes 3rd on home soil at Sachsenring - Race 2

Fynn Kratochwil becomes 3rd on home soil at Sachsenring - Race 2

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4th - Kristian Daniel Jr. 🇺🇸

“I made a few mistakes in the race, but didn't crash. I've had really good pace the whole weekend. Yesterday was a bummer. In 2nd, I felt super strong. I guess it was a bit of a lapse of concentration.
Quotation
Today, I was focused the whole race.
#70 KRISTIAN DANIEL
"I had to fight back twice and felt strong for the finish.”
The field after the start of Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

The field after the start of Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

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David Gonzalez ahead of Planques during Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

David Gonzalez ahead of Planques during Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

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Quite tight racing at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 2

Quite tight racing at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 2

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Fynn Kratochwil leading Race 2 on his hometrack at Sachsenring 2026

Fynn Kratochwil leading Race 2 on his hometrack at Sachsenring 2026

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Kiandra Ramadhipa leading Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

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Jurrienvan Crugten racing at Sachsenring 2026 - Race 2

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Kiandra Ramadhipa ahead of Planques during Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

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Kiandra Ramadhipa ahead of Gonzalez during Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

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David Gonzalez followed by Planques during Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

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Top 3 riders in the park ferme after Race 2 at Sachsenring 2026

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Top 3 Sachsenring 2026 - Ramadhipa | Karpushin | Kratochwil - Race 2

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5th - Guillem Planques 🇫🇷

“I had to finish today. I was in the front group all the race, in 2nd place, 3rd place, all the race, and when I dropped to 5th, I saw the red flag."
Quotation
But I'm happy with my race, and I was ready to push at the end; I think I still had enough tyres left to get a good result.
#24 GUILLEM PLANQUES
Top 3 Race 2 - Ramadhipa | Karpushin | Kratochwil - Sachsenring 2026

Top 3 Race 2 - Ramadhipa | Karpushin | Kratochwil - Sachsenring 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - SACHSENRING Race 2 Data

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

20'57.770

147.1

🥈

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

20'58.000

147.0

0.230

🥉

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

20'58.097

147.0

0.327

4

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

20'58.196

147.0

0.426

5

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

20'58.324

147.0

0.554

6

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

20'58.489

147.0

0.719

7

11

David GONZÁLEZ

SPA

20'58.542

147.0

0.772

8

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

20'58.563

147.0

0.793

9

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

20'58.765

146.9

0.995

10

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

20'58.773

146.9

1.003

11

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

20'58.895

146.9

1.125

12

47

Tibor VARGA

HUN

21'00.585

146.7

2.815

13

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

21'00.727

146.7

2.957

14

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

21'00.881

146.7

3.111

15

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

19'37.013

145.9

1 lap

16

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

19'37.119

145.9

1 lap

17

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

19'37.248

145.9

1 lap

18

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

19'37.418

145.9

1 lap

DNF

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

19'51.502

144.1

1 lap

DNF

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

19'51.502

146.1

1 lap

DNF

23

Travis BORG

MLT

19'35.385

142.4

3 laps

DNF

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

17'00.549

132.0

9 laps

DNF

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

8'20.334

137.0

9 laps

DNF

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

8'02.245

Complete Race 2 Data -CLICK HERE

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