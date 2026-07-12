Ramadhipa takes excellent win in shortened Rookies Cup Sachsenring Race 2

Kiandra Ramadhipa won his second Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup of the season when the Red Flag came out 15 laps into the 19 of Sachsenring Race 2. The 16-year-old Indonesian earned the German race victory. He had crossed the line in first place for 11 of the 14 laps counting to the official result and was 2nd in the other 3.
He certainly fought for it all the way; it was David González, who was in front across the line on the other 3 laps. The 18-year-old Spaniard was unlucky to be in 7th place on lap 14.
2nd when it counted was Yaroslav Karpushin. The 16-year-old from Kyrgyzstan was just 0.230 seconds behind winner Ramadhipa and 0.097 seconds ahead of German 15-year-old Fynn Kratochwil, who took 3rd.
The Red Flag was bought out after Fernando Bujosa and points leader Beñat Fernandez fell. The short Sachsenring lap triggered a rapid safety response. Both Spaniards escaped serious injury.
Saturday's winner, Ryota Ogiwara, the 17-year-old Japanese, had already slid off, unhurt. Fernandez also fell on Saturday, so scored no points for the weekend. The 18-year-old still holds the Cup points lead by 17 over Ogiwara.
Bujosa started Sunday 3rd in the table, but with no points added in Race 2, the 17-year-old has slipped to 4th. Ramadhipa moved up to 3rd thanks to 5th on Saturday and today’s win. Just 4 races remain in the 14-race season. They represent a possible 100 points, so the Cup is still wide open.
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Sachsenring: Race 10
Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Germany.
1st - Kiandra Ramadhipa 🇮🇩
“I tried to go from the start. I just said to myself, if somebody overtakes me, I need to overtake them back."
I wasn't expecting the Red Flag, of course, but staying at the front worked.
"In Race 1, I was doing quite well, in my opinion, but I just didn't have that last step to get into a winning position. I would say I'm happy, but after a Red Flag, I'm just hoping everyone is OK.”
3rd - Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪
“I was sitting in P2, P3 all the time, and feeling super comfortable, saving the tyres. Fighting a lot, but waiting for the last laps. In the end, perhaps I was lucky with the timing of the Red Flag; yesterday, I was unlucky and missed the podium.”
Pole and the good race yesterday - a great weekend.
“I made a few mistakes in the race, but didn't crash. I've had really good pace the whole weekend. Yesterday was a bummer. In 2nd, I felt super strong. I guess it was a bit of a lapse of concentration.