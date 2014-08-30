REPLAY Red Bull Rookies Cup Silverstone 2014 - Race 1
1 h 12 min
Rain interruption
Manzi denied again
I will go for it again tomorrow, change something with the rear suspension because it was pumping today and try again.
We got the chance to improve the bike between the two races, made the front harder and the bike was really good after the restart, I just have to win it tomorrow.
Happy Martín
It was strange, the setting was not so great today, the front kept tucking so I will talk to the guys and I hope we can make it better for tomorrow.
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2014 - RESULT SILVERSTONE RACE 1
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
🥇
88
Jorge MARTIN
SPA
9'20.528
151.5
🥈
29
Stefano MANZI
ITA
9'20.627
151.5
0.099
🥉
36
Joan MIR
SPA
9'21.025
151.4
0.497
4
28
Bradley RAY
GBR
9'21.585
151.2
1.057
5
45
Olly SIMPSON
AUS
9'21.850
151.2
1.322
6
17
Oscar GUTIERREZ
SPA
9'22.155
151.1
1.627
7
64
Bo BENDSNEYDER
NED
9'22.664
150.9
2.136
8
96
Manuel PAGLIANI
ITA
9'23.261
150.8
2.733
9
54
Toprak RAZGATLIOGLU
TUR
9'23.405
150.7
2.877
10
74
Soushi MIHARA
JPN
9'23.525
150.7
2.997
11
2
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
ITA
9'23.620
150.7
3.092
12
41
Marc GARCIA
SPA
9'28.150
149.5
7.622
13
14
Bruno IERACI
ITA
9'28.349
149.4
7.821
14
9
Robert SCHOTMAN
NED
9'29.326
149.2
8.798
15
99
Enzo BOULOM
FRA
9'29.365
149.2
8.837
16
40
Darryn BINDER
RSA
9'29.420
149.2
8.892
17
7
Aris MICHAIL
GER
9'29.769
149.1
9.241
18
6
Corentin PEROLARI
FRA
9'30.389
148.9
9.861
19
13
Martin GBELEC
CZE
9'30.789
148.8
10.261
20
94
Simon DANILO
FRA
9'35.416
147.6
14.888
21
12
Lyvann LUCHEL
MTQ
9'50.077
143.9
29.549