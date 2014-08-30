Jorge Martín leading the train in Silverstone during Race 1 - 2014
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP | Double win gives Martín Race 1 victory at Silverstone

The 16-year-old Spaniard was on Pole after being quickest all through practice and resisted the most intense pressure from his very able opposition in both races.
Jorge Martín won two races to claim 25 points for Day 1 at Silverstone with the race being interrupted by rain. The 16-year-old Spaniard was on Pole after being quickest all through practice and resisted the most intense pressure from his very able opposition in both races.
He thus extended his points lead over Joan Mir. The 16-year-old Spaniard finished second ahead of 15-year-old Italian Stefano Manzi who picked up his sixth P3 of the season, the same position he holds in the points table.

Rain interruption

The race was red flagged after five laps when a rain shower swept across the track with the result counted back to lap four. As quickly as it came the rain left and the track dried immediately so that the restart was made with all the KTM RC 250 Rs on slicks again for a dash of just another 5 laps to decide the event.
For the second time Martín got a good start but again he could not break away and it became a fierce, seven-man battle for the win all the way to the finish. Places changed several times a corner but as the checkered flag approached it was Manzi who glued himself to Martín's tail with the determination to win his first Cup race.

Manzi denied again

“I can't believe I am third again,” said Manzi on the podium. “I was there, right where I wanted to be on the last lap but then I got pushed aside in the last corners and there was nothing I could do, it's unbelievable.”
I will go for it again tomorrow, change something with the rear suspension because it was pumping today and try again.
#29 STEFANO MANZI
Mir wasn't pleased either with his second. “I'm not happy, I really should have won that. I was right there and close enough to Jorge to pass him but I got nudged by another rider on the last lap and that spoilt it, very frustrating.”
We got the chance to improve the bike between the two races, made the front harder and the bike was really good after the restart, I just have to win it tomorrow.
#36 JOAN MIR
Simon Danilo followed by Darryn Binder - Race 1 Silverstone 2014
Jorge Martín racing Race 1 in Silverstone 2014
Jorge Martín on his victory lap after Race 1 in Silverstone 2014
Jorge Martín enjoys his victory lap after Race 1 in Silverstone 2014
Jorge Martín leading Race 1 in Silverstone 2014
Jorge Martín full trottle during Race 1 in Silverstone 2014
Happy Martín

So the only man really smiling on the podium was Martín. “It's been a great day, the first race was going really well because I think that Stefano and I could go away and that would make things a bit more clear. In the second everyone was fighting with me and all I could do was push, push, push and I managed to stay ahead.”
It was strange, the setting was not so great today, the front kept tucking so I will talk to the guys and I hope we can make it better for tomorrow.
#88 JORGE MARTIN
In the heart of the battle for the win but ultimately fifth after being classified fourth in part one was local hero Brad Ray. The 17-year-old Briton exclaimed, “What do I have to do to get on the podium at my home GP! At least we got the bike working better than in qualifying, they lowered the front so it steered better. So if we can get more rear grip for tomorrow I should be able to push harder and get a better result.”
Italian 18-year-old Manuel Pagliani finished fourth, frustrated after setting off from second with strong thoughts of victory. “It was strange, in the first race the bike was moving around a lot, we made it better for the second part but I hope we can improve it for tomorrow, then I have a chance of fighting for the win.”
It was 15-year-old Dutchman Bo Bendsneyder and Oscar Gutierrez, the 15-year-old Spaniard, who completed the top seven having played their part in the battle for the podium places during the five lap scrap.

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2014 - RESULT SILVERSTONE RACE 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

88

Jorge MARTIN

SPA

9'20.528

151.5

🥈

29

Stefano MANZI

ITA

9'20.627

151.5

0.099

🥉

36

Joan MIR

SPA

9'21.025

151.4

0.497

4

28

Bradley RAY

GBR

9'21.585

151.2

1.057

5

45

Olly SIMPSON

AUS

9'21.850

151.2

1.322

6

17

Oscar GUTIERREZ

SPA

9'22.155

151.1

1.627

7

64

Bo BENDSNEYDER

NED

9'22.664

150.9

2.136

8

96

Manuel PAGLIANI

ITA

9'23.261

150.8

2.733

9

54

Toprak RAZGATLIOGLU

TUR

9'23.405

150.7

2.877

10

74

Soushi MIHARA

JPN

9'23.525

150.7

2.997

11

2

Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO

ITA

9'23.620

150.7

3.092

12

41

Marc GARCIA

SPA

9'28.150

149.5

7.622

13

14

Bruno IERACI

ITA

9'28.349

149.4

7.821

14

9

Robert SCHOTMAN

NED

9'29.326

149.2

8.798

15

99

Enzo BOULOM

FRA

9'29.365

149.2

8.837

16

40

Darryn BINDER

RSA

9'29.420

149.2

8.892

17

7

Aris MICHAIL

GER

9'29.769

149.1

9.241

18

6

Corentin PEROLARI

FRA

9'30.389

148.9

9.861

19

13

Martin GBELEC

CZE

9'30.789

148.8

10.261

20

94

Simon DANILO

FRA

9'35.416

147.6

14.888

21

12

Lyvann LUCHEL

MTQ

9'50.077

143.9

29.549

