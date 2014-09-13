RECAP | Jorge Martín's total domination of Mugello

I had to go for it right from the start, I needed to get a good lead before they got into second.
REPLAY Red Bull Rookies Cup MISANO 2014 - Race 1
1 h 1 min
Live Program Day 1 of Rookies Cup 2014 Italy - Misano
Martín kept pushing
I was running wide everywhere and the juddering only stopped when I got the power on, I was really fighting it.
Tough work behind
Especially tough for Pagliani
In the last lap I just pushed as hard as I could to try and open a gap over Stefano, It was not enough and at the line he was right beside me, in the end I was lucky to hang on to second.
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2014 - RESULT MISANO RACE 1
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
🥇
29
Stefano MANZI
ITA
30'27.303
141.5
🥈
96
Manuel PAGLIANI
ITA
30'28.185
141.4
0.882
🥉
36
Joan MIR
SPA
30'29.288
141.3
1.985
4
54
Toprak RAZGATLIOGLU
TUR
30'35.387
140.9
8.084
5
88
Jorge MARTIN
SPA
30'35.465
140.9
8.162
6
2
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
ITA
30'35.686
140.8
8.383
7
28
Bradley RAY
GBR
30'35.967
140.8
8.664
8
64
Bo BENDSNEYDER
NED
30'51.130
139.7
23.827
9
17
Oscar GUTIERREZ
SPA
30'58.677
139.1
31.374
10
99
Enzo BOULOM
FRA
30'58.680
139.1
31.377
11
14
Bruno IERACI
ITA
31'05.523
138.6
38.220
12
41
Marc GARCIA
SPA
31'05.763
138.6
38.460
13
74
Soushi MIHARA
JPN
31'07.627
138.4
40.324
14
9
Robert SCHOTMAN
NED
31'12.181
138.1
44.878
15
45
Olly SIMPSON
AUS
31'12.493
138.1
45.190
16
6
Corentin PEROLARI
FRA
31'14.168
137.9
46.865
17
13
Martin GBELEC
CZE
31'16.062
137.8
48.759
18
7
Aris MICHAIL
GER
31'16.145
137.8
48.842
19
94
Simon DANILO
FRA
31'31.156
136.7
1'03.853
20
76
Makar YURCHENKO
KAZ
31'48.462
135.5
1'21.159
21
12
Lyvann LUCHEL
MTQ
30'46.915
131.7
1 lap