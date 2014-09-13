RECAP | Jorge Martín's total domination of Mugello

Martín did exactly that and had a two second advantage over the pack at the end of the first of 15 laps. “I just kept pushing,” continued Martín . “It wasn't easy because the bike setting wasn't perfect, we only had the first free practice in the dry and I spent the time learning the track and only thought of some setting changes for the second session but by then it was wet and we didn't get to try it. In the race I had some front juddering going into the corners and almost crashed a couple of times."