Jorge Martín on his victory lap in Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

RECAP | Jorge Martín's total domination of Mugello

Pagliani and Manzi fought to the line for second and Pagliani got the verdict by 4 thousandths of a second over his compatriot
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readUpdated on
Jorge Martín made Mugello his own with an imperious display as he won Race 3 in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2014. The 16-year-old Spaniard was in a class of his own as Italians Manuel Pagliani and Stefano Manzi fought to the line for second and 17-year-old Pagliani got the verdict by 4 thousandths of a second over his 15-year-old compatriot.
After mixed conditions through the three sessions on Friday, race day was perfect, sunny racing weather and from the outside of the front row of the grid 16-year-old Australian Olly Simpson got the holeshot. From pole Martín was straight onto his tail and into the lead up the inside on the brakes into the first corner. “I knew that some of my strongest competitors were back on grid,” said Martín.
I had to go for it right from the start, I needed to get a good lead before they got into second.
#88 JORGE MARTIN

Martín kept pushing

Martín did exactly that and had a two second advantage over the pack at the end of the first of 15 laps. “I just kept pushing,” continued Martín. “It wasn't easy because the bike setting wasn't perfect, we only had the first free practice in the dry and I spent the time learning the track and only thought of some setting changes for the second session but by then it was wet and we didn't get to try it. In the race I had some front juddering going into the corners and almost crashed a couple of times."
I was running wide everywhere and the juddering only stopped when I got the power on, I was really fighting it.
#88 JORGE MARTIN
The leader was hiding his problems well and the gap kept getting bigger even as Manzi and Pagliani worked their way through from 7th and 8th on the grid. They entered into a fabulous six-man battle for second with Simpson, 17-year-old Briton Brad Ray who had qualified second and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Joan Mir who came off the second row.
Start of the race in Misano 2014
Start of the race in Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Bo Bendsneyder racing in Misano 2014
Bo Bendsneyder racing in Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Bruno Ieraci followed by Di Giannantonio & Binder - Misano 2014
Bruno Ieraci followed by Di Giannantonio & Binder - Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Olly Simpson racing in Misano 2014
Olly Simpson racing in Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Manuel Pagliani followed by Manzi & Mir in Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Rookies are rolling out for the race in Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The trains in the hills of Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Bruno Ieraci fighting with Soushi Mihara for position in Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Manuel Pagliani followed by Stefano Manzi - Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
The train in Misano getting low - 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Bradley Ray chased by the local boys Pagliani and Manzi - Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Top 3 - Manuel Pagliani | Jorge Martín | Joan Mir - Misano 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Tough work behind

Razgatlıoğlu, the 17-year-old Turk and biggest guy in the field, fought back from a distant seventh to briefly snatch second but it was hard for him and he could not keep doing that. The second place group split up as 16-year-old Mir was put out with an engine problem then Ray had the gear lever fall off.
Ray's retirement was bad news for Simpson as the pair had been closing back in on Pagliani and Manzi after the Italians opened up a small advantage. With his slipstreaming mate gone Simpson had to settle for fourth, well clear of Razgatlıoğlu.
There was nothing separating Pagliani and Manzi and at times they did take chunks out of Martín's lead, a clue the he was not having an easy time out front but with 6 seconds in hand he had no need to panic and he kept his head and could re-establish his advantage almost at will. “Jorge was just too fast today,” admitted Pagliani.

Especially tough for Pagliani

“Jorge rode a great race and I was struggling with my shoulder, the broken collarbone from two weeks ago,” explained Pagliani. “I didn't have an operation and it was really hard for the last five laps, a lot of pain and changing directions was really tough, here everything is changing direction.”
In the last lap I just pushed as hard as I could to try and open a gap over Stefano, It was not enough and at the line he was right beside me, in the end I was lucky to hang on to second.
#96 MANUEL PAGLIANI
“I did have a plan for that last lap,” admitted Manzi. “I wanted to be behind him and beat him out of the slipstream to the line, I thought I had done it but no. Still it was a great race, Jorge was too far in front but some more good points and I hope in Assen I can still go a bit better.”
A small consolation for Manzi was setting a new lap record on that thrilling final lap.

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2014 - RESULT MISANO RACE 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

29

Stefano MANZI

ITA

30'27.303

141.5

🥈

96

Manuel PAGLIANI

ITA

30'28.185

141.4

0.882

🥉

36

Joan MIR

SPA

30'29.288

141.3

1.985

4

54

Toprak RAZGATLIOGLU

TUR

30'35.387

140.9

8.084

5

88

Jorge MARTIN

SPA

30'35.465

140.9

8.162

6

2

Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO

ITA

30'35.686

140.8

8.383

7

28

Bradley RAY

GBR

30'35.967

140.8

8.664

8

64

Bo BENDSNEYDER

NED

30'51.130

139.7

23.827

9

17

Oscar GUTIERREZ

SPA

30'58.677

139.1

31.374

10

99

Enzo BOULOM

FRA

30'58.680

139.1

31.377

11

14

Bruno IERACI

ITA

31'05.523

138.6

38.220

12

41

Marc GARCIA

SPA

31'05.763

138.6

38.460

13

74

Soushi MIHARA

JPN

31'07.627

138.4

40.324

14

9

Robert SCHOTMAN

NED

31'12.181

138.1

44.878

15

45

Olly SIMPSON

AUS

31'12.493

138.1

45.190

16

6

Corentin PEROLARI

FRA

31'14.168

137.9

46.865

17

13

Martin GBELEC

CZE

31'16.062

137.8

48.759

18

7

Aris MICHAIL

GER

31'16.145

137.8

48.842

19

94

Simon DANILO

FRA

31'31.156

136.7

1'03.853

20

76

Makar YURCHENKO

KAZ

31'48.462

135.5

1'21.159

21

12

Lyvann LUCHEL

MTQ

30'46.915

131.7

1 lap

Complete Race 1 Data
The pit lane of Misano before race 2014
The pit lane of Misano before race 2014
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

