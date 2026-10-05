Red Bull Rookies Cup Selection Event in Guadix for the 2027 season

The Selection Event for the 2027 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season takes place this coming Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Guadix in southern Spain.

The Selection Event for the 2027 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season takes place this coming Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Guadix in southern Spain.

127 riders from 45 nations have been invited to try out for the 21st Rookies Cup season.

127 riders from 45 nations have been invited to try out for the 21st Rookies Cup season.

127 riders from 45 nations have been invited to try out for the 21st Rookies Cup season.

Already, 46 different nations have been represented by 277 riders in the first two decades of the Cup.

Already, 46 different nations have been represented by 277 riders in the first two decades of the Cup.

Already, 46 different nations have been represented by 277 riders in the first two decades of the Cup.