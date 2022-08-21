Buasri bets on black to win Rookies 2 in Spielberg as Quiles loses on green

REPLAY - Rookies Cup Red Bull Ring 2022 - Race 2
Race 10 – Red Bull Ring
Watch race 10 of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2022 from Austria's Red Bull Ring.
Buasri takes well deserved win
I hope the same for this year so that I can go to Aragon and Valencia and get the same sort of results there.
Quiles almost inconsolable
The bike was great this weekend, it gave me a great feeling and I had a lot of rhythm.”
Piqueras missed the double
It is a podium though and good points so I am happy.
Rueda extends points lead
It's good for the title chase.
Veijer gives everything to stay in the hunt
I tried my very best, I pushed hard all race, the start and first lap was a lot better today.
Red Bull Rookies Cup Spielberg 2022 - Results Overview Race 2
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
1
5
Tatchakorn BUASRI
THA
29'57.158
148.0
2
28
Máximo QUILES
SPA
29'57.024
148.0
-0.000
3
18
Angel PIQUERAS
SPA
29'57.286
148.0
0.128
4
99
José Antonio RUEDA
SPA
29'57.444
148.0
0.286
5
95
Collin VEIJER
NED
29'58.766
147.9
1.608
6
69
Marcos RUDA
SPA
29'58.779
147.9
1.621
7
77
Filippo FARIOLI
ITA
29'59.018
147.9
1.860
8
58
Luca LUNETTA
ITA
30'00.100
147.8
2.942
9
27
Rico SALMELA
FIN
30'02.458
147.6
5.300
10
67
Casey O'GORMAN
IRL
30'02.942
147.5
5.784
11
11
Ruché MOODLEY
RSA
30'03.020
147.5
5.862
12
29
Harrison VOIGHT
AUS
30'24.452
145.8
27.294
13
14
Cormac BUCHANAN
NZE
30'24.491
145.8
27.333
14
21
Demis MIHAILA
ITA
30'24.533
145.8
27.375
15
57
Danial SHAHRIL
MAL
30'24.673
145.8
27.515
16
81
Lorenz LUCIANO
BEL
30'24.723
145.8
27.565
17
12
Jacob ROULSTONE
AUS
30'43.310
144.3
46.152
18
55
Alex VENTURINI
ITA
30'47.675
144.0
50.517
19
9
Freddie HEINRICH
GER
30'47.728
144.0
50.570
20
10
Guillermo MORENO
MEX
31'01.119
142.9
1'03.961
DNF
48
Gabin PLANQUES
FRA
18'03.187
144.5
7 laps
DNF
78
Jakob ROSENTHALER
AUT
9'00.130
144.8
12 laps
DNF
93
Arbi ADITAMA
INA
9'00.436
144.8
12 laps