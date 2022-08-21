Tatchakorn Buasri
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Buasri bets on black to win Rookies 2 in Spielberg as Quiles loses on green

Quiles clipped the green on the exit to the last corner and was dropped a place
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
Tatchakorn Buasri rode another brilliant Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at Spielberg and this time the 21-year-old Thai took victory as Màx Quiles, the 14-year-old Spaniard clipped the green with the wheels of his KTM on the exit to the last corner and was dropped a place.
Buasri had lost 2nd the same way on Saturday. Yesterday's winner, 15-year-old Angel Piqueras crossed the line 3rd having narrowly got the better of fellow Spaniard and points leader 16-year-old José Rueda.
Collin Veijer, the 17-year-old Dutchman and arch rival in the points chase to Rueda took 5th after a late race battle with Marcos Ruda the 17-year-old Spaniard.

REPLAY - Rookies Cup Red Bull Ring 2022 - Race 2

Race 10 – Red Bull Ring

Watch race 10 of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2022 from Austria's Red Bull Ring.

Buasri takes well deserved win

“I enjoyed the race today so much, my first win in Rookies Cup and standing on the podium under my country's flag and hearing our anthem is so special.”
“Yesterday I just made too many mistakes. Today I kept calm, kept my concentration, I really learnt from yesterday and only made a few mistakes,” he laughed.
“Both of the last two years the races here have been good to me and I have taken a step forward.”
I hope the same for this year so that I can go to Aragon and Valencia and get the same sort of results there.
#5 TATCHAKORN BUASRI
Quiles almost inconsolable

“I am very angry and disappointed because of my mistake in the last turn but….” choked the youngster.
“I'm happy because I rode a good race, I got on the podium."
The bike was great this weekend, it gave me a great feeling and I had a lot of rhythm.”
#28 MAXIMO QUILES
“I still had a little difficulty with some gear changes but less than yesterday as I was concentrating better.”
Máximo Quiles leading a group during Race 2 - Spielberg 2022
Luca Lunetta fighting for positions with Collin Veijer - Spielberg 2022
Tatchakorn Buasri pushing the track limits during Race 2 - Spielberg 2022
Ángel Piqueras leading Race 2 ahead of Máximo Quiles - Spielberg 2022
Casey O'Gorman followed by Farioli & Veijer - Race - 2 Red Bull Ring 2022
Riders going into the last curve at Race 2 - Red Bull Ring 2022
Piqueras missed the double

“Today, I don't know, we rode faster than yesterday, the race time was quicker. I didn't really feel so good on the bike, not so strong.”
“On the last lap I really pushed the limit but only got a podium this time, not the win.”
It is a podium though and good points so I am happy.
#18 ANGEL PIQUERAS
“I think I can be battling at the front also in the last races of the season.”

Rueda extends points lead

“I'm happy because I get some good points for the championship but not too happy because I am not on the podium,” he chuckled. ”
It's good for the title chase.
#99 JOSE RUEDA
“It's a good track but personally I prefer more corners, this is good for the smaller riders. I hope it will be different in Aragon and Valencia, we'll see.”

Veijer gives everything to stay in the hunt

“It was a hard race again, we did change the sprocket, went lower, from 38 to 37. It went a bit better, gave me more drive out of the corners but of course it cost me on top speed. It is what it is.
I tried my very best, I pushed hard all race, the start and first lap was a lot better today.
#95 COLLIN VEIJER
“At the end Ruda came past, it was difficult to get past him again andf he lost the front 4 a bit so unfortunately a podium wasn't possible this time.”
“We just missed a bit of straight line speed but I am happy that I got everything I could and look forward to the next one.”
Veijer, O’Shea & Scott Ogden on the grid - Race 2 - Spielberg 2022
Veijer, O’Shea & Scott Ogden on the grid - Race 2 - Spielberg 2022
Red Bull Rookies Cup Spielberg 2022 - Results Overview Race 2

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

1

5

Tatchakorn BUASRI

THA

29'57.158

148.0

2

28

Máximo QUILES

SPA

29'57.024

148.0

-0.000

3

18

Angel PIQUERAS

SPA

29'57.286

148.0

0.128

4

99

José Antonio RUEDA

SPA

29'57.444

148.0

0.286

5

95

Collin VEIJER

NED

29'58.766

147.9

1.608

6

69

Marcos RUDA

SPA

29'58.779

147.9

1.621

7

77

Filippo FARIOLI

ITA

29'59.018

147.9

1.860

8

58

Luca LUNETTA

ITA

30'00.100

147.8

2.942

9

27

Rico SALMELA

FIN

30'02.458

147.6

5.300

10

67

Casey O'GORMAN

IRL

30'02.942

147.5

5.784

11

11

Ruché MOODLEY

RSA

30'03.020

147.5

5.862

12

29

Harrison VOIGHT

AUS

30'24.452

145.8

27.294

13

14

Cormac BUCHANAN

NZE

30'24.491

145.8

27.333

14

21

Demis MIHAILA

ITA

30'24.533

145.8

27.375

15

57

Danial SHAHRIL

MAL

30'24.673

145.8

27.515

16

81

Lorenz LUCIANO

BEL

30'24.723

145.8

27.565

17

12

Jacob ROULSTONE

AUS

30'43.310

144.3

46.152

18

55

Alex VENTURINI

ITA

30'47.675

144.0

50.517

19

9

Freddie HEINRICH

GER

30'47.728

144.0

50.570

20

10

Guillermo MORENO

MEX

31'01.119

142.9

1'03.961

DNF

48

Gabin PLANQUES

FRA

18'03.187

144.5

7 laps

DNF

78

Jakob ROSENTHALER

AUT

9'00.130

144.8

12 laps

DNF

93

Arbi ADITAMA

INA

9'00.436

144.8

12 laps

