Buasri bets on black to win Rookies 2 in Spielberg as Quiles loses on green

Tatchakorn Buasri rode another brilliant Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at Spielberg and this time the 21-year-old Thai took victory as Màx Quiles , the 14-year-old Spaniard clipped the green with the wheels of his KTM on the exit to the last corner and was dropped a place.

Buasri had lost 2nd the same way on Saturday. Yesterday's winner, 15-year-old Angel Piqueras crossed the line 3rd having narrowly got the better of fellow Spaniard and points leader 16-year-old José Rueda .

Collin Veijer , the 17-year-old Dutchman and arch rival in the points chase to Rueda took 5th after a late race battle with Marcos Ruda the 17-year-old Spaniard.

Buasri takes well deserved win

“I enjoyed the race today so much, my first win in Rookies Cup and standing on the podium under my country's flag and hearing our anthem is so special.”

“Yesterday I just made too many mistakes. Today I kept calm, kept my concentration, I really learnt from yesterday and only made a few mistakes,” he laughed.

“Both of the last two years the races here have been good to me and I have taken a step forward.”

I hope the same for this year so that I can go to Aragon and Valencia and get the same sort of results there. #5 TATCHAKORN BUASRI

Quiles almost inconsolable

“I am very angry and disappointed because of my mistake in the last turn but….” choked the youngster.

“I'm happy because I rode a good race, I got on the podium."

The bike was great this weekend, it gave me a great feeling and I had a lot of rhythm.” #28 MAXIMO QUILES

“I still had a little difficulty with some gear changes but less than yesterday as I was concentrating better.”

Piqueras missed the double

“Today, I don't know, we rode faster than yesterday, the race time was quicker. I didn't really feel so good on the bike, not so strong.”

“On the last lap I really pushed the limit but only got a podium this time, not the win.”

It is a podium though and good points so I am happy. #18 ANGEL PIQUERAS

“I think I can be battling at the front also in the last races of the season.”

Rueda extends points lead

“I'm happy because I get some good points for the championship but not too happy because I am not on the podium,” he chuckled. ”

It's good for the title chase. #99 JOSE RUEDA

“It's a good track but personally I prefer more corners, this is good for the smaller riders. I hope it will be different in Aragon and Valencia, we'll see.”

Veijer gives everything to stay in the hunt

“It was a hard race again, we did change the sprocket, went lower, from 38 to 37. It went a bit better, gave me more drive out of the corners but of course it cost me on top speed. It is what it is.

I tried my very best, I pushed hard all race, the start and first lap was a lot better today. #95 COLLIN VEIJER

“At the end Ruda came past, it was difficult to get past him again andf he lost the front 4 a bit so unfortunately a podium wasn't possible this time.”

“We just missed a bit of straight line speed but I am happy that I got everything I could and look forward to the next one.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup Spielberg 2022 - Results Overview Race 2

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 1 5 Tatchakorn BUASRI THA 29'57.158 148.0 2 28 Máximo QUILES SPA 29'57.024 148.0 -0.000 3 18 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 29'57.286 148.0 0.128 4 99 José Antonio RUEDA SPA 29'57.444 148.0 0.286 5 95 Collin VEIJER NED 29'58.766 147.9 1.608 6 69 Marcos RUDA SPA 29'58.779 147.9 1.621 7 77 Filippo FARIOLI ITA 29'59.018 147.9 1.860 8 58 Luca LUNETTA ITA 30'00.100 147.8 2.942 9 27 Rico SALMELA FIN 30'02.458 147.6 5.300 10 67 Casey O'GORMAN IRL 30'02.942 147.5 5.784 11 11 Ruché MOODLEY RSA 30'03.020 147.5 5.862 12 29 Harrison VOIGHT AUS 30'24.452 145.8 27.294 13 14 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 30'24.491 145.8 27.333 14 21 Demis MIHAILA ITA 30'24.533 145.8 27.375 15 57 Danial SHAHRIL MAL 30'24.673 145.8 27.515 16 81 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL 30'24.723 145.8 27.565 17 12 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 30'43.310 144.3 46.152 18 55 Alex VENTURINI ITA 30'47.675 144.0 50.517 19 9 Freddie HEINRICH GER 30'47.728 144.0 50.570 20 10 Guillermo MORENO MEX 31'01.119 142.9 1'03.961 DNF 48 Gabin PLANQUES FRA 18'03.187 144.5 7 laps DNF 78 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 9'00.130 144.8 12 laps DNF 93 Arbi ADITAMA INA 9'00.436 144.8 12 laps

