REPLAY - Red Bull Rookies Cup Valencia 2022 - Race 2
Race 13 – Valencia
Watch race 13 of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2022 from Valencia on the final weekend of the season.
Hard work pays off for Lunetta
Then into the last corner I knew that I had to be crazy late on the brakes so that they couldn't pass me and I was still thinking they would come. But they didn't.
Piqueras overcomes a double long lap penalty for 2nd
I will try to win tomorrow.
Quiles takes 3rd on the brakes
The bike is perfect, I am very comfortable with it and I want to fight for the win again in the last race.
Rueda did what was needed
Then on the last lap, in the last corners Màximo overtook me and I couldn't make it to the podium.
O'Gorman wanted more than 5th
We were 4 wide into the last corner then I had a little bobble on the front and lost the run to the line.
Veijer still fighting
The goal for this race was to minimise the points but it wasn't possible.
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2022 - RESULT VALENCIA RACE 1
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
1
58
Luca LUNETTA
ITA
29'21.501
139.1
2
18
Angel PIQUERAS
SPA
29'21.698
139.1
0.197
3
28
Maximo QUILES
SPA
29'21.851
139.1
0.350
4
99
Jos3 Antonio RUEDA
SPA
29'21.858
139.1
0.357
5
67
Casey O'GORMAN
IRL
29'21.861
139.1
0.360
6
27
Rico SALMELA
FIN
29'21.958
139.1
0.457
7
95
Collin VEIJER
NED
29'22.032
139.1
0.531
8
69
Marcos RUDA
SPA
29'22.411
139.0
0.910
9
14
Cormac BUCHANAN
NZE
29'32.470
138.2
10.969
10
29
Harrison VOIGHT
AUS
29'34.168
138.1
12.667
11
93
Arbi ADITAMA
INA
29'39.137
137.7
17.636
12
78
Jakob ROSENTHALER
AUT
29'39.139
137.7
17.638
13
12
Jacob ROULSTONE
AUS
29'39.349
137.7
17.848
14
81
Lorenz LUCIANO
BEL
29'39.487
137.7
17.986
15
57
Danial SHAHRIL
MAL
29'40.388
137.6
18.887
16
21
Demis MIHAILA
ITA
29'40.490
137.6
18.989
17
42
Soma GÖRBE
HUN
29'40.523
137.6
19.022
18
55
Alex VENTURINI
ITA
29'41.446
137.5
19.945
DNF
5
Tatchakorn BUASRI
THA
30'32.000
78.7
7 laps
DNF
10
Guillermo MORENO
MEX
21'28.935
134.2
5 laps
DNF
9
Freddie HEINRICH
GER
11'36.442
124.2
11 laps