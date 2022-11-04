Luca Lunetta won a typically superb penultimate race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season and points leader José Rueda extended his points lead to 15 by finishing 4th with arch rival Collin Veijer 7th.

It was an intense struggle from first lap to last with the front row of Angel Piqueras , Casey O'Gorman and Màx Quiles swapping the lead between them just ahead of Veijer and Rueda . Finally it was Spaniards Piqueras and Quiles who joined Lunetta on the podium.

Lunetta had been in the pack just behind the leading 5 along with Rico Salmela and Marcos Ruda as the 8 pulled away from the field. Only in the closing stages did Lunetta, the 16-year-old Italian, challenge for the lead but then he made it stick.

REPLAY - Red Bull Rookies Cup Valencia 2022 - Race 2

Race 13 – Valencia Watch race 13 of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2022 from Valencia on the final weekend of the season.

Hard work pays off for Lunetta

“I've wanted this win for a long time, I've worked very hard for it. It's incredible that in my 3rd year of Rookies Cup I finally have my first win in the last race weekend.”

“Coming to this weekend I said to myself that I have to get this win and I did it but it was a very difficult race fore me. The plan was to get into the lead and slow down the race a bit and manage things.”

Luca Lunetta victory lap - Race 1 Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

"But that was impossible, everyone was pushing so hard and I only got into front positions in the last two laps and then I said to myself, OK we stay here with the slipstream and then I will try on the last lap in Corner 11 where I was so strong on the brakes to take the lead.”

Then into the last corner I knew that I had to be crazy late on the brakes so that they couldn't pass me and I was still thinking they would come. But they didn't. #58 LUCA LUNETTA

“It's been a great weekend I haven't changed the bike since the start of the weekend, it has been so good, I will try again tomorrow.”

Piqueras overcomes a double long lap penalty for 2nd

The 15-year-old started the race knowing he had the penalty following practice transgressions. “I had a strategy, I needed to be leading before I took the long lap so that is what I did, took one, then got back to the front and took the 2nd.”

“I was confident on the bike, it has been good all weekend and it was just the last few corners and all the fighting that cost me the win. ”

I will try to win tomorrow. #18 ANGEL PIQUERAS

Ángel Piqueras with his Mechanic after Race 1 in Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Quiles takes 3rd on the brakes

“I'm quite happy with that because on the last lap I didn't think I was going to manage the podium,” explains the 14-year-old. “I was really in the back of the group because Casey was fighting a lot and stopped me from overtaking but then in the last corner I just braked so late and so hard and overtook 3 guys I think and could make the podium.”

The bike is perfect, I am very comfortable with it and I want to fight for the win again in the last race. #28 MAXIMO QUILES

Rueda did what was needed

“I'm happy with that,” asserted the Spanish 17-year-old Cup points leader. “I was with Collin all the race I knew that I wanted to keep the points advantage and then in the last few laps I pushed a bit harder.”

Then on the last lap, in the last corners Màximo overtook me and I couldn't make it to the podium. #99 JOSE RUEDA

“4th is OK, that's good for the Cup, a bigger gap than at the start of the race. The bike is good, tomorrow we will maybe change things a little, think about it anyway.”

Máximo Quiles leading Race 1 in Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Rueda ahead of Lunetta during Race 1 - Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool The Rookies train - Race 1 Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Máximo Quiles followed by O'Gorman - Race 1 Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Ángel Piqueras is leading a group at Race 1 - Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Collin Veijer ahead of Rueda & Buasri - Race 1 Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Ángel Piqueras full gas in Race 1 of Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Top 3 - Quiles | Lunetta | Piqueras - Race 1 Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

O'Gorman wanted more than 5th

“It was a crazy race, everyone fighting so hard all the way,” explained the 15-year-old Irishman. “Then on the last lap I got the slipstream but was rubbing elbows with Max all the way from Turn 2 to Turn 4.”

“Then into the last corner Rueda hugged the inside so I couldn't get up the inside and had to go round the outside.”

We were 4 wide into the last corner then I had a little bobble on the front and lost the run to the line. #67 CASEY O´GORMAN

“I'm running longer gearing than anyone else, good at the end of the straight but I am losing coming out of the corners so I think we'll change it for tomorrow.”

Veijer still fighting

“It was a difficult race,” stated the 17-year-old Dutchman. “Especially at the start I didn't feel great but then got on the pace.”

The goal for this race was to minimise the points but it wasn't possible. #95 COLLIN VEIJER

“So I just tried to stay out of trouble and get as many points as I could and carry the championship fight on to tomorrow.”

“I've secured 2nd in the championship so I've got no pressure from behind and I can just concentrate on trying my best tomorrow to take the championship if that is possible.”

Top 3 Race 1 - Quiles | Lunetta | Piqueras - Valencia 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2022 - RESULT VALENCIA RACE 1

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 1 58 Luca LUNETTA ITA 29'21.501 139.1 2 18 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 29'21.698 139.1 0.197 3 28 Maximo QUILES SPA 29'21.851 139.1 0.350 4 99 Jos3 Antonio RUEDA SPA 29'21.858 139.1 0.357 5 67 Casey O'GORMAN IRL 29'21.861 139.1 0.360 6 27 Rico SALMELA FIN 29'21.958 139.1 0.457 7 95 Collin VEIJER NED 29'22.032 139.1 0.531 8 69 Marcos RUDA SPA 29'22.411 139.0 0.910 9 14 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 29'32.470 138.2 10.969 10 29 Harrison VOIGHT AUS 29'34.168 138.1 12.667 11 93 Arbi ADITAMA INA 29'39.137 137.7 17.636 12 78 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 29'39.139 137.7 17.638 13 12 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 29'39.349 137.7 17.848 14 81 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL 29'39.487 137.7 17.986 15 57 Danial SHAHRIL MAL 29'40.388 137.6 18.887 16 21 Demis MIHAILA ITA 29'40.490 137.6 18.989 17 42 Soma GÖRBE HUN 29'40.523 137.6 19.022 18 55 Alex VENTURINI ITA 29'41.446 137.5 19.945 DNF 5 Tatchakorn BUASRI THA 30'32.000 78.7 7 laps DNF 10 Guillermo MORENO MEX 21'28.935 134.2 5 laps DNF 9 Freddie HEINRICH GER 11'36.442 124.2 11 laps