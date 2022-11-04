Lunetta, Piqueras & Quiles battle for the front during Race 1 Valencia 2022
RECAP | Lunetta wins Valencia Race 1 - Rueda puts a hand on the Rookies Cup

I knew that I had to be crazy late on the brakes so that they couldn't pass me
Written by Peter Clifford
Written by Peter Clifford
Luca Lunetta won a typically superb penultimate race of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season and points leader José Rueda extended his points lead to 15 by finishing 4th with arch rival Collin Veijer 7th.
It was an intense struggle from first lap to last with the front row of Angel Piqueras, Casey O'Gorman and Màx Quiles swapping the lead between them just ahead of Veijer and Rueda. Finally it was Spaniards Piqueras and Quiles who joined Lunetta on the podium.
Lunetta had been in the pack just behind the leading 5 along with Rico Salmela and Marcos Ruda as the 8 pulled away from the field. Only in the closing stages did Lunetta, the 16-year-old Italian, challenge for the lead but then he made it stick.

Hard work pays off for Lunetta

“I've wanted this win for a long time, I've worked very hard for it. It's incredible that in my 3rd year of Rookies Cup I finally have my first win in the last race weekend.”
“Coming to this weekend I said to myself that I have to get this win and I did it but it was a very difficult race fore me. The plan was to get into the lead and slow down the race a bit and manage things.”
Luca Lunetta victory lap - Race 1 Valencia 2022
"But that was impossible, everyone was pushing so hard and I only got into front positions in the last two laps and then I said to myself, OK we stay here with the slipstream and then I will try on the last lap in Corner 11 where I was so strong on the brakes to take the lead.”
Then into the last corner I knew that I had to be crazy late on the brakes so that they couldn't pass me and I was still thinking they would come. But they didn't.
#58 LUCA LUNETTA
“It's been a great weekend I haven't changed the bike since the start of the weekend, it has been so good, I will try again tomorrow.”

Piqueras overcomes a double long lap penalty for 2nd

The 15-year-old started the race knowing he had the penalty following practice transgressions. “I had a strategy, I needed to be leading before I took the long lap so that is what I did, took one, then got back to the front and took the 2nd.”
“I was confident on the bike, it has been good all weekend and it was just the last few corners and all the fighting that cost me the win. ”
I will try to win tomorrow.
#18 ANGEL PIQUERAS
Ángel Piqueras with his Mechanic after Race 1 in Valencia 2022
Quiles takes 3rd on the brakes

“I'm quite happy with that because on the last lap I didn't think I was going to manage the podium,” explains the 14-year-old. “I was really in the back of the group because Casey was fighting a lot and stopped me from overtaking but then in the last corner I just braked so late and so hard and overtook 3 guys I think and could make the podium.”
The bike is perfect, I am very comfortable with it and I want to fight for the win again in the last race.
#28 MAXIMO QUILES

Rueda did what was needed

“I'm happy with that,” asserted the Spanish 17-year-old Cup points leader. “I was with Collin all the race I knew that I wanted to keep the points advantage and then in the last few laps I pushed a bit harder.”
Then on the last lap, in the last corners Màximo overtook me and I couldn't make it to the podium.
#99 JOSE RUEDA
“4th is OK, that's good for the Cup, a bigger gap than at the start of the race. The bike is good, tomorrow we will maybe change things a little, think about it anyway.”
Máximo Quiles leading Race 1 in Valencia 2022
Rueda ahead of Lunetta during Race 1 - Valencia 2022
The Rookies train - Race 1 Valencia 2022
Máximo Quiles followed by O'Gorman - Race 1 Valencia 2022
Ángel Piqueras is leading a group at Race 1 - Valencia 2022
Collin Veijer ahead of Rueda & Buasri - Race 1 Valencia 2022
Ángel Piqueras full gas in Race 1 of Valencia 2022
Top 3 - Quiles | Lunetta | Piqueras - Race 1 Valencia 2022
O'Gorman wanted more than 5th

“It was a crazy race, everyone fighting so hard all the way,” explained the 15-year-old Irishman. “Then on the last lap I got the slipstream but was rubbing elbows with Max all the way from Turn 2 to Turn 4.”
“Then into the last corner Rueda hugged the inside so I couldn't get up the inside and had to go round the outside.”
We were 4 wide into the last corner then I had a little bobble on the front and lost the run to the line.
#67 CASEY O´GORMAN
“I'm running longer gearing than anyone else, good at the end of the straight but I am losing coming out of the corners so I think we'll change it for tomorrow.”

Veijer still fighting

“It was a difficult race,” stated the 17-year-old Dutchman. “Especially at the start I didn't feel great but then got on the pace.”
The goal for this race was to minimise the points but it wasn't possible.
#95 COLLIN VEIJER
“So I just tried to stay out of trouble and get as many points as I could and carry the championship fight on to tomorrow.”
“I've secured 2nd in the championship so I've got no pressure from behind and I can just concentrate on trying my best tomorrow to take the championship if that is possible.”
Top 3 Race 1 - Quiles | Lunetta | Piqueras - Valencia 2022
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2022 - RESULT VALENCIA RACE 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

1

58

Luca LUNETTA

ITA

29'21.501

139.1

2

18

Angel PIQUERAS

SPA

29'21.698

139.1

0.197

3

28

Maximo QUILES

SPA

29'21.851

139.1

0.350

4

99

Jos3 Antonio RUEDA

SPA

29'21.858

139.1

0.357

5

67

Casey O'GORMAN

IRL

29'21.861

139.1

0.360

6

27

Rico SALMELA

FIN

29'21.958

139.1

0.457

7

95

Collin VEIJER

NED

29'22.032

139.1

0.531

8

69

Marcos RUDA

SPA

29'22.411

139.0

0.910

9

14

Cormac BUCHANAN

NZE

29'32.470

138.2

10.969

10

29

Harrison VOIGHT

AUS

29'34.168

138.1

12.667

11

93

Arbi ADITAMA

INA

29'39.137

137.7

17.636

12

78

Jakob ROSENTHALER

AUT

29'39.139

137.7

17.638

13

12

Jacob ROULSTONE

AUS

29'39.349

137.7

17.848

14

81

Lorenz LUCIANO

BEL

29'39.487

137.7

17.986

15

57

Danial SHAHRIL

MAL

29'40.388

137.6

18.887

16

21

Demis MIHAILA

ITA

29'40.490

137.6

18.989

17

42

Soma GÖRBE

HUN

29'40.523

137.6

19.022

18

55

Alex VENTURINI

ITA

29'41.446

137.5

19.945

DNF

5

Tatchakorn BUASRI

THA

30'32.000

78.7

7 laps

DNF

10

Guillermo MORENO

MEX

21'28.935

134.2

5 laps

DNF

9

Freddie HEINRICH

GER

11'36.442

124.2

11 laps

