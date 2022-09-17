Rico Salmela wins Rookies Cup thriller - Race 1 at Aragón

REPLAY - Rookies Cup ARAGON 2022 - Race 1
Race 11 – Aragon
Watch race 11 from Motorland Aragón in Spain, a purpose-built GP facility featuring dramatic earthworks.
Salmela takes first Cup win
Today I felt very good on the bike and I will not change anything for tomorrow, I will fight as much as I can to win again tomorrow.
Rueda grabs 2nd and a bigger points lead
The last lap was very difficult but finally I could get second on the line and these points are very important for the championship.
Quiles 3rd and determined to learn from that
I have to improve for the next time.
Veijer did everything possible on his way to P4
Finally P4, some good points and I am looking forward to tomorrow, the bike was great, nothing to change.
Tatchakorn Buasri loses at final turn and is 6th
I made a mistake in the last lap though, at the last corner.
Maybe we'll go for the shorter gearing tomorrow, I'll think about it.
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2022 - ARAGON Result Race 1
POS
#
NAME
NAT
TIME
KM/H
GAP
1
27
Rico SALMELA
FIN
30'52.081
148.0
2
99
Jose Antonio RUEDA
SPA
30'52.103
148.0
0.022
3
28
Maximo QUILES
SPA
30'52.107
148.0
0.026
4
95
Collin VEIJER
NED
30'52.141
148.0
0.060
5
18
Angel PIQUERAS
SPA
30'52.382
148.0
0.301
6
5
Tatchakorn BUASRI
THA
30'52.392
148.0
0.311
7
67
Casey O'GORMAN
IRL
30'52.448
147.9
0.367
8
69
Marcos RUDA
SPA
30'52.573
147.9
0.492
9
29
Harrison VOIGHT
AUS
30'53.131
147.9
1.050
10
11
Ruche MOODLEY
RSA
31'01.494
147.2
9.413
11
21
Demis MIHAILA
ITA
31'12.107
146.4
20.026
12
81
Lorenz LUCIANO
BEL
31'11.932
146.4
19.851
13
12
Jacob ROULSTONE
AUS
31'12.240
146.4
20.159
14
78
Jakob ROSENTHALER
AUT
31'12.234
146.4
20.153
15
55
Alex VENTURINI
ITA
31'18.709
145.9
26.628
16
14
Cormac BUCHANAN
NZE
31'20.803
145.7
28.722
17
93
Arbi ADITAMA
INA
31'20.860
145.7
28.779
18
9
Freddie HEINRICH
GER
31'33.825
144.7
41.744
19
10
Guillermo MORENO
MEX
31'54.089
143.2
1'02.008
DNF
77
Filippo FARIOLI
ITA
16'28.901
147.8
7 laps
DNF
48
Gabin PLANQUES
FRA
17'20.180
140.5
7 laps
DNF
58
Luca LUNETTA
ITA
14'25.038
147.9
8 laps
DNF
57
Danial SHAHRIL
MAL
14'28.101
147.3
8 laps
DNF
42
Soma GÖRBE
HUN
12'24.031
147.3
9 laps