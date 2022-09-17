The leading train during Race 1 - Aragon 2022
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Rico Salmela wins Rookies Cup thriller - Race 1 at Aragón

I said to myself, 'Today is the day.'
Written by Peter Clifford
4 min readPublished on
Every racing thrill imaginable was packed into 15 laps of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup action at Aragón with the top 4 split by 6 hundredths of a second at the finish.
Cup leader José Rueda led fellow Spaniard Màx Quiles towards the line but both were passed in the final metres by 14-year-old Fin Rico Salmela who took the win. He had Dutchman Collin Veijer in his slipstream but the 17-year-old was not close enough to make the podium.
A single second covered the pack of KTM RC 250 Rs down to P9.

REPLAY - Rookies Cup ARAGON 2022 - Race 1

Race 11 – Aragon

Watch race 11 from Motorland Aragón in Spain, a purpose-built GP facility featuring dramatic earthworks.

Salmela takes first Cup win

“Today was just incredible. After I crashed in Qualifying yesterday I was angry with myself and that made me so determined in the race.”
“I said to myself, 'Today is the day.' At the start of the race I made up a few positions and I was like, P8, P9. I stayed there.”
“When I saw that there were 5 laps to go I started to push a bit more to the front.”
Rico Salmela is the happy winner of Race 1 in Aragon - 2022
“Then on the last lap it was incredible, I made a beautiful overtake into turn 1. I was so happy about that. That set up the end of the race, gave me a good position and going into the last corner I thought, 'well if I get a good exit I can still win' and I did it.”
Today I felt very good on the bike and I will not change anything for tomorrow, I will fight as much as I can to win again tomorrow.
#27 RICO SALMELA

Rueda grabs 2nd and a bigger points lead

“There was so much overtaking, too much,” stated the 16-year-old Cup leader with his broad smile. “This was crazy.”
“I tried to get away but with this bike it is difficult, no way to get away.”
The last lap was very difficult but finally I could get second on the line and these points are very important for the championship.
#99 JOSE RUEDA
“For tomorrow I will change something…… but no, I'm not going to tell you what I will change,” again the huge grin.

Quiles 3rd and determined to learn from that

“It was a good race, I am a bit angry that I didn't get the win,” admitted the 14-year-old. "I was so close. But this makes me learn more for next time and tomorrow I will try to win.”
“On the last lap I almost went on the green, I had to back off and I think that probably cost me the win, quite a lot of time.”
I have to improve for the next time.
#28 MAXIMO QUILES
“The biggest moment was earlier though, when the back stepped right out, I though I was going to crash, it stopped, then went again. She was dancing under me, that was big.”
“The bike was great, very slippery but it was hot and the same for everyone.”
José Rueda had the best start at Race 1 in Aragon 2022
Rueda leading Race 1 in Aragon ahead of Lunetta, Veijer & Farioli 2022
Rueda chased by Quiles and Veijer during Race 1 - Aragon 2022
Luca Lunetta leading the train in Aragon during Race 1 - 2022
Máximo Quiles under pressure from Collin Veijer - Race 1 Aragon 2022
Tatchakorn Buasri going into a curve in Aragon ahead of O'Gorman - 2022
Collin Veijer trying to get away from the field during Race 1 - Aragon 2022
Does leader José Rueda have time to enjoy the view in Aragon?
Collin Veijer fighting with Piqueras for the lead - Race 1 Aragon 2022
Top 3 Race 1 - Rueda | Salmela | Quiles - Aragon 2022
Veijer did everything possible on his way to P4

“Not bad, I was not fully expecting the race to go like this, I thought it would be really more difficult. Finally in the race I was running around P5, P4. At one point I got the lead, tried to pull away. I got a 0.6 lead but on the back straight they caught me again. That was a bit disappointing but it is what it is, I have to deal with it.”
“Overall the race was all right, I'm not completely happy with the result, I think I could have done much better.”
Finally P4, some good points and I am looking forward to tomorrow, the bike was great, nothing to change.
#95 COLLIN VEIJER
Checkered Flag - Race 1 Aragon 2022
Tatchakorn Buasri loses at final turn and is 6th

“It was not good yesterday in Qualifying, I was only P15 and that made it difficult today. It was many many laps before I got to the front,” explained the 21-year-old Thai.
“Then I stayed in the front group, managed the power, tyres, everything. I was watching everybody, how they are riding, what I need to do.”
I made a mistake in the last lap though, at the last corner.
#5 TATCHAKORN BUASRI
“I saw many riders go inside so I went outside to get a good exit. But I was looking, looking to turn back inside to get the drive but there was always someone there and I had no chance.”
Harrison Voight so close but 9th
“I made a bad start and of course when you lose positions like that it's going to be tough,” explained the 15-year-old Australian. “I really tried to fight and gain positions back.”
“I struggled a lot in the last sector since I'm big compared to the little guys. This made a big difference down the straights. I was really trying to focus on improving the exit and setting it up to try and stay as close as I could but there was a lot of fighting.”
Maybe we'll go for the shorter gearing tomorrow, I'll think about it.
#29 HARRISON VOIGHT
“That might help me a bit more on the exits.”
Broadcast
This weekend's Rookies Cup races can be seen live on the Red Bull Rookies Cup webpage and www.redbull.tv
You can also watch it on TV stations around the world. Check our international Broadcast Partner list (scroll down).
Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2022 - ARAGON Result Race 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

1

27

Rico SALMELA

FIN

30'52.081

148.0

2

99

Jose Antonio RUEDA

SPA

30'52.103

148.0

0.022

3

28

Maximo QUILES

SPA

30'52.107

148.0

0.026

4

95

Collin VEIJER

NED

30'52.141

148.0

0.060

5

18

Angel PIQUERAS

SPA

30'52.382

148.0

0.301

6

5

Tatchakorn BUASRI

THA

30'52.392

148.0

0.311

7

67

Casey O'GORMAN

IRL

30'52.448

147.9

0.367

8

69

Marcos RUDA

SPA

30'52.573

147.9

0.492

9

29

Harrison VOIGHT

AUS

30'53.131

147.9

1.050

10

11

Ruche MOODLEY

RSA

31'01.494

147.2

9.413

11

21

Demis MIHAILA

ITA

31'12.107

146.4

20.026

12

81

Lorenz LUCIANO

BEL

31'11.932

146.4

19.851

13

12

Jacob ROULSTONE

AUS

31'12.240

146.4

20.159

14

78

Jakob ROSENTHALER

AUT

31'12.234

146.4

20.153

15

55

Alex VENTURINI

ITA

31'18.709

145.9

26.628

16

14

Cormac BUCHANAN

NZE

31'20.803

145.7

28.722

17

93

Arbi ADITAMA

INA

31'20.860

145.7

28.779

18

9

Freddie HEINRICH

GER

31'33.825

144.7

41.744

19

10

Guillermo MORENO

MEX

31'54.089

143.2

1'02.008

DNF

77

Filippo FARIOLI

ITA

16'28.901

147.8

7 laps

DNF

48

Gabin PLANQUES

FRA

17'20.180

140.5

7 laps

DNF

58

Luca LUNETTA

ITA

14'25.038

147.9

8 laps

DNF

57

Danial SHAHRIL

MAL

14'28.101

147.3

8 laps

DNF

42

Soma GÖRBE

HUN

12'24.031

147.3

9 laps

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

